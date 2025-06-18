Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Ad Populum, AENT, diamond

New Diamond Owner Says He's "Playing Chicken With Idiots" Claims AENT

AEN claims the new Diamond Comics owner said that he was "playing chicken with idiots" when talking to comic book publishers

Bleeding Cool has already reported on Alliance Entertainment (AENT)'s legally filed response to Diamond Comic Distributors's new owner, Ad Populum/Sparkle Pop. It concerns their lawsuit that claims AENT broke NDA agreements with Diamond as part of the Chapter 11 bankruptcy auction, as well as subsequently breaking agreements by poaching Diamond staff. But there's more. #

As part of the filing, AENT claims that "Vendors Fled as Sparkle Pop Refused to Honor Its Payment Obligations" referring to comic book publishers, saying "Immediately upon the Court's approval of the sale, Sparkle Pop sought to implement severe cost cuts without consideration of the impact the cuts would have on the business or employee morale. One such cost cutting measure was Sparkle Pop's refusal to pay vendors unless those vendors agreed to substantial discounts and extended payment terms. Joel Weinshanker, manager of Sparkle Pop, referred to this as "playing chicken with idiots" in referring to its vendors. As a result, DCD's reputation and sales plummeted as vendors fled and sought alternative partners. As summarised in an exit interview of a former employee, "much of the industry is rejecting Diamond, and too many businesses have made it clear they do not want to continue business with Diamond. Instead, they are moving to competitors. . . . His impression was DC and Marvel leaving made it look easy, so others followed."

Indeed, Bleeding Cool has repeatedly reported on how many comic book publishers pulled out of Diamond Comic Distributors as soon as Ad Populum sealed the deal and started laying off staff, and the impact this had on comic book stores. And as part of these legally filed papers, it seems that the place Diamond Chapter 11 bankruptcy lawyers go to learn about the case they are working on is Bleeding Cool. AENT cited four media reports on the situation in their legal response regarding Ad Populum and Diamond, and, typo aside, I wrote all of them.

"Plaintiff's self-inflicted wounds are widely reported in industry news. See e.g., Rich Johnson As Ad Populum Buys Diamond, Layoffs Hits in Sales, Services And Support, updated May 22, 2025, available at https://bleedingcool.com/comics/ad-populum-buys-diamond-layoffs-sales-services-support/; Rich Johnson, Diamond Select Toys Shut Down As Part Of Ad Populum Purchase?, updated May 22, 2025, available at https://bleedingcool.com/comics/diamond-select-toys-shut-down-as-part-of-ad-populum-purchase/; Rich Johnson, Diamond Comics Begins To Address Retailer Concerns About ComicSuite, May 20, 2025, available at https://bleedingcool.com/comics/diamond-comics-begins-to-address-retailer-concerns-about-comicsuite/; Rich Johnson, Diamond Book Distributors Confirms Those Laid Off And Those Not, May 17, 205, available at https://bleedingcool.com/comics/diamond-book-distributors-confirms-those-laid-off-and-those-not/"

More, much more to come. But you can use these Diamond, AENT, and Ad Populum tags to keep up with the latest on Bleeding Cool. Here's a timeline if you want to catch up…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!