Fantagraphics Says That Diamond Is Holding Their Comics Hostage

Fantagraphics has issued the following note to comic book retailers, headlined "A NOTE TO RETAILERS ORDERING FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS THRU DIAMOND". And just like Titan, and Oni and many others now, they state this is because Diamond has stopped paying them. Again.

"Effective immediately, Fantagraphics will no longer be distributed through Diamond Comics Distributors. When Diamond declared bankruptcy in January, Fantagraphics and Diamond worked together in good faith to maintain market stability and avoid any further disruption than was necessary. While all invoices prior to the bankruptcy filing were immediately frozen (and remain unpaid) under Chapter 11 proceedings, Diamond continued to act responsibly and reassured us that business would continue as usual and invoices would be paid on time. Which they were, up until May 16, the day that AdPopulum took over. Since then, the company has gone silent, with no payments for any books sold under the new ownership. Repeated attempts to communicate with Diamond and discuss a payment schedule have been ignored. At the end of May, we suspended shipping new releases to Diamond until they caught up on their payments. This has not happened. Last week, in response to a routine request to transfer stock, AdPopulum replied: Please be advised this order will not be fulfilled as our legal team has instructed us to halt all product transfers & NCR requestsl [sic] at this time. We apologize for the inconvenience. Thanks, The NCR Team"

NCR stands for No Cost Returns, the service that previously enabled comic book publishers to request their stock being held at Diamond Comic Distributors for free. And which Bleeding Cool had reported had been withdrawn. Bleeding Cool has also been made aware of an email that Publisher Eric Reynolds at Fantagraphics received from Liesa Yopp from Diamond Comic Distributors, who has been there for twenty-six years and, frankly, must be going through hell now. Her email to Fantagraphics says in part that "Unfortunately, the only way I can release your product right now would be to have someone with a retailer account place the order." Basically, they are saying that as a comic book publisher, you can get your stock back if you pay what a shop would pay. And get a shop to buy it. Although at least Diamond acknowledges that the stock is Fantagraphics's product and not theirs. The Fantagraphics statement continues,

"We routinely need to restock our Seattle warehouse that fulfills our ecommerce business. Diamond does not own any Fantagraphics inventory — that inventory is warehoused by Diamond on consignment and its disposition is at our discretion, not Diamond/AdPopulum's. Although we have not received a ransom note, AdPopulum is now effectively holding hostage inventory that they do not own, while apparently continuing to sell that inventory and not paying us for those sales. (We have received weekly sales reports for books they do not pay us for!) Please do not order Fantagraphics books and comics through Diamond, even for in stock inventory, because there is no indication that AdPopulum intends to pay Fantagraphics — and thereby its authors — for those sales. We encourage all retailers who previously ordered books through Diamond to shift their orders to one of our other distribution partners, including Lunar, W.W. Norton and Ingram books in the U.S., and Turnaround in the UK. Anyone with any questions about how to best obtain our books is encouraged to email Colin Blanchette at colin@fantagraphics.com ."

Following is a list of recently FOC'd books that Diamond will not be able to fulfill, though Fantagraphics stated that they have overshipped Lunar on all of these to accommodate any comic book stores who now wish to get them through Lunar:

