Robert Gorin, Chief Restructuring Officer Of Diamond Comics, And Geek

Robert Gorin, Chief Restructuring Officer of Diamond's Bankruptcy, explains what Wicked's Elphaba teaches about transparency in times of crisis, and other musings.

Robert Gorin is the Diamond Chief Restructuring Officer, in charge of the Chapter 11 bankruptcy process. This comes as part of his role as Managing Director of Getzler Henrich, the middle market corporate turnaround and restructuring consultants hired by Diamond and the bankruptcy courts. Their biography says they are "a highly accomplished leader with an outstanding record of innovative growth strategies to achieve accelerated sales and profit" and who"brings more than 30 years of client-centric focus to business strategy and operations through his work in corporate turnarounds, process design and improvement, corporate mergers and acquisitions, and management consulting."

That includes being COO for a "$220 million consumer products company, "CRO of an international furniture manufacturer, and Interim COO of a $100mm, globally recognized, family-owned apparel and fashion company." Before Getzler Henrich, he was "President and General Manager of Camlog Biotechnologies, president and chief operating officer of EGC, Inc.," and had "multiple leadership roles with Chase Manhattan Bank."

But it seems he might also be a bit of a geek. Writing about what he calls "zombie companies" for Women's Wear Daily last October, he concluded

"As the characters in "The Walking Dead" learned, survival isn't just about making it through today — it's about building a sustainable future. By starting "tomorrow right now" — by recognizing problems early, taking decisive action and committing to the long haul — companies can rewrite their own stories and contribute to a healthier, more efficient economy.

On LinkedIn, he gives plenty of business advice, including the recent observation that "Comic book companies don't sell ink on paper—they sell stories, escapism, and inspiration." Well, if given the chance, they do. He also quotes Mr Spock from Star Trek when firing people, and how the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few, before adding "leadership means carrying both". No, me neither. He talks about the lessons he learned from the film Wicked, saying

"Once again, Wicked proves itself an excellent business teacher. Just as Elphaba must learn to be proactive in telling her story, business executives must learn to lead with transparency—especially in times of crisis"

She is still the bad guy though, right? And then there was Avengers Endgame;

"One of my most treasured possessions is an Avengers movie poster that hangs above my desk. My wife must have bribed our local theater to get it, then had it framed for me. There's this one scene in End Game where one character—who can see all possibilities—says "I need a little time." You see his body vibrating as he looks into the future, searching through an infinite number of outcomes. When asked how many times they win against their seemingly unstoppable villain, he gives his answer: Once. Later, when they're fighting the villain, all seems lost. But that character who saw all possibilities looks up and gives this look—and in that moment, that single path to victory emerges. Sure, the good guys win because it's a fairy tale. But it's also a valuable reminder that nothing is ever 100%. No matter what, you have to play the game."

Or snap your fingers. Depends on what side you are on. And maybe he might see another future for comic book stores, promoting "phygital" retail, which is a made-up word. But then aren't they all?

"To phygitally shop means to merge digital experiences with physical channels — or ones that emulate physical channels (either through augmented reality or simulations). Imagine browsing a product online. You customize it, making it uniquely yours. Then, you travel to the physical store a few days later, where that personalized product is waiting for you. (Even easier? You have it shipped right to your home!)"

But a few days ago, he posted the following on LinkedIn, which has drawn some interest amongst those dealing with Diamond right now.

"Some people misinterpret my approach to leadership. They think caring about people makes me soft or someone they can take advantage of. I welcome that misunderstanding; they're in for a surprise. Understanding the human impact of business decisions isn't weakness—it's strength. When you meet people where they are emotionally, you're better positioned to lead the entire organization through change" accompanied by this Fred Rogers quote. "We live in a world in which we need to share responsibility. It's easy to say "It's not my child, not my community, not my world, not my problem." Then there are those who see the need and respond. I consider those people my heroes."

It's an attitude that some publishers wish was more observed in the field than in inspirational LinkedIn posts…

