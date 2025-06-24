Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Titan | Tagged: diamond, Titan comics

Titan Has Not Received Payments From Diamond Comics, Stops Supplying

Titan Comics has not received any more payments from Diamond Comic Disyribution and so has announced it will no longer supply to Diamond

Titan Comics has just issued the following statement: "Like many publishers, Titan Comics has not received payment from Diamond in some time. As a result, we are not currently fulfilling orders through Diamond." Titan Comics, which was one of Diamond's exclusive publishers until days ago, is now available from Lunar Distribution. I don't yet know how this affects Diamond UK, which has tried its best to stay separate from this, but has not always succeeded. But Titan says for those who switch from Diamond to Lunar, they will make extra copies available.

This comes as Titan Comics just had Blade Runner on the front of the most recent digital-only issue of Diamond Previews. And with Titan Comics on the board of the Unsecured Creditors Committee of Diamond Comic Distributors – and originally the company who sold Titan Distributors to Diamond to become Diamond UK… Well, if Titan Comics can't get paid, no one can get paid.

And remember, this is not money owed from the Chapter 11 bankruptcy; that's money that people are still not getting, with a decreasing chance that every month passes. This is money owed after Ad Populum/Sparkle Pop bought Diamond Comic Distributors, so it is new debt. Titan Comics' statement is right, I have received repeat reports that comic book publishers are a) not getting paid and b) can't get their stock of comic books, being held by Diamond, back.

If anyone does get paid by Ad Populum/Diamond/Sparkle Pop, do let us know, we're love to share good news instead of all the bad.

You can use these Diamond tabs to keep up with the latest on Bleeding Cool and find out how we got here. Here's a timeline if you want to catch up…

