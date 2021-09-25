Spider-Man & Doctor Strange Are Up- Daily LITG, 25th September 2021

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

  1. Marvel Could Lose Copyright Over Spider-Man And Doctor Strange
  2. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Olson's Post A Danger to Our Desks?
  3. Today, Marvel Has Cancelled Guardians Of The Galaxy
  4. Marvel Responds to Avengers, Dr. Strange, Spider-Man Copyright Filings
  5. Buffy & Angel Star on Joss Whedon Encounter, John Barrowman & More
  6. Night Court: Melissa Rauch, John Larroquette Pilot Gets Series Order
  7. When Alan Moore Talked About James Bond's Misogyny… In 1986
  8. Pokémon GO Guide: How To Change Furfrou's Forms
  9. Grant Morrison Writes Foreword For DC Multiverse Simply Explained Book
  10. Sensor is Junji Ito's Most Ambitious Cosmic Horror Tale Yet

LITG one year ago, Gerry Conway, Pokémon GO or John Byrne

  1. Punisher Creator Gerry Conway "Cancel Every Existing Superhero Comic"
  2. The Rarest Pokémon In Pokémon GO & Where to Find Them
  3. Transformers T-Rex Megatron Stands Mighty In New Hasbro Reveals
  4. HBO Max Rips Off John Byrne and Marvel For Suicide Squad's Peacemaker
  5. Shiny Doduo Has Been Released In Pokémon GO's New Event
  6. "Porygon Did Nothing Wrong" Says Official Pokémon Twitter
  7. Rick and Morty Emmy Shock: Rick Reveals Why He Hasn't Tackled COVID
  8. Where's Dom? – Dominic Cummings Parody of Where's Wally, Published
  9. Star Trek: Patrick Stewart Wants "Combined Universe" with Star Wars
  10. Shiny Articuno Raid Hour: Last Chance At The Icy Bird In Pokémon GO
  11. More Delays To Marvel Comics Issues Due To Printers
  12. Hey Jim Lee, Those Were Michael Davis' Parties, Not Milestone's…
  13. Is Tom King Making The New Rorschach Alan Moore? (Spoilers)
  14. DC Comics To Have Lucius Fox Almost Be Shot By Gotham Police
  15. Diamond Asks Retailers About The Future Of Free Comic Book Day

LITG two years ago, Guardians Of The Galaxy was being relaunched.

Admittedly it may not have been the Guardians the readers thought it was. Oops.

  1. Guardians Of The Galaxy to be Relaunched by Marvel in 2020
  2. Jonathan Hickman Defends Jean Grey's Costume in Coded Message
  3. Captain America Heading For a New #1 in 2020
  4. "Rick and Morty" Animation Prod J. Michael Mendel Passes Away, Age 54
  5. Why So Furious With the Dawn Of X Schedules?
  6. "Crisis" Management – "Smallville" Star Michael Rosenbaum Passes
  7. Will Marvel Announce Donny Cates on Thor at NYCC?
  8. Marvel Has No Plans to Scale Back Wolverine Oversaturation Anytime Soon
  9. Spencer & Locke Creator on Jim Shooter's New Image Book: "Is There A Royalty Check Coming?"
  10. What's Ryan Stegman Up to In 2020 After Absolute Carnage?
  11. George Lucas Felt Betrayed by Disney's Direction on "Star Wars"
  12. M.I.A. In HOXPOX…

LITG three years ago, it was back to the Batpenis

There was only one story. For days.

  1. Do You Remember… Superman's Penis?
  2. 5 Pages from Wednesday's Heroes in Crisis #1
  3. Stephen Colbert Weighs In On the Batpenis 
  4. Bumblebee Drops a New Trailer, and it Looks Incredible
  5. Batman Damned #1 Signed by Lee Bermejo Sells for $1000 

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Legendary comics creator Bob Layton, founder of Valiant, co-creator of X-O Manowar
  • Dave Lizewski, who the Kick-Ass character was named after.
  • British small press comics creator Martin Hand.
  • Howard Bender, producer at Marvel and DC Comics, artist on Dial H and Superman, co-creator of Mr. Fixitt.
  • Comic book journalist, Peter Svensson.
  • Gonzalo Martinez, artist on the Darwin Faeries, Ozopolis and Time Travelling Tourist.

