Elliot Page & Viktor Hargreeves in The Daily LITG, 31st March 2022

LITG: Marvel's printing and the ten most-read stories, yesterday
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
LITG one year ago, DC and Deathstroke
LITG two years ago, DC was pulling comic books
But Bleeding Cool already had Batman #92.
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Steven T. Seagle, Man Of Action
- Geoff Mosse, artist for Terminal Press
- Martin Morazzo, artist on Great Pacific, Ice Cream Man, Snowfall, The Electric Sublime
- Andres Ponce, artist on War Goddess, Frankenstein, TMNT
- Travis Huffman, President and Editor-in-Chief at Last Sentry Comics
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.