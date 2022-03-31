Elliot Page & Viktor Hargreeves in The Daily LITG, 31st March 2022

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The Umbrella Academy S03: Elliot Page Introduces Viktor Hargreeves
Image: Netflix

LITG: Marvel's printing and the ten most-read stories, yesterday

  1. The Umbrella Academy S03: Elliot Page Introduces Viktor Hargreeves
  2. Where Does The Hulk's Titan Come From? (Hulk #5 Spoilers)
  3. Magic The Gathering's New Hidden Planeswalker Debuts In First Issue
  4. Immortal X-Men #1 Reveals Mister Sinister's Krakoan Secret (Spoilers)
  5. The Mandalorian Star/Director Carl Weathers Confirms S03 Filming Wrap
  6. Amazing Spider-Man #93, How It All Ends For Peter, Ben & MJ (Spoilers)
  7. Marvel Cancels Shang-Chi #13, Replaced By Shang-Chi & The Ten Rings
  8. John Turturro Talked To His Own Kid, A DC Editor, About The Batman
  9. Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar & Charisma Carpenter Talk "Angel" Spinoff
  10. Legends of Tomorrow S08: Faison "Nervous"; More Braff/Blue Beetle Talk

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, DC and Deathstroke

Today, DC Comics Defines Deathstroke As A Paedophiliac Rapist

  1. Today, DC Comics Defines Deathstroke As A "Pedophiliac Rapist"
  2. Tonight Is Slugma Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Tips & Bonus
  3. Marvel Launches Extreme Carnage In July With New Silhouette Mystery
  4. Walker: Jeffrey Dean Morgan to Jared Padalecki: Embrace the Silver
  5. New Pokémon Will Debut In Pokémon GO This April
  6. Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Shares Health Update on Jerry
  7. Skullcandy Reveals The New Dime True Wireless Earbuds
  8. With Great Power Comes No Responsibility – Wally West Flash Spoilers
  9. Moon Knight Star Oscar Isaac Is Willing to Suffer for His Art, People
  10. Therian Tornadus Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2021
  11. A Look At Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #2 For Next Month
  12. Forbidden Planet's The Detective #1 Cover Returns Batman To Liverpool
  13. Marvel Launches Extreme Carnage In July With New Silhouette Mystery
  14. Frank Miller's Daredevil, Ronin, Sin City Original Artwork At Auction
  15. Invincible #1 Hits $2500 After Amazon Prime Video Series Debut
  16. Simon Bisley's Original Lobo Cover Artwork Goes To Auction
  17. Batman/Catwoman #4 Massive Trigger Warning For Those Who Like Penguins
  18. Two Pages Of Arthur Adams, Whilce Portacio's Longshot Up For Auction
  19. Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #2 Dominates Advance Reorders
  20. Detective Comics Beats Alien In Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  21. Jeffrey Dean Morgan to Jared Padalecki, Daily LITG, 30th March 2021

LITG two years ago, DC was pulling comic books

But Bleeding Cool already had Batman #92.

  1. DC Comics Pulls Digital Comics From Wednesday, Including Batman #92
  2. Batman #92: Gotham On Lock Down, No One Able To Leave The House
  3. Funko Supports Pride as They Announce New Pop Vinyl Figures
  4. "Wonder Woman 1984" Gets a New Poster for its New Release Date
  5. Marvel Comics Assures Retailers They Have a Coronavirus Crisis Plan
  6. Sony Is Now Slowing Down PlayStation Network Speeds In North America
  7. DC Comics Decisions Spark Retailer Concern Over Coronavirus Plans
  8. Marvel Comics X-Men Vs Sentinel #3 Statue Lands at Iron Studios
  9. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  10. Batman #93: Punchline Knows the Joker's Batman Obsession [Spoilers]

LITG three years ago – Mark Alessi passed away

And WonderCon was underway.

  1. 50 Shots of Cosplay at WonderCon 2019 Day One – From Lil' Stan Lee to Bodypaint Batgirl
  2. Mark Alessi, Founder of CrossGen, Has Died
  3. WonderCon 19: DC Comics Announces Entire Digital Comics Library Added to Service
  4. Wynonna Earp Season 4 Writers Room Could Open by June
  5. Scott Snyder Talks Plans For a Sequel to Metal, the Launch of Doom War and #NOTG
  6. When Scott Snyder Got in a Drunken Fight With Dan DiDio Over Batman
  7. A Second Year of Sandman Presents and Doom Patrol from DC/Vertigo
  8. Elementary Season 7: Season Premiere Date Revealed, Summary, and 6 Images
  9. Swamp Thing Release Date Announced, First-Look at Stargirl
  10. Pete Townshend Turns Unmade Album, Lifehouse Into a Graphic Novel With Heavy Metal

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Steven T. Seagle, Man Of Action
  • Geoff Mosse, artist for Terminal Press
  • Martin Morazzo, artist on Great Pacific, Ice Cream Man, Snowfall, The Electric Sublime
  • Andres Ponce, artist on War Goddess, Frankenstein, TMNT
  • Travis Huffman, President and Editor-in-Chief at Last Sentry Comics

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
