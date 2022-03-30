Victor Hargreeves In The Daily LITG, 30th March 2022
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
LITG: Marvel's printing and the ten most-read stories, yesterday
- The Umbrella Academy S03: Elliot Page Introduces Viktor Hargreeves
- Magic The Gathering's New Hidden Planeswalker Debuts In First Issue
- Supreme Court Delivers Blow To Estate of Steve Ditko And Others
- Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar & Charisma Carpenter Talk "Angel" Spinoff
- Legends of Tomorrow S08: Faison "Nervous"; More Braff/Blue Beetle Talk
- The Mandalorian Star/Director Carl Weathers Confirms S03 Filming Wrap
- What Batman Said To Damian To Drive Him Away (Shadow War Spoilers)
- Amanda Waller As The Big Bad Of DC Comics (War Of Earth-3 Spoilers)
- DC Vs Vampires Vs Robins Vs Sean Murphy, Today (Spoilers)
- The Man Who Brought Back Marvelman, Garry Leach, Has Died Aged 67
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- The Transcendent Horror Noir of Witches Tales #25, Up for Auction
- First Look Inside Captain America: Sentinel Of Liberty #1
- Zestworld Comics, It's Like Substack Without The Transphobia
- PrintWatch: Avengers, Wolverine, Carnage, Venom, House Of Slaughter
- Our First Look At Jack Hawksmoor In Swamp Thing #11 (Spoilers)
- The Morning After The Slap Before in The Daily LITG, 29th March 2022
LITG one year ago, Jerry & Jeffrey
- Walker: Jeffrey Dean Morgan to Jared Padalecki: Embrace the Silver
- New Pokémon Will Debut In Pokémon GO This April
- Law & Order: Organized Crime Preview Images, E01 & E02 Overviews
- An Open Letter To Comic Book Publishers About NFT From Mike Deodato
- Easter & 4/20-Themed Mega Raids For April 2021 In Pokémon GO!?
- The CBLDF Weighs In On Mike Deodato, DC Comics and NFT Artwork
- Exclusive Funko Pop Vinyls Releasing For WonderCon 2021
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Shares Health Update on Jerry
- Si Spurrier's Big Spoiler For The Way Of X #1, FOC'ing Today
- Aquaman 80th Anniversary – What Are DC Comics Plans? (Spoilers)
- Matthew Klein Leaves Valiant For Penguin Random House & Marvel Comics
- A Radiant Black/Inferno Girl Red Crossover Coming Via Kickstarter?
- I'll Be Going To San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition In November
- Victor LaValle To Write For Marvel's X-Men Comic Books
- The Best-Selling Comic Of 2021 Will Be Called… Asterix & The Griffin
- Full 10-Page 1944 Unpublished Frank Frazetta Comic Art At Auction
- Brett Booth Joins Todd McFarlane, Drawing Spawn's Universe #1
- Comics Legend Jaime Hernandez's Love and Rockets Artwork Hits Auction
- Rob Liefeld's New Mutants #100 Original Artwork – And An Unseen Cable
- Will Batman Pit The Gardener Against Poison Ivy?
- Thanos Celebrates His Win in This Thor #22 Original
- Rick and Morty's Jerry Update – The Daily LITG, 29th of March 2021
LITG two years ago, X-Men was getting statues again.
And original plans for Iron Man 3's villain came out.
- The X-Men Archangel Soars with New Iron Studios Statue
- Rebecca Hall Shares New Details About Her "Iron Man 3" Villain
- DC Comics Decisions Spark Retailer Concern Over Coronavirus Plans
- DC Comics Will Use Other Distribution Methods To Get Comics to Stores
- Sony Is Now Slowing Down PlayStation Network Speeds In North America
- Marvel Comics X-Men Vs Sentinel #3 Statue Lands at Iron Studios
- DC Publish Selection of Digital Comics, Wednesday April 1st
- Batman #92: Gotham On Lock Down, No One Able To Leave The House
- DC Comics Distributes to Comic Shops Without Diamond – LITG Mar 29 2020
- "The Walking Dead": Beta's Not a Fan of Being Called "Alpha" [PREVIEW]
LITG three years ago – Bendis changed an ending
And Superboy was getting older.
- DC Comics Made Brian Bendis Change the Ending of Action Comics #1009…
- Sony is Trying to Make Sure DC Never Makes a Sequel to Zero Hour
- So How Old is Superboy Now? Justice League #24 Adds a New Glitch…
- 'Lois Lane is the Most Dangerous Woman in the DC Universe' – Brian Bendis
- 'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 2, Episode 11 "Perpetual Infinity" [PREVIEW]
- Let's Take a Look at the Marvel Legends Archangel Figure
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Gary Chaloner, creator of Jackaroo, artist on Planet Of The Apes.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.