Funko Still Terrible In The Daily LITG, 9th October 2021
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. Including the very worst of Funko…
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Funko Wins Award For Worst New York Comic Con 2021 Experience
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Gets Some Love Back: Nice Move, FXX
- Here is Your Shared Retailer Exclusives List For Funko's NYCC 2021
- Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 Examines Johnny K9's Double Life
- What If…? Episode 9 Review: A Bad Show Ends on Even Worse Note
- Fanboy Rampage: David Michelinie Vs Erik Larsen Over Venom Creation
- Funko Is The Worst – The Daily LITG, 8th October 2021
- Pokémon TCG Releases Celebrations 25th Anniversary Set
- A Lot Of Late DC Comics Due To Printer & Paper Problems
- When Will New Scyther Evolution Kleavor Come To Pokémon GO & TCG?
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Penguin Random House Apologises for Marvel Comics Distribution Issues
- Solicits for Death of Doctor Strange Finale and Bloodstone Tie-In
- PrintWatch: Godkiller: Tomorrow's Ashes & Sweet Paprika
- Almost 100,000 Orders For What's The Furthest Place From Here?
- X Lives of Wolverine Cover Reveals Shocking Secret About Marvel Hero
- Kurt Busiek, Carlos Pacheco Discuss the Return of Arrowsmith at Image
- Image Unveils 2022 Slate for the Kurt Busiek Universe
- Mystery Silhouette In X Lives And X Deaths Of Wolverine Solicitations
- The Promise Collection 1946: The Art of the Comic Book Reboot
- Andy Serkis' New Comic 'Eternus' Launches at New York Comic Con
- Chris Claremont to Make X-Men Legends Debut in February
- Tee Franklin Met Marc Guggenheim, Who Helped Her Get Harley Quinn
- "Not All Supermen" Tim Hanley On Sexism, Comics And Toxic Masculinity
- Multiversal Doctor Octopus in Devil's Reign: The Superior Four
- Nicole Valdez Moves From Random House Graphic to Simon & Schuster
- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics in October 2021
- Chris Duffy & Esther Cajahuaringa Hired by Sterling for Graphic Novels
LITG one year ago, Pokémon GO and Wolverine Watchmen
- Generation One Shiny Pokémon That Aren't Released in Pokémon GO
- The Wolverine Watchmen Are Not What You Think
- Supernatural Fans Get Preview of Jared Padalecki's Cordell Walker Look
- Dave Bautista, Ken Jeong to Team Up Against John Cena & Donald Trump
- The Ghosts of Pokémon GO: Halloween Is Coming
- The Boys Season 2 Finale Drops Early Because You Deserve Nice Things
- Funko Unveils New Set Ad Icon Pop Vinyls During Fun TV
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Story Editor Offers Update
- Giratina Origin Forme Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players
- X-Men Hugely Impacted By X Of Swords – Bigger Than House Of X?
- TikTok, Gang Warfare and More Announced by Archie Comics For 2021
- Marvel Comics Delays Eternals #1 Two Months Until January 2021
- Charles Soule Serialises High Republic In Star Wars Insider Magazine
- Tom Taylor Sells Two Graphic Novels, The Neverlanders, at Auction
- First Look At The Adventure Zone 4th Graphic Novel – Crystal Kingdom
- Skeleton Crew Studio and IDW Create Sandman Key To Hell
- Thirsty Secrets at The Women At Marvel Panel At NYCC/MCM/Metaverse
- Endless Winter Introduces Justice League Viking With The Viking Prince
- Fearscape Sequel, A Dark Interlude, Takes Shot At Warren Ellis
- We Only Find Them When They're Dead Sells 90K – Will It Crack 100K?
LITG two years ago, Rob Liefeld was not suing Marvel
And the first 5G gossip was spreading.
- Is Rob Liefeld Going to Sue Marvel Comics?
- Jonathan Kent To Be The New Superman For DC Comics?
- Gossip: Wonder Woman Will Be the First to be Replaced in DC Comics' 5G?
- Watch Out, Watch Out, There are Powers Of X #6 Finale Spoilers About
- Gossip: Will Teen Lantern Take Over The Green Lantern Comic in 2020?
- David Tennant's Doctor Who to Meet Jodie Whittaker's Doctor in 2020 – in the Comics
- Some Potential DC Comics 5G Gossip From New York Comic Con
- Jon Kent Has a Surprise for Damian Wayne in Superman #16 [Preview]
- Gossip: Luke Fox, Jonathan Kent – What DC Comics' 5G is All About
- Marc Maron Goes After Todd Phillips' Comedy Comments
- Paving the Way for 5G in The Flash #80? [Preview]
LITG two years ago, Mark Millar was being wrong about Aquaman.
And Cyclops finally returned.
- Based on Trailer, Mark Millar Says Aquaman is Decades Better Than Marvel Cinematic Universe
- The Return of Cyclops? Plus All the Less Important X-Men News From NYCC [X-ual Healing 9-03-2018]
- A Better Look at Brian Bendis' Wonder Comics Line
- Stan Lee Issues Statement About Keya Morgan's 'Hostage Videos' to Bleeding Cool
- Cloak & Dagger Relaunched After Only 6 Issues as Cloak & Dagger: Negative Exposure
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Comic book creator of Grendel, Matt Wagner
- Uncharted comics publisher Martin A Stephenson
- Comic book retailer at Ssalesfish, Bret Parks
- Comic book creator of Thanos, Jim Starlin.
- Comic book creator Michael Netzer
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about Love Sausage, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.