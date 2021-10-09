Funko Still Terrible In The Daily LITG, 9th October 2021

Posted on
by
|
Comments

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. Including the very worst of Funko…

Funko Still Terrible In The Daily LITG, 9th October 2021
LITG Credit: Funko

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

  1. Funko Wins Award For Worst New York Comic Con 2021 Experience
  2. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Gets Some Love Back: Nice Move, FXX
  3. Here is Your Shared Retailer Exclusives List For Funko's NYCC 2021
  4. Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 Examines Johnny K9's Double Life
  5. What If…? Episode 9 Review: A Bad Show Ends on Even Worse Note
  6. Fanboy Rampage: David Michelinie Vs Erik Larsen Over Venom Creation
  7. Funko Is The Worst – The Daily LITG, 8th October 2021
  8. Pokémon TCG Releases Celebrations 25th Anniversary Set
  9. A Lot Of Late DC Comics Due To Printer & Paper Problems
  10. When Will New Scyther Evolution Kleavor Come To Pokémon GO & TCG?

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

Pokémon GO and Wolverine Watchmen - The Daily LITG, 9th October 2020
LITG: Xaverine by neoredxii

LITG one year ago, Pokémon GO and Wolverine Watchmen

  1. Generation One Shiny Pokémon That Aren't Released in Pokémon GO
  2. The Wolverine Watchmen Are Not What You Think
  3. Supernatural Fans Get Preview of Jared Padalecki's Cordell Walker Look
  4. Dave Bautista, Ken Jeong to Team Up Against John Cena & Donald Trump
  5. The Ghosts of Pokémon GO: Halloween Is Coming
  6. The Boys Season 2 Finale Drops Early Because You Deserve Nice Things
  7. Funko Unveils New Set Ad Icon Pop Vinyls During Fun TV
  8. He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Story Editor Offers Update
  9. Giratina Origin Forme Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players
  10. X-Men Hugely Impacted By X Of Swords – Bigger Than House Of X?
  11. TikTok, Gang Warfare and More Announced by Archie Comics For 2021
  12. Marvel Comics Delays Eternals #1 Two Months Until January 2021
  13. Charles Soule Serialises High Republic In Star Wars Insider Magazine
  14. Tom Taylor Sells Two Graphic Novels, The Neverlanders, at Auction
  15. First Look At The Adventure Zone 4th Graphic Novel – Crystal Kingdom
  16. Skeleton Crew Studio and IDW Create Sandman Key To Hell
  17. Thirsty Secrets at The Women At Marvel Panel At NYCC/MCM/Metaverse
  18. Endless Winter Introduces Justice League Viking With The Viking Prince
  19. Fearscape Sequel, A Dark Interlude, Takes Shot At Warren Ellis
  20. We Only Find Them When They're Dead Sells 90K – Will It Crack 100K?

LITG two years ago, Rob Liefeld was not suing Marvel

And the first 5G gossip was spreading.

  1. Is Rob Liefeld Going to Sue Marvel Comics?
  2. Jonathan Kent To Be The New Superman For DC Comics?
  3. Gossip: Wonder Woman Will Be the First to be Replaced in DC Comics' 5G?
  4. Watch Out, Watch Out, There are Powers Of X #6 Finale Spoilers About
  5. Gossip: Will Teen Lantern Take Over The Green Lantern Comic in 2020?
  6. David Tennant's Doctor Who to Meet Jodie Whittaker's Doctor in 2020 – in the Comics
  7. Some Potential DC Comics 5G Gossip From New York Comic Con
  8. Jon Kent Has a Surprise for Damian Wayne in Superman #16 [Preview]
  9. Gossip: Luke Fox, Jonathan Kent – What DC Comics' 5G is All About
  10. Marc Maron Goes After Todd Phillips' Comedy Comments
  11. Paving the Way for 5G in The Flash #80? [Preview]

LITG two years ago, Mark Millar was being wrong about Aquaman.

And Cyclops finally returned.

  1. Based on Trailer, Mark Millar Says Aquaman is Decades Better Than Marvel Cinematic Universe
  2. The Return of Cyclops? Plus All the Less Important X-Men News From NYCC [X-ual Healing 9-03-2018]
  3. A Better Look at Brian Bendis' Wonder Comics Line
  4. Stan Lee Issues Statement About Keya Morgan's 'Hostage Videos' to Bleeding Cool
  5. Cloak & Dagger Relaunched After Only 6 Issues as Cloak & Dagger: Negative Exposure

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Comic book creator of GrendelMatt Wagner
  • Uncharted comics publisher Martin A Stephenson
  • Comic book retailer at Ssalesfish, Bret Parks
  • Comic book creator of Thanos, Jim Starlin.
  • Comic book creator Michael Netzer

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about Love Sausage, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.