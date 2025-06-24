Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: diamond, Kathy Govier

Kathy Govier, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Out At Diamond

Kathy Govier has been a familiar name in the past five-plus years to all of us at Bleeding Cool as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Geppi Family Enterprises, the former owner of Diamond Comic Distributors. And she has chosen Bleeding Cool to issue a personal statement about her leaving the company, in the light of issues around the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings that Diamond has been going through. Previous to Diamond, she was Sr. Director, Marketing and Brand Activation at WarnerMedia for over four years, almost nine years at Turner Broadcasting System, being promoted to Director, Marketing and Brand Activation. She writes;

"I am moving on from my role as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. Over the past five years, I had the privilege of serving in a leadership role across Geppi Family Enterprises — including Diamond Comic Distributors and Alliance Game Distributors — during some of the most challenging and defining moments in the company's history. "I joined in March 2020, just as the pandemic hit and the company began facing a wave of disruption that would reshape the business and ultimately lead to Diamond's bankruptcy and asset sale. Through it all, I'm proud of what my team accomplished. We grew Alliance's bottom line, launched new eCommerce platforms, produced more than 60 PREVIEWS catalogs, and did everything we could to keep the business moving forward, even as the ground kept shifting. I have deep respect for my team's grit, commitment, and creativity — and for the many others behind the scenes who gave their all. "Serving this passionate community during such a pivotal time has been an honor. So many people care deeply, speak up, and show up. I'll carry that spirit with me. As this chapter closes, I'm focused on the road ahead and looking for what's next. If we've crossed paths, or should have, I'd welcome the chance to connect. You can always find me on LinkedIn.

Good luck, Kathy, we will all miss you. Hopefully you will land somewhere that Bleeding Cool will, again, be keen to report on.

You can use these Diamond tabs to keep up with the latest on Bleeding Cool and find out how we got here. Here's a timeline if you want to catch up…

