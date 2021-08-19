Nightwing Goes Where Batman Wouldn't in Daily LITG, 19th August 2021
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
LITG: The ten most read stories, yesterday
- Dick Grayson To Be A Socialist Batman – Nightwing #83 Spoilers
- Leah Williams On X-Factor #10 Being Cancelled, Then Rewritten
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Olson Signals Season 15 Day 1 Start
- Orchis – The Big Bad Of All The Marvel X-Men Comics
- The Trial Of Magneto – And Also Of Krakoa (X-Spoilers)
- Jonathan Hickman Confirms He Will Leave X-Men After Inferno
- DC Comics Lobo DC Multiverse Figure Arrives from McFarlane Toys
- Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Announces Update With Baruffio's Change
- Doctor Who Showrunner "Law" Ultimate British Fanboy Gatekeeping
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Dark Horse Comics Full Solicits & Solicitations for November 2021
- A Thing Called Truth Comes to Image from Alice in Leatherland Team
- Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden Adapt Hellboy Prose Novel to Comics
- Cyberpunk Comic Fox and Hare Comes to Vault in November
- Did You Get Your Copy Of Fungirl On FCBD? No? Kids On Long Island Did
- Which Bad Idea Hero Trade: Passive/Aggressive Comic Did You Get?
- Archie Unveils Spring 2022 Graphic Novel Slate
- Bite Sized Archie Collection Coming in Spring 2022
- When Bleeding Cool Found Out About 5G, It Was Still News To Creators
- John Paul Leon's Die Hard Cover, At Auction Today
- Alan Moore & Rick Veitch Swamp Thing Original Art Up For Auction
- Christos Gage and Marc Borstel Launch New Nyx Series From Dynamite
- Black Cat's Route To Confronting Thanos With The Infinity Stones
- How Kang Got His Stripes (Kang The Conqueror #1 Spoilers)
- FREE: Happy Hour #1 In Full By Peter Milligan & Michael Montenat
- Seven of Nine Falls in Star Trek: The Next Generation Original Art
- BTS To Be Part Of DC's Webtoon Digital Comic Books Deal?
- Hero Trade, Last Chance For First Customer Pin Before Bad Idea Reveal
LITG one year ago, Pokemon Go, Supernatural, Venompool and Nightwing
Pokemon GO is still driving so much attention, but a little relationship news from Supernatural also turns heads. Venompool is designed to appeal and everyone likes to see Nightwing's changing status…
- Venipede Spotlight Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO: Will It Be Shiny?
- Supernatural Stars Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles Make It Official
- New Venom Marvel Legends Wave Announced with Venompool BAF
- A New Origin (For Now) For Dick Grayson In Nightwing #73 (Spoilers)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Funko Pops Have Arrived
- Ex-Squidbillies Actor Takes Firing Well: "Hope You A**holes are Happy"
- Chris Claremont Returns To Wolverine: Black, White And Blood
- Squidbillies Creators Fire Actor for Offensive Dolly Parton, BLM Posts
- Christopher Priest's Writers Commentary, Justifying Vampirella #10
- Donny Cates Has a 5 Year Batman Plan – Also Constantine and Authority
- Comics & Geeks, First Comic Store in The South Owned by a Black Woman
- Si Spurrier on the Cancellation Of John Constantine… and Heartbreak
- DC Comics Street-Date Fail – Comic Stores Not Playing By The Rules
- Hero Collector Publishes DC Collections in November 2020 Solicits
- The Latest On Poison Ivy in Harley Quinn #75 and Batman #97 (Spoilers)
What was happening one year ago.
Whatever happened to Wolverine's daughter? Is she on Krakoa?
- Wolverine's Daughter Sends Him to Hell in Marvel Comics Presents #8 [Preview]
- "Timeless," "Pushing Daisies" & More: Bad Cancels [BC TV MELTDOWN]
- Tony Stark's Shocking Revelation in Iron Man #15 [Preview]
- Harley Quinn Beats the Bat With New DC Collectibles Statue
- "Animal Kingdom": [SPOILERS] Death Was "Smurf-tastic" Move [Opinion]
- Finally, Todd McFarlane's Own Cover For Spawn #300
- "Masters of the Universe: Revelation" – Kevin Smith, Netflix Cartoon Series
- "Preacher" Season 4, E04 "Search and Rescue" Preview: Tulip & Jesus
- "Supernatural" Farewell Tour Has Begun – Yes, There Will Be Tears [Video]
- Unmasking Spider-Man in Superior Spider-Man #10 [Preview]
- House Of X #4 Will Break Your Heart With One Line
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Gene Ha, co-creator of Top Ten, creator of Mae.
- Joshua Fialkov, writer of I Vampire, Doctor Who, The Ultimates, co-creator of The Bunker, The Life After, Elk's Run
- James Kenneth Woodward, artist on Fallen Angel.
- Brian Haberlin, co-creator of Witchblade, The Marked, Sonata, creator of Anomaly.
- Paul Renaud, artist on Vampirella, Dejah Thoris, Red Sonja, Lord Of The Jungle.
