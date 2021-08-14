Previews Of 37 Free Comic Book Day Comics, Out Today

It is Free Comic Book Day today, but there are so many comic books to choose from, 54 at the last count. So what we have done is collated links to thirty previews we have previously run on Bleeding Cool, and then added another seven, including We Live, Zorro and Sonic The Hedgehog…

Free Comic Book Day 2021 WE LIVE LAST DAYS

AFTERSHOCK COMICS

APR210001

(W) Inaki Miranda, Roy Miranda (A/CA) Inaki Miranda

Before Tala and Hototo began their long journey, there was the beginning of the end of Earth as we know it. In the days after the bracelets fell to earth, a group of young friends embarked on a journey to find one of their own. In the Broken Lands, on the adventure of their lifetimes, these friends face the seedy world of Bracelet Diggers-the dark underground of criminals dealing life-saving bracelets, to those who can afford it most. WE LIVE: THE LAST DAYS offers another look at the intriguing world of WE LIVE-a look no less whimsical…or heartbreaking. Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen



Free Comic Book Day 2021 WORLDS OF ZORRO #1

AMERICAN MYTHOLOGY PRODUCTIONS

APR210015

(W) Don McGregor, Mike Wolfer, Various (A) Vincenzo Carratu, Allen Martinez, Various (CA) Miriana Puglia

Welcome to the Worlds Of Zorro! American Mythology is proud to publish the adventures of Zorro! The worldwide recognized hero is returning with a brand-new tale by legendary Black Panther writer Don McGregor! This Free Comic Book Day issue previews "Flights" by McGregor, Zorro's horror adventures from Swords of Hell, and his classic swashbuckling from Legendary Adventures! Find out the latest from the Masked Avenger and discover a world of heroic adventure coming out monthly from American Mythology! Let Free Comic Book Day introduce you to the must-read series of 2021 right here! Reprint Material Rating: Teen

FCBD 2021 RESISTANCE UPRISING #1 (NET)

ARTISTS WRITERS & ARTISANS INC

APR210016

(W) J. Michael Straczynski (A) C. P. Smith (CA) Rahzzah

The Resistance takes an intimate look at a very special species of the super-human race known as The Reborn. Emily Kai is what is known as a "Moth." She was granted immense power by the global pandemic known as "The Great Death," but with a caveat: The moment she taps into the power that resides within her, a clock starts and Emily will have only six months to live. Granted the opportunity to bring immense beauty into the world, but only by paying the ultimate price, Emily embarks on a harrowing journey of self-discovery that will test her to her core and take her to places way beyond her wildest imagination. Reprint Material Rating: Teen

FCBD 2021 SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 30TH ANNIVERSARY

IDW PUBLISHING

APR210027

(W) Gale Galligan (A) Thomas Rothlisberger (CA) Tracy Yardley

Celebrating 30 years of the world's fastest hedgehog! There's no telling how Sonic will react when he sees the results of Amy Rose's new hobby-she's been making tell-all comics about her adventures with Sonic, Miles "Tails" Prower, and their friends! New York Times bestselling author Gale Galligan (The Baby-Sitters Club graphic novels) spills the beans! Plus, fun extras to catch readers up on Sonic's ongoing adventures, on the road to issue 50! Sonics 30th anniversary celebration will be a huge priority for IDW and Sega this year! Exclusive Original Material Rating: All-Ages

FCBD 2021 STREET FIGHTER BACK TO SCHOOL SPECIAL #1

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

APR210044

(W) Matt Moylan (A) Udon (CA) Hanzo Steinbach

Street Fighter heads back to school, as the world's young fighters flex both their academic and martial arts prowess! Fan favorites Sakura, Ibuki, Karin, Makoto, and Elena come face-to-face with a new challenger – the leather-clad, motorcycle-riding Akira! It's a square-off of (rival) schools in this action-packed one-shot! Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen

Free Comic Book Day 2021 KYLES LITTLE SISTER

YEN PRESS

APR210050

(W) BonHyung Jeong (A) BonHyung Jeong

My name is Grace, not "Kyle's little sister!"

Having a good-looking, friendly, outgoing older brother sucks-especially when you're the total opposite, someone who likes staying home and playing video games. Your parents like him better (even if they deny it!), and everyone calls you "Kyle's little sister" while looking disappointed that you're not more like him. I was really hoping I'd get to go to a different middle school, but no such luck. At least I have my friends…until he finds a way to ruin that, too…! Argh! What do I have to do to get out of his shadow?! Reprint Material Rating: All-Ages

Free Comic Book Day 2021 SOLO LEVELING

YEN PRESS

APR210051

(W) Chugong (A) DUBU

BASED ON THE HIT FANTASY NOVEL, EXPERIENCE THE WEBCOMIC THAT'S CAPTURED THE ATTENTION OF MILLIONS IN ALL OF ITS FULL-COLOR GLORY!

Known as the the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it…only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo somehow find them a way out?

