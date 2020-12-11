Remembering Richard Corben – The Daily LITG, 11th December 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. From Supernatural, Richard Corben and Pokemon GO – The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Supernatural, Richard Corben and Pokemon GO – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
Disney Investors Call was late – but way down the list.
- Supernatural Stars Publicly Embarrass Themselves for Worthy Cause
- Richard Corben Has Died, Aged 80. Rest In Peace.
- Charged TM Away Frustration In Pokémon GO During The Game Awards
- Cobra Kai: William Zabka Channels His Inner-Johnny, "Calls Out" MTV
- Funko Unveils DC Comics Imperial Palace Pop Vinyls
- Law & Order: SVU – Christopher Meloni's Stabler Transformation Begins
- Saturday Night Live: Timothee Chalamet Is Masked Up & At Rehearsal
- New Superman and Robin Figures Incoming from McFarlane Toys
- DC Comics Confirms That Tim Fox Is The Next Batman
- Captain Marvel #24 Teaches Us to Never Costume-Shame Emma Frost
- How Might Disney Investor Call Affect Marvel Comics Prices On eBay?
- Joe Henderson Launches Shadecraft With Lee Barnett From Image Comics
- Charles Soule, Will Sliney's "Hell To Pay" Image Comic On Twitch
- The Judges For The Eisner Awards 2021, Announced
- First Tim Fox Appearance, Batman, #313 Sells For $500 On eBay
- The Beginning After the End: Tapas Offers Free Reading Day for Series
- Crossover #2 Teases Spawn For Crossover #3
- Kid Quick, Non-Binary Future State Flash, First Appearance Hits eBay
- Is The Rarest Green Ranger Cover Ever On Mighty Morphin #3?
- Retailers! Don't Lose All Your Orders For Dark Night: Death Metal #7
- Isabelle Arsenault Makes Maya's Big Scene A Graphic Novel
- William Shakespeare's The Avengers: The Complete Works Coming In July
- How Might Disney Investor Call Affect Marvel Comics Prices On eBay?
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Confirmed by Marvel Studios
- Christian Bale Playing Gorr In Thor: Love & Thunder
- Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau Confirmed for Captain Marvel 2
- Marvel Studios Officially Announces a Fantastic Four Movie
- Two New Pixar Films: Turning Red, Lightyear W/Chris Evans Announced
- America Chavez Confirmed for the Doctor Strange Sequel
- Disney Announces a New Animated Film, Encanto
- Patty Jenkins to Direct a New Star Wars Movie called Rogue Squadron
- Raya and the Last Dragon Coming to Theaters and PVOD
- Rachel McAdams Set to Reprise Her Role for the Doctor Strange Sequel
- What If…? First Look Shows How Screwy Space, Time & Reality Can Get
- She-Hulk: Tatiana Maslany Confirmed, Tim Roth & Mark Ruffalo Returning
- Loki Exclusive Clip Shows Our Asgardian's In for One Wild Ride
- Secret Invasion, Ironheart, Armor Wars & More Marvel Series Confirmed
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Set for March; Footage Released
- WandaVision Trailer: Someone's Doing Something to Wanda
- Star Wars: Obi Wan Kenobi Casts Hayden Christensen; Andor Preview
- Star Wars: Visions, Lando, The Acolyte, A Droid Story Announced
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch Trailer Debuts During Disney Investors Day
- Lucasfilm and Disney Announce 2 Spin-Off Shows from The Mandalorian
- Alien TV Show Coming To FX, Set On Earth, Noah Hawley Will Showrun
And the first of the creator studio variant covers were coming with Captain Marvel.
- Ratched: Ryan Murphy Calls Prequel Series "A Feminist Horror Story"
- J Scott Campbell Published His Own Captain Marvel Covers
- X-Man Argues for Civility in Politics in Next Week's Uncanny X-Men #5
- 'Wrath and Rapture' Teaser from Games Workshop
- Cobra Kai Season 2: Ralph Macchio Confirms Production Wrap
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Former Diamond manager Mark Herr
- Ryan McLelland, comic book journalist
- Comic creator and journalist, Molly Jackson
- Koom Kankesan, comic book journalist
Remembering Mike Chary.
