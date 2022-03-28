Simu Liu's Signing Restrictions In The Daily LITG, 28th March 2022

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And yesterday it was all about Marvel Comics finding even cheaper ways to print their comic books.

Simu Liu Won't Sign Any Marvel Master Of Kung Fu Shang-Chi Comics
LITG: Marvel's printing and the ten most-read stories, yesterday

  1. Simu Liu Won't Sign Any Marvel Master Of Kung Fu Shang-Chi Comics
  2. Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar & Charisma Carpenter Talk "Angel" Spinoff
  3. Hunt Shiny Cottonee At Parks In Special Pokémon GO Event
  4. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Is "Everything and Then Some": O'Connell
  5. Amazing Spider-Man #93 Leaks Future Of Ben Reilly (Spoiler)
  6. Supernatural Co-Star Padalecki Prompts Collins Silent But Deadly Story
  7. Scott Snyder Shows What Separates His Batman From Tom King's Batman
  8. Better Call Saul S06E01 & S06E02 Overviews Not A Good Sign For Nacho
  9. Dark Ages #6 Preview: Cyclops and Wolverine Reunited
  10. Batman White Knight Presents Red Hood #1 Reveals New Robin (Spoilers)

LITG one year ago, Jerrymandering On Rick & Morty

Rick &#038; Morty &#038; Jerry &#8211; The Daily LITG, 28th of March 2021

  1. Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Shares Health Update on Jerry
  2. The Talk Returns April 12- But Without Sharon Osbourne
  3. Rayquaza Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: March 2021
  4. Kim's Convenience Alum Land New Projects, Including Spinoff Series
  5. Nobody Review: It's John Wick Minus the Fantastic World-Building
  6. James Gunn Tells Gail Simone She Should Really Read This Article
  7. Law & Order SVU/OC Preview: Meloni Talks Return; Stabler's Jealous?
  8. An Open Letter To Comic Book Publishers About NFT From Mike Deodato
  9. So James Gunn Made A Film Just For Gail Simone
  10. Are You The Toys R Us Employee Who Made Todd McFarlane Who He Is?
  11. San Diego Comic-Con Announces Thanksgiving Weekend In-Person Con
  12. Cojacaru, Godzilla & Way Of X, Thank FOC It's Saturday, 27th of March
  13. TMNT #1 Second Print Double Cover On Auction At Heritage
  14. Starfire Original Artwork Splash Page By Brett Booth, At Auction
  15. Tyne Hunter, The New Face of Marvel Comics At Penguin Random House
  16. Dave Sim and Gerhard 1985 Cerebus Original Artwork Goes To Auction
  17. Jerrymandering On Rick & Morty – The Daily LITG, 27th March 2021

LITG two years ago – Omnibuses and Absolutes were not to absolute

And Marvel helped Diamond survive – for one year.

  1. DC Comics Omnibuses And Absolutes For 2020/2021
  2. Marvel Comics Let Diamond Off The Payment Hook For Now
  3. The Frank Miller Cover That Killed The Daredevil and Dog Cartoon
  4. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  5. "Street Fighter" Cammy Gets Three New Statues from PCS Collectibles
  6. Dan DiDio, Stocking Up On Essentials During Coronavirus Pandemic
  7. Jesse James on Dealing With Diamond and Steve Geppi
  8. A New Transformation for Immortal Hulk #33 – Or Is It? (Spoilers)
  9. 'Scoob!': Another International Poster Adds Captain Caveman
  10. Rick Remender Shares Marvel Art for X-Force, Deadpool, Avengers, More

LITG three years ago – Poison Ivy was problematic

And Superman got a new power – will he abuse it?

  1. What on Earth Has Heroes In Crisis #7 Done to Poison Ivy? (Spoilers)
  2. Superman Gets a New Power in Action Comics #1009? (Major Spoilers)
  3. More Cancelled DC Omnibuses – When Will We See The Unpublished Joker #10?
  4. A New Marvel Ad for House Of X and Power of X – 'Well, Here's the Thing, Charles…'
  5. Kevin Smith and Jim Lee Take on Zack Snyder's Batman in Detective Comics #1000 (Spoilers)
  6. Marvel Launches Sword-Master and Aero Comics in July by Greg Pak
  7. Todd McFarlane Rewrites Those Early Issues (Again) In Spawn #295… (Spoilers)

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Adam R. Philips, of Untold Stories Marketing
  • Costas Karaiskos, writer/editor for Markosia, organiser at Athenscon
  • Enzo Garza, co-owner of BAMF Collectibles and Comics, Maitland, Florida
  • Jemal Flores, comics journalist
  • Jamie RichardsStar Wars artist
  • Wayne Truman, comics letterer
  • Peter Hsu, artist on Elf Warrior

