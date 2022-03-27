Simu Liu Says No To Master Of Kung Fu in Daily LITG, 27th March 2022

The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And yesterday it was all about Marvel Comics finding even cheaper ways to print their comic books.

Simu Liu Won't Sign Any Marvel Master Of Kung Fu Shang-Chi Comics
LITG: Marvel's printing and the ten most-read stories, yesterday

  1. Simu Liu Won't Sign Any Marvel Master Of Kung Fu Shang-Chi Comics
  2. Hunt Shiny Cottonee At Parks In Special Pokémon GO Event
  3. Better Call Saul S06E01 & S06E02 Overviews Not A Good Sign For Nacho
  4. Artists Elite Comics Launch In June With Primer Red & Primer Blue
  5. Separated At Birth: Rob Liefeld & Ryan Stegman, Wolverine & Stryfe
  6. Were This Week's Marvel Comics Printed On Toilet Paper?
  7. DC Omnibuses and Other Big Books For The End of 2022
  8. Supernatural Co-Star Padalecki Prompts Collins Silent But Deadly Story
  9. Batwoman & [SPOILER] Are Getting That Arrowverse Crossover After All?
  10. Alan Moore Wants to Make You a Better Writer in His BBC Maestro Course

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, Jerrymandering On Rick & Morty – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

Jerrymandering On Rick &#038; Morty &#8211; The Daily LITG, 27th March 2021

  1. Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Shares Health Update on Jerry
  2. So James Gunn Made A Film Just For Gail Simone
  3. Rayquaza Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: March 2021
  4. Law & Order SVU/OC Preview: Meloni Talks Return; Stabler's Jealous?
  5. Big Change Coming For Barbara and Jim Gordon in Joker #2 (Spoilers)
  6. Unboxing Justice League Mother Box After It Sat In The Sun For A Week
  7. James Gunn Tells Gail Simone She Should Really Read This Article
  8. Tributes Pour In for Arrested Development, Archer Star Jessica Walter
  9. Tasks & Rewards For Weather Week Timed Research In Pokémon GO
  10. Young Justice: Greg Weisman Shares Season 4 Production Update
  11. Women of Marvel One-Shot To Give Marvel's Female Heroes The Spotlight
  12. Ellison and Cantirino Drop The Final Girls on ComiXology Next Week
  13. Magdalene Visaggio and Andrea Mutti Bring Cold Bodies to Dark Horse
  14. Jimmy Eat World Announces 555; An All-New Comic Book With Z2 Comics
  15. Dark Horse Announces Hellboy Omnibus Box Set, an Omnibus of Omnibi
  16. Why Marvel Comics Didn't Go "All-In" With Penguin Random House
  17. Batman: The Detective #1 To Bring Back The Knight And A New Squire
  18. Comic Store In Your Future – Why Do People Get So Upset Over A Mask?
  19. The Joker #2 – First 40-Page DC Comic To Go To $6 – But Not Batman
  20. An Amazing CGC Copy Of Avengers #4 Is On Auction At Heritage
  21. The Final Two Issues Of Cable Will Be Late
  22. Thoughts About Marvel Replacing Diamond With Penguin Random House
  23. Dave Cockrum's First Nightcrawler X-Men Original Artwork, At Auction
  24. A Big Change Coming To Mephisto In King In Black: Ghost Rider
  25. TOLDJA: Power Rangers Unlimited: Heir to Darkness Sells Out
  26. When Marvel Left Diamond For PRH – The Daily LITG, 26th March 2021

LITG two years ago – the comic books ran out.

And no one knew what to do.

  1. So What Happens To Comics Next Wednesday? April Fool?
  2. What Marvel And DC Are Saying During The Coronavirus Pandemic
  3. "Street Fighter" Cammy Gets Three New Statues from PCS Collectibles
  4. Marvel Comics Let Diamond Off The Payment Hook For Now
  5. Will Marvel and DC Give Comics Its Big Crossover? #PleaseMarvelDC
  6. Is DC Comics Still Doing FOC? Because of Punchline?
  7. Brian Bendis Sets Up 5G, Crisis, Doomsday Clock in Legion #5 (Spoilers)
  8. Diamond Comic Distributors Making Redundancies Today
  9. A New Transformation for Immortal Hulk #33 – Or Is It? (Spoilers)
  10. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List

LITG three years ago – Snyder was cut

And Plison Ivy was problematic.

  1. Comic Book Writers Respond to Zack Snyder on Whether Batman Kills Or Not…
  2. Tomorrow's Heroes In Crisis #7 is the Poison Ivy Issue (Spoilers)
  3. When Batgirl One-Punched Blue Beetle in Heroes In Crisis #7 Preview
  4. As Immortal Hulk #16 Becomes a Three-Figure Comic on eBay Before Publication, it Gets Two Second Printings
  5. Something Important to Know When Reading Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo's Story in Detective Comics #1000 (No Spoilers)

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Mike Friedrich, publisher of Star*Reach, writer for Justice League of America and Iron Man, former owner of WonderCon, deacon.
  • Mike Chen, inker on Elementals, Robotech: The Macross Saga and The Black Hood.
  • John Floyd inker on Archer & Armstrong, Batman, Silver Surfer, Django Unchained.
  • John Taddeo creator of Superverse
  • Tim Davis of Alternate Reality, Chicago
  • Chris Batista, artist on Booster Gold, Steel Spider-Man 2099, Spaceknights, Thunderbolts, Legion, JLA and 52.
  • Andrew Thomas, social media manager at Chapterhouse
  • Shehi Scott of TRIBE Studio Comics
  • Kyle David Ritter, comics colourist
  • John Tinkess of Another Dimension Comics, Calgary

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

