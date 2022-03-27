Simu Liu Says No To Master Of Kung Fu in Daily LITG, 27th March 2022
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And yesterday it was all about Marvel Comics finding even cheaper ways to print their comic books.
LITG: Marvel's printing and the ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Simu Liu Won't Sign Any Marvel Master Of Kung Fu Shang-Chi Comics
- Hunt Shiny Cottonee At Parks In Special Pokémon GO Event
- Better Call Saul S06E01 & S06E02 Overviews Not A Good Sign For Nacho
- Artists Elite Comics Launch In June With Primer Red & Primer Blue
- Separated At Birth: Rob Liefeld & Ryan Stegman, Wolverine & Stryfe
- Were This Week's Marvel Comics Printed On Toilet Paper?
- DC Omnibuses and Other Big Books For The End of 2022
- Supernatural Co-Star Padalecki Prompts Collins Silent But Deadly Story
- Batwoman & [SPOILER] Are Getting That Arrowverse Crossover After All?
- Alan Moore Wants to Make You a Better Writer in His BBC Maestro Course
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Edgar Church's Historic Copy of Detective Comics #6, Up for Auction
- The History Behind Lamont Larson's Action Comics #16, Up for Auction
- Mo Marvel, Mo Problems – Thank FOC It's Saturday, 26th March 2022
- DC Comics Trademarks The Supermobile For 2022
- Gotham's Hero and the Power of Radiation in Wow Comics, at Auction
- Marjorie Liu & Sana Takeda's 100,000 Print Run For Night Eaters OGN
- Joe Hill's Rain #2 Review: Perfectly Paced Potboiler
- Yen Press Announces 9 New Upcoming Manga and Prose Titles
- IDW Publish Artist's Edition Of Todd McFarlane's Amazing Spider-Man
- Kim Hyun Sook & Ryan Estrada Sell New Graphic Novel, No Rules Tonight
- Marvel Toilet Paper Printing in The Daily LITG, 26th March 2022
- Bex Glendining Sells Debut Graphic Novel Indigo Port to Abrams
LITG one year ago, Jerrymandering On Rick & Morty – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Shares Health Update on Jerry
- So James Gunn Made A Film Just For Gail Simone
- Rayquaza Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: March 2021
- Law & Order SVU/OC Preview: Meloni Talks Return; Stabler's Jealous?
- Big Change Coming For Barbara and Jim Gordon in Joker #2 (Spoilers)
- Unboxing Justice League Mother Box After It Sat In The Sun For A Week
- James Gunn Tells Gail Simone She Should Really Read This Article
- Tributes Pour In for Arrested Development, Archer Star Jessica Walter
- Tasks & Rewards For Weather Week Timed Research In Pokémon GO
- Young Justice: Greg Weisman Shares Season 4 Production Update
- Women of Marvel One-Shot To Give Marvel's Female Heroes The Spotlight
- Ellison and Cantirino Drop The Final Girls on ComiXology Next Week
- Magdalene Visaggio and Andrea Mutti Bring Cold Bodies to Dark Horse
- Jimmy Eat World Announces 555; An All-New Comic Book With Z2 Comics
- Dark Horse Announces Hellboy Omnibus Box Set, an Omnibus of Omnibi
- Why Marvel Comics Didn't Go "All-In" With Penguin Random House
- Batman: The Detective #1 To Bring Back The Knight And A New Squire
- Comic Store In Your Future – Why Do People Get So Upset Over A Mask?
- The Joker #2 – First 40-Page DC Comic To Go To $6 – But Not Batman
- An Amazing CGC Copy Of Avengers #4 Is On Auction At Heritage
- The Final Two Issues Of Cable Will Be Late
- Thoughts About Marvel Replacing Diamond With Penguin Random House
- Dave Cockrum's First Nightcrawler X-Men Original Artwork, At Auction
- A Big Change Coming To Mephisto In King In Black: Ghost Rider
- TOLDJA: Power Rangers Unlimited: Heir to Darkness Sells Out
- When Marvel Left Diamond For PRH – The Daily LITG, 26th March 2021
LITG two years ago – the comic books ran out.
And no one knew what to do.
- So What Happens To Comics Next Wednesday? April Fool?
- What Marvel And DC Are Saying During The Coronavirus Pandemic
- "Street Fighter" Cammy Gets Three New Statues from PCS Collectibles
- Marvel Comics Let Diamond Off The Payment Hook For Now
- Will Marvel and DC Give Comics Its Big Crossover? #PleaseMarvelDC
- Is DC Comics Still Doing FOC? Because of Punchline?
- Brian Bendis Sets Up 5G, Crisis, Doomsday Clock in Legion #5 (Spoilers)
- Diamond Comic Distributors Making Redundancies Today
- A New Transformation for Immortal Hulk #33 – Or Is It? (Spoilers)
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
LITG three years ago – Snyder was cut
And Plison Ivy was problematic.
- Comic Book Writers Respond to Zack Snyder on Whether Batman Kills Or Not…
- Tomorrow's Heroes In Crisis #7 is the Poison Ivy Issue (Spoilers)
- When Batgirl One-Punched Blue Beetle in Heroes In Crisis #7 Preview
- As Immortal Hulk #16 Becomes a Three-Figure Comic on eBay Before Publication, it Gets Two Second Printings
- Something Important to Know When Reading Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo's Story in Detective Comics #1000 (No Spoilers)
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Mike Friedrich, publisher of Star*Reach, writer for Justice League of America and Iron Man, former owner of WonderCon, deacon.
- Mike Chen, inker on Elementals, Robotech: The Macross Saga and The Black Hood.
- John Floyd inker on Archer & Armstrong, Batman, Silver Surfer, Django Unchained.
- John Taddeo creator of Superverse
- Tim Davis of Alternate Reality, Chicago
- Chris Batista, artist on Booster Gold, Steel Spider-Man 2099, Spaceknights, Thunderbolts, Legion, JLA and 52.
- Andrew Thomas, social media manager at Chapterhouse
- Shehi Scott of TRIBE Studio Comics
- Kyle David Ritter, comics colourist
- John Tinkess of Another Dimension Comics, Calgary
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.