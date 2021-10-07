Spider-Man's Trademark Loss in The Daily LITG, 7th October 2021
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. Including Peter Parker's Spider-Mark…
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Peter Parker Losing his Trademark in Amazing Spider-Man #75 (Spoilers)
- American Horror Story at 10: Our AHS Ranking- Murder House to 1984
- Retailers Report: Marvel Comics Damages from Penguin Random House
- Penguin Random House Lost First Marvel Comics Shipment To DCBS
- Ted Lasso's Trent Crimm (Independent) Is The Worst Journalist On TV
- Witchbreed, Krakoa, Arakki & Clones- This Week's X-Books (Spoilers)
- Will Niantic & WB Games Abandon Harry Potter: Wizards Unite?
- DC's Editor-In-Chief Hugged James Tynion IV When Batman Sold 200K
- Bookmakers Pull All Bets On The Next Doctor Who — Is The Fix In?
- Pokémon TCG Countdown: Four Days Until Celebrations
- There Is Not Enough Paper In America For Comic Books Right Now
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- DC Debuts Doctor Multiverse on Justice League Incarnate #1 Variant
- Take a New Look Inside The Labyrinth by Simon Stålenhag
- John Dolmayan Setting Up A Comics Grading Service, Trust Grading
- Katee Sackhoff Tries To Survive The Night of the Animated Dead
- King Diamond's Abigail GN Gets Platinum Edition with Toy Hearse
- Marvel Announces Homage Variants of Classic Marvel Comic Covers
- Ingram Increases Print-On-Demand Prices in the USA by 6%
- Increased Driver Wages & Customs Congestion Affect Comics Distribution
- George Mann Writes Graphic Novel, Motherbridge: Seeds of Change
- Retailers Report: Marvel Comics Damages from Penguin Random House
- Pronoun Choice In The Middle Of A Marvel War (Defenders #3 Spoilers)
- Trent Crimm Is Just The Worst in The Daily LITG, 6th of October 2021
LITG one year ago, Pokémon GO, Funko & Barbara Gordon
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including Pokémon GO, Funko, Ghost Rider, Batman #100 and so much more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
- Yamask Has Returned For October's Events In Pokémon GO
- The Ghosts of Pokémon GO: Halloween Is Coming
- How To Grind XP & Reach Level 40 In Pokémon GO
- All of the Walmart Con 2020 Exclusive Funko Pop Reveals
- Barbara Gordon Is Oracle Again in Batman #100 – And Will Be In 2021
- Batman #100 – How Punchline Gets Away With It (Spoilers)
- Dave Bautista and CM Punk Form Tag Team to Take On Donald Trump
- The Strange Tale Of Shedinja: A Pokémon GO Catch Like No Other
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Dee "Honor" Exactly What We Expected
- How The Joker Makes a New Gotham and a New Batman (#100 Spoilers)
- James Tynion IV's Second Razorblades, Set Your Alarms For October 16th
- Will Ghost-Maker Deal With Problems Batman Won't? Batman #100…
- Batman #100 Clownhunter Showdown Less Showdown-y Than Expected
- Harley Quinn Takes On The Joker In Batman #100 (Spoilers)
- Nightwing High-Kicking His Way To Recovery (Justice League #54)
- Diamond UK Broken Into, Comics Delayed Until Thursday
LITG two years ago, Harley Quinn was getting a new beau.
And no one guessed it was Booster Gold.
- Harley Quinn Has a New Lover at DC – One That No One Will Be Able To Guess
- Check Out New "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Last Survivor" Gameplay
- Some Implications Of The New DC Comics 60-Year Timeline – Are We Partying Like It's 1999?
- "The International" Pilot Ordered From CBS With Dolph Lundgren
- Marvel 80th Anniversary Getting More Funko Pops
- Frank Cho is a Little Late for His Outrage at New York Comic Con
- Exclusive: The Full DC Comics New Continuity Timeline – Including Crisis, New 52, Rebirth and Doomsday Clock – As Shown at #NYCC
- A New Aging for Jonathan Kent? The DC Universe Timeline Generation 4 in Full, From Wildstorm to Hell Arisen
- Over Three Hundred Cosplay Shots from New York Comic Con's Final Day, Sunday #NYCC
- Interview: D&D-Inspired Clothing Line Cantrip
- How James Marsters Undercut Joss Whedon From The Beginning, Playing Spike With a Soul #NYCC
- Benjamin Percy Reveals Details of X-Force in the Dawn of X
- "The Rookie" Season 2 Episode 2 Preview – Nolan Is Gonna Be Up All Night
- "Jurassic Park" Figures Coming Soon From Chronicle Collectibles
- How Much of DC's New Gods Movie Will be Based On Tom King and Mitch Gerads' Mister Miracle?
- Mandalorian First Edition and the Hunt on Triple Force Friday [Experience]
- Wonder Woman, First Superhero of the DC Universe- Breaking Down the First 25 Years of the New DC Timeline
- New Covers, Interior Art from Marvel's Dawn of X Panel at NYCC
- A Wander Round the Harley Quinn Gallery at DC Headquarters at #NYCC
- Stephanie Brown Debuted as Robin – the Third Generation of the New DC Comics Timeline
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Howard Chaykin, creator of American Flagg.
- Marvin Perry Mann, comics inker.
- Phil Yeh, creator of one of the first US graphic novels, Even Cazco Gets the Blues.
- Fernando Ruiz, co-creator of Die Kitty Die, instructor at the Joe Kubert School.
- David Doub, publisher of Dusk Comics.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about Love Sausage, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.