Titans' Joseph Morgan on Batgirl News in Daily LITG 5th August 2022
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
LITG: Titans' Joseph Morgan on Batgirl News
- Titans Star on "Devastating" Batgirl News as HBO Max Decisions Loom
- Ironheart: RuPaul's Drag Race Winner Shea Couleé Joins MCU Series
- Peacemaker Is Safe But Are HBO Max's Other DCU Shows? BCTVDD
- Night Court Star Melissa Rauch Feeds Our Social Media Update Cravings
- Mark Millar Slashes Price of Night Club, Hopes Industry Will Follow
- McDonald's Pokémon TCG 2022 Promotion Begins in August
- The Flash: Danielle Panabaker Responds to Season 9/Series Finale News
- Peacemaker: James Gunn Confirms Season 2 Safe Post-Batgirl Debacle
- Layoffs & Resignations Reported At Valiant, Future Uncertain
- Religion, Gods And The Cross In X-Men Comics Today (Spoilers)
LITG ICYMI: more comic book stuff from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Semantic Error: New Season of YA Romance Webcomic Out in September
- Eric Lide Sells Debut Graphic Novel Champion Of Draeland for 6 Figures
- Dog Man to Meet Captain Underpants in New Dav Pilkey Comic
- Dav Pilkey Launches Online Epic Comic Club to Get Kids Creating Comics
- The Next Dog Man Graphic Novel Is 20,000 Fleas Under The Sea
- PrintWatch: Detective Comics, Judgment Day, Spider-Verse Get Seconds
- Inbetween Bouts Of Genocide, Poison Ivy Does Some Gardening
- Jonathan Hickman Cancels C2E2 VIP Event After Catching COVID-19
- Phillip Kennedy Johnson's Last God Name Change To Fellspyre Chronicles
- Kurt Busiek & Brent Anderson's The Gods On Sunday Morning for May 2023
- The X-Men Get Religion in the Daily LITG 4th August 2022
LITG one year ago, Bad Sign For Smallville
- Superman & Lois Season 1 Finale Poster Not a Good Sign for Smallville
- Jean Grey Gets A New Power Courtesy Of Polaris In X-Men #2 (Spoilers)
- The Boys: Misha Collins Says Jensen Ackles Has Gotten Soft (& Gummy?)
- The Soft-Soaping Of Jim Lee, Daniel Cherry III And DC Comics
- Marvel Finally Admits Jack Kirby Co-Wrote Fantastic Four #1
- Amazon GlitchWatch: DC One Million Omnibus At $25?
- Amy Cooper Doubles Down Over Central Park Racial Confrontation
- One Last Immortal Hulk Marvel Continuity Dive With The Fantastic Four
- The Boys Season 3: Jensen Ackles Gets His Eye of the Tiger Focused
- Kindred Makes A Promise You Must Resist (Sinister War #2 Spoilers)
- Motörhead Gets Their First Official Graphic Novel from Fantoons
- Vault to Expand Barbaric Franchise with New Comics, Spinoffs in 2022
- PrintWatch: Third Printings For Alice In Leatherland #1 and White #1
- Will DC Comics Give Us A Clockwork Orange Joker Figure For Christmas?
- Diamond Reports 20% More Stores In 2021, Throws Shade At Marvel & DC
- Bad Sign For Smallville in the Daily LITG, 4th August of 2021
LITG two years ago, The Robin King
I know he is called The Robin King but I just want to call him Robin King. You know, of the King family who live up on the hill. Death Metal's Legends Of The Dark Knight beat Batman #96 in terms of traffic – but Empyre #4 started its run up…
- LEAK: Who Is The Robin King in Death Metal Anyway? (Spoilers)
- Something New For Harley Quinn Cosplayers in Batman #96 (Spoilers)
- Marvel Comics' Empyre #4 Will Make News Headlines Worldwide SPOILERS
- Cliff Counters: Defeating Team GO Rocket Leaders In Pokémon GO
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Kaitlin Olson Starts Emmys Burn War
- Larian Studios Warns Players About Baldur's Gate 3 Pre-Orders
- Baldur's Gate 3, or The Lack Of – The Daily LITG, 3rd August 2020
- The Pokémon GO Battle League Leaderboard Shows No One At Rank 10
- Power Book II: Ghost Trailer: Tariq St. Patrick Loves His Mother
- The Punisher Rides on in With New Marvel Legends Hasbro Set
- What Was Once Meltdown, Burns Down, In Los Angeles
- What Batmanhattan Means For The DC Multiverse (Death Metal Spoilers)
- Courtney (Simmons) Brown Quits DC for Amazon and Lord Of The Rings
- How DC Comics Will Bring Lucifer to a Conclusion, Revealed
- If The Robin King Is A Hit, What Does That Say About You? (Spoilers)
LITG three years ago.
When Warren Ellis' Wildcats was cancelled… for different reasons than it might be today.
- "WILDCATS Isn't Coming Out… For Right Now, It's Cancelled" – Warren Ellis
- Does God Exist? Reed Richards Reveals All in Daredevil #9
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia": The Gang Gets a "Guest Star" [VIDEO]
- "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Season 6 Finale Review – They Only Do That In Comics! [SPOILERS]
- Will Absolute Carnage Make Deadpool's Secret Secret Wars #1 Canon? (UPDATE – No)
- They Don't Make Hulks Like They Used To – Dead Man Logan #10 [Preview]
- DC Comics Already Spoiled the Ending of Batman/Superman #1
- What Really Happened to the Guardians of the Galaxy? Old Man Quill #8 [Preview]
- "The Walking Dead": AMC Offering Viewers Free Season 9 for August
- The Real Reason Winds of Winter is So Late in Cosmic Ghost Rider Destroys Marvel History #6 [Preview]
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With twelve years for us as well.
- Reilly Brown, co-creator of Power Play, character Bob, Agent Of Hydra, artist on Amazing Spider-Man, Cable/Deadpool, New Warriors, and Incredible Hercules.
- Gary Ushaw, co-creator of Mobfire.
- Tony Puryear, co-creator of Concrete Park.
- Andy Kuhn, artist on Marvel Adventures, Brit, TMNT.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.