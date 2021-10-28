Todd McFarlane is The Batman in The Daily LITG 28th October, 2021
The ten most-read stories, yesterday, 28th October, 2021
- McFarlane Toys Brings The Batman to Life Once Again with New Figure
- Hasbro Pulse Con Deep Dive: Animated X-Men Marvel Legends
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15: So How Soon is "So Soon"?
- Bosch Spinoff Series Signals Season 1 Filming Wrap with Last Ep Look
- Read X-Force #24 Before This Week's Inferno #2 (Spoilers)
- Marvel Comics Launches Savage Spider-Man Without Chris Bachalo
- 2+2=5? Tom King, Ed Brubaker and Substack Comics
- Frank Cho's Outrage Sketch Covers From Baltimore Comic Con
- Masters of the Universe: Revelation Part 2 Trailer; Kevin Smith/Trolls
- Orchis Vs X-Men Vs Laws Of Science In Krakoan Comics Today (Spoilers)
- Benjamin Percy & Cory Smith Launch New Ghost Rider Series in 2022
- Image Comics Launches New Retailer Exclusive Cover Promotions
- A Late Bleeding Cool Bestseller List – Batman Beat Trial of Magneto
- Legendary Answers Why They Have To Kickstarter The Dune Graphic Novel
- Jeff Lemire Returns To Royal City From Image Comics and Substack
- DC Comics Brings Vampires, Zombies & Batman to Local Comic Shop Day
- More Marvel Comics Lateness From New Mutants #25 To Hulk #1
- Will Mary Jane and Aunt May Contact Mephisto? Amazing Spider-Man #77
LITG one year ago, West Wing, Three Jokers and Garth Marenghi
- The West Wing Reunion Offered to Non-HBO Max Subscribers for Free
- The Three Jokers #3 Add New Twist To Barbara Gordon's Life (Spoilers)
- The Haunting Of Garth Marenghi's Dark Manor
- Jason Todd Complicated Love Life In Three Jokers #3 and Red Hood #50
- How The Three Jokers Rewrites The Killing Joke (BIG SPOILERS)
- Let's Take A Look At NECA's Terminator 2 Sarah & John Connor Set
- Death Metal #7 Second Epilogue Sets Up Something Beyond Future State
- Arrowverse: Marc Guggenheim Ready to Move On; Talks Green Lantern
- Three Jokers Book 3 – And Punchline – Are Sequels To The Killing Joke
- Iconic Star Wars BTS Photo Becomes Ornament To Make You Cry
- Jerry Bennington, IDW President, Latest To Leave?
- "Be A Hero – Wear A Mask" Justice League In DC Comics This Week
- Does Three Jokers Give Batman Closure Over The Death Of His Parents?
- Beef Bros: Leftist Superhero Comic by Aubrey Sitterson & Tyrell Cannon
- Barbara Gordon Heads To Washington For 2021? (Batgirl #50 Spoilers)
- Mon-El Family History Revealed – Legion Of Super-Heroes #10 Spoilers
- Jaime Hernandez To Publish 40 Years Of Women Wrestling Cartoons
- Jack Kirby In The 31st Century- Legion Of Super-Heroes #10 (Spoilers)
- Which Political Campaigns Did DC Comics Employees Donate To?
- Hack/Slash, Back On Kickstarter With Big Hack Energy-Sized HC Omnibus
LITG two years ago, Gary Frank finished Doomsday Clock
And Tony Isabella was calling Batman toxic, long before Defund Batman.
- Tony Isabella Calls Batman Toxic, Says Character Ruins DC Comics
- Gary Frank Has Finished the 47 Page Final Issue of Doomsday Clock #12 – All On Track For December 18th
- First Look at David Tennant's Doctor Meeting Jodie Whittaker's in Doctor Who – January 2020 Titan Solicits
- Bruce Lee Gets An 80th-Anniversary Tribute Statue from Blitzway
- Just Chillin' With Apocalypse in Excalibur #1 [Preview]
- "Try and Stay Calm, You're Doing Very Well" – BBC One's Dracula Trailer Drops at MCM London Comic Con
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Season 14 "The Gang Texts" [REVIEW]
- Exclusive: Our First Look at Thor #1 by Donny Cates and Nic Klein Gets Rather Messy
- The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, 27th October 2019 – "None Of Them Could Top Sales of Marauders #1"
- "Rick and Morty": Was Chris Jericho's World Title Stolen via Portal Gun?
- Power Rangers Lightning Collection Wave 3 Announced by Hasbro
- Historical Funko Pop Artists, Presidents and Icons Are Coming Soon
- Okay, So I Just Bought a Page of Doomsday Clock at MCM London Comic Con
- Martin Scorsese Expands on His Comments Regarding Marvel Films
- "Supernatural": Jared Padalecki Arrested on Assault, Public Intox [Review]
- "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" Episode IV – A New Retweet Hope [REVIEW]
- "Good Omens": Neil Gaiman Loved Your Netflix Petition to Cancel Show
- "Supergirl": Kara's Villains Are Hiding "In Plain Sight" [PREVIEW]
- Exclusive: Our First Look at Scarlet Witch Vs The Vision in Tarot #1 by Alan Davis and Paul Renaud
- Exclusive: Our First Look at Star Wars #1 by Charles Soule and Jesus Saiz From Marvel in January
LITG three years ago, Old Man Logan was ending…
And Superman was getting militarised
- Old Man Logan Finale May Feature the Worst Thing Wolverine's Ever Done
- Clark Kent Joins the Navy SEALs In Superman: Year One
- Hunter Killer is Far Better than You've Been Told [Review]
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fans Freak Out Over New Found Item
- Frank Miller vs AnemoneTea at MCM London Comic Con 2018
Comic Book birthdays today.
comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Image Comics founder, Shadowline Jim Valentino
- Stephen Donnelly, comics publisher of New Comics Group.
- Publisher of Self-Publisher Magazine, Ian Shires.
- Karl C. Story, inker on Nightwing, Batman, Star Trek, AVP, X-Men, Terra Obscura, Tom Strong, Ocean, The American Way, and Midnighter.
- OD-Y-C and Infinite Vacation and artist on Thor, co-creator Christian Ward.
- Sacred Creatures co-creator and artist on X-Factor and Books Of Doom, Pablo Raimondi
