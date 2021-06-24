Wanda's Vision In The Daily LITG, 24th June 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. And the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Wanda's Vision in the Daily LITG, 24th June 2021

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

LITG two years ago, Supernatural, Star Wars and Animal Kingdom

Looks like it was a bit of a telly-watching weekend with Supernatural and Animal Kingdom, dominating the charts. – that's if you weren't playing with Star Wars toys. And that's long before anyone has to worry about John Constantine.

LITG two years ago, Road To Watchmen

Two years ago, everything somehow seemed more pleasant – but who knew at the time?

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Kevin VanHook , comics writer, artist, filmmaker.

, comics writer, artist, filmmaker. Denis Rodier , artist on Death Of Superman.

, artist on Death Of Superman. Alan N. Zelenetz , co-creator of Alien Legion.

, co-creator of Alien Legion. Carlo Pagulayan , artist on Hulk, Elektra, creator of Korg.

, artist on Hulk, Elektra, creator of Korg. Liam Francis Walsh , New Yorker cartoonist and graphic novelist.

, New Yorker cartoonist and graphic novelist. Michael Dooley , author of The Education of a Comics Artist.

, author of The Education of a Comics Artist. Ash Maczko , writer of Squarriors.

, writer of Squarriors. John Anderson , editor at DC Thomson.

, editor at DC Thomson. Shawn Demumbrum of SpazDog Press.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address

