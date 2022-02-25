A Blast From GI Joe's Past In The Daily LITG, 25th of February 2022

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And of course, GI Joe is the most popular thing on the site right now, no one sees the irony.

GI Joe 40th Anniversay Livestream Reveals New Classified Figures
LITG: GI Joe from Hasbro

LITG: Mountain Dew and the ten most-read stories, yesterday

  1. GI Joe 40th Anniversary Livestream Reveals New Classified Figures
  2. Superman & Lois: Tyler Hoechlin Addresses Series Ghosting Arrowverse
  3. Endgame: Morena Baccarin on Joss Whedon Wanting Her for Maria Hill
  4. Hasbro Surprisingly Drops Star Wars Bounty Hunter Retro 2-Pack
  5. Marvel To Launch Ant-Man's Days Of Past, Present And Future
  6. New Omnibus For Avengers, Spider-Man, Books Of Magic, American Vampire
  7. Chip Zdarsky & Jorge Jimenez New Ongoing Team On Batman From #125
  8. Could Today's Dark Ages #3 Spin Off Into Dark Web From Marvel?
  9. Reacher: Alan Ritchson on How Size Mattered During Amazon Auditions
  10. Mountain Dew Gets Hard and Is Finally Starting to Hit Shelves

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, Pokémon Go and Victoria's Secret

Mewtwo & the Kanto Birds in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
LITG: Mewtwo & the Kanto Birds in Pokémon GO

  1. Tonight Is Raid Hour In Pokémon GO Featuring Mewtwo & The Birds
  2. Obi-Wan: Ewan McGregor Gets Jacked- Welcome to Kenobi Gun Show
  3. Victoria's Secret Docuseries Examining Rise/Fall Ordered By Hulu
  4. Amazing Spider-Man #60 – Marriage, Mary Jane And M…?
  5. DC Told Phil Jimenez, Superwoman Should Appeal More To Trump Voters
  6. Buffy: A Teachable Moment in Cognitive Dissonance After Joss Whedon
  7. The Walking Dead Releases New Season 10 "Home Sweet Home" Images
  8. DC's Legends of Tomorrow Director David Ramsey Says "Stay Tuned"
  9. Monica Rambeau Comes To The King In Black (Spoilers)
  10. Mezco and Hasbro Unite as Power Rangers and G.I. Joe Figures Teased
  11. Si Spurrier On Quoting Boris Johnson In John Constantine: Hellblazer
  12. DC's Linearverse Slices the Whole Sort Of General Mish Mash (Spoiler)
  13. Illustrated by Jim Woodring, Introduction by Alan Moore – Kickstarter
  14. Shazadam Is Just Six Days Away – But Already On Sale In Some Places
  15. A New Preview Of Marvel Comics' Heroes Return From Ed McGuinness
  16. Monica Rambeau Comes To The King In Black (Spoilers)
  17. The Seven Deadly Sins Spinoff Manga Debuts Digital Chapters
  18. The City Comes To The X-Men, And Other Krakoan Murder Matters Today
  19. AWA Studios Release Video Featuring Creators and New Series
  20. Marvel Superhero Lives Above A Tesco Metro And Reads the i Newspaper
  21. Co-Founder Of Dark Horse, Randy Stradley, Retires After 35 Years
  22. Crossover #4 Crosses Over With Another Donny Cates & Geoff Shaw Comic
  23. Nnedi Okorafor Revives New Nigerian Venom for Marvel
  24. The Blue Flame With Christopher Cantwell in Vault May 2021 Solicits
  25. Future State: Teen Titans Gets A Special Red X Two-Issue Collection

LITG tw0 years ago – Jim Lee woke up

And everyone kept reacting to Dan DiDio's departure – including Dan.

  1. Jim Lee Awakens from 4-Day Nap to Learn He's Suddenly in Charge of DC Comics
  2. DC's 5G Comics Still Going Full Steam Ahead – Launch in October?
  3. Dan Didio Reacts to Dan Didio's DC Departure
  4. New York Toy Fair: 55 Photos from the LEGO Booth
  5. So Why Did Dan DiDio Leave DC Comics Anyway?
  6. New York Toy Fair 2020: 60 Photos from Hasbro Marvel Legends
  7. So Why Did DC Comics Cancel Supergirl Anyway? And Will Generation Zero Explain Away Every Editorial Cock-Up?
  8. Mindless Speculation: Will the BBC Announce a Major Doctor Who Change?
  9. Tim Sheridan – A Big New Name For DC Comics?
  10. Ken Kristensen – A Big New Name For DC Comics?
  11. Generation Five – The New Name For DC Comics' 5G

LITG three years ago – DC and Walmart split

And Rodriguez wanted an Alita sequel he would never get.

  1. DC Comics to End Their Exclusive Walmart 100-Page Giant Comics Line
  2. Robert Rodriguez Primed to Direct Second 'Alita: Battle Angel' Film
  3. 'The Orville' Season 2, Episode 8 "Identity, Pt. 1" is All Isaac [Review]
  4. Next Week's Marvel Comics Presents Completely Breaks Continuity
  5. 'Supergirl' Melissa Benoist Does Her Best Tommy Wiseau 'The Room' Impression

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Rick Geary, cartoonist and publisher.

