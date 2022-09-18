Charizard Revealed in The Daily LITG, 18th September 2022
LITG: Charizard Revealed
- Pokémon TCG Reveals Charizard Alt Arts From Ultra Premium Collection
- Primal: Genndy Tartakovsky "Really Excited About" Season 3 Idea
- How Batman vs Robin Will Change The DC Universe In December
- Paul Levitz Published For A Second Time By Marvel Comics
- The Walking Dead S11 Part 3 Image Gallery Updated; Spinoffs Rundown
- Cobra Kai EP Jon Hurwitz: Sony 2024 Karate Kid Film "Isn't From Us"
- Star Trek Strange New Worlds Season 1.5 in IDW December 2022 Solicits
- Game of Thrones: Kit Harington on "Snow": "I Know Nothing About It"
- Dark Crisis: Young Justice #4 Preview: If You Can't Beat 'Em…
- DC Comics Celebrate Stan Lee's 100th Birthday Before Marvel Comics
ICYMI: In case you missed it
- Cold War Espionage in Ajax/Farrell's Black Cobra #1-3, Up for Auction
- Valiant Continues Publishing One Comic A Month in December Solicits
- Yen Press Announces 7 New Manga, Light Novel Titles for March 2023
- Preview Imaginary from Evanescence: Echoes From The Void #3
- The Firstborns #1 in Sumerian Comics December 2022 Solicits
- Dahlia In The Dark #1 Launches in Mad Cave's December 2022 Solicits
- Disney's Gargoyles Launch Dynamite's December 2022 Solicits
- Rick And Morty Vs Cthulhu In Oni Press' December 2022 Solicits
- Cerebus Blacks Up For Cerebus In Hell's Three-Wheeler Annual
- The Daily Mail Vs. The Beano in The Daily LITG, 17th September 2022
LITG one year ago, Dave Bautista & Swollen Balls-
- Dave Bautista Takes Tucker Carlson to Task Over Swollen Balls Report
- Marvel Comics December 2021 Solicits & Solicitations In Full, Early
- The Lake Trio Will Be Shiny in Pokémon GO Starting Tomorrow
- James Tynion IV On Being Told To Write Alfred Pennyworth's Funeral
- Gail Simone Reacts To Barbara Gail Gordon, Batgirl In HBO Max Titans
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Helps You Re-Enter Society
- J. Michael Straczynski Gives Slight Tease For The Return Of Babylon 5
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15: The Gang Gets a "Karen"?
- Marvel To Publish Victor LaValle's Sabretooth Comic In January 2022
- I Just Got Trampled By An Anti-Vaxxer March in London
- Dark Horse Comics' Full Solicits & Solicitations For December 2021
- Comics Folk Remember Sir Clive Sinclair And The ZX Spectrum
- Nightwing #87 Will Be A 22-Page Wide Splash Comic
- Dan Slott's Reckoning War Begins With A Fantastic Four Alpha One-Shot
- Scott Lobdell & Ariel Medal Launch New Evil Ernie Comic From Dynamite
- Marvel Promises Strange Academy #14 Will Be New Death Of Phoenix?
- Is Marauders Ending in December? Solicit Contains Not-So-Subtle Clues
- Is The New Captain Krakoa… Actually Dr Stasis From X-Men #1 and #2?
- Priest & Donny Hadiwidjaja Launch Vampirella/Dracula: Unholy #1
- James Tynion IV On Being Told To Write Alfred Pennyworth's Funeral
LITG two years ago, The Witcher, Dave Bautista, Funko
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- The Witcher Season 2: Game of Thrones Becomes On-Set Cautionary Tale
- Dave Bautista Wants to Know What's Up with the Pedo Stuff
- Funko New York Comic Con 2020 Reveals Day 2 Round-Up
- Transferring Legendary Pokémon In Pokémon GO? The Time Has Come
- Karate Kid: William Zabka Reveals Pat Morita's Pitch for 5th Film
- The Boys: NOS4A2 Star Jahkara Smith No Fan of Stormfront Storyline
- So What Is X Of Swords About Exactly? (X-Men, Excalibur #12 Spoilers)
- Transformers Dinobots Return to Form Volcanicus with Hasbro
- Tom King Tells Us Who Kills Batman (Detective Comics #1027 Spoilers)
- Star Trek: Wil Wheaton Talks New Shows, Embraces Franchise Role
- Marvel UK Superheroes, The Union, Rescheduled as King In Black Tie-In
- Scott Snyder's Comic Book Thriller, Chain, With Ariela Kristantina
- What Does X-Men Prejudice Against Clones Mean? (Hellions #4 Spoilers)
- Thought Bubble Festival Announces Details Of November's Digital Show
LITG three years ago, it was always sunny.
And the first issue of JJ Abrams' Spider-Man was coming out. That is quite the late comic book.
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia": Rob McElhenney Heartfelt Post [Video]
- MAJOR SPOILER For Spider-Man #1 by JJ Abrams, Henry Abrams and Sara Pichelli That No One Saw Coming, Tiger
- "Supernatural" Season 15: Sam, Dean, & Castiel vs. God [Preview Images]
- "Magic: The Gathering" Rolls Back Decisions on "Arena" Changes
- Bleeding Cool is Willing to Sell the Snyder Cut to Warners – or Anyone Else Who Wants It
- Bleeding Cool Has Bought The Snyder Cut
- Today, Marvel Comics is Holding a Jonathan Hickman-Led Summit
- Rob Liefeld on Todd McFarlane: "And People Give Me Hell For My Feet"
- Jeremy Whitely on Marvel Comics' Cancellation of Future Foundation
- The Man Who Haggled the Punisher's First Appearance at Half Price Books
- Watchmen Killed This Brian Azzarello Batman-With-Guns Graphic Novel
LITG four years ago, everyone was dying in Heroes In Crisis
And we never got that "shocking revelation"…
- Another Heroes In Crisis #1 Death Confirmation (MAJOR SPOILERS)
- Outlander Shares New Season 4 Images of Claire, Jamie, and More
- Detective Comics #1-26 Reprinted At Last, Plus A "Shocking Revelation" Which Will Rewrite DC History
- Is Marvel Putting Blatant Left-Wing Antifa Politics In Their Spider-Man Comics?
- When Joe Quesada Talked to ComicsGate's Jon Malin, Ethan Van Sciver and Richard Meyer
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Roger Stern, Spider-Man/Superman writer/editor, co-creator of West Coast Avengers, Moniac Rambeau, The Eradicator.
- Captain American Idol artist Chris Haley.
- Danny Fingeroth, former Spider-Man group editor.
- Comic creator Aladdin K. Al Miyany