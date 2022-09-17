The Daily Mail Vs. The Beano in The Daily LITG, 17th September 2022

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

LITG: Daily Mail Vs Beano

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Mike Mignola, creator of Hellboy.

Seth, creator of Palookaville.

Kurt Busiek, co-creator of Astro City.

Comics letterer, Brenda Mings

Mike Choi of Witchblade, X-23, Uncanny X-Men, X-Force and Astonishing Thor.

Charles Sellner, CCO and Co-Founder at Visionary Creative Services.

Richard Douek, comics writer of Wailing Blade, Gutter Magic and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

comics writer of Wailing Blade, Gutter Magic and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Comic book historian Joey Thingvall.

Alex Giannini, author of Sarah Faire and the House at the End of the World.

, author of Sarah Faire and the House at the End of the World. Comic con promoter Craig Klotz.

John Schlim Jr, founder/publisher of Ovation Comics.

