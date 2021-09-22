Dark Side Of The Ring's Dark Side- The Daily LITG 22nd September 2021

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

  1. Dark Side of the Ring: Rob Van Dam Looks to Clarify Ric Flair Comments
  2. Family Guy Gets Heartbreaking Goodbye Bumper from Adult Swim
  3. Saying Goodbye To Family Guy in The Daily LITG, 21st September 2021
  4. Disney Parks 50th Anniversary McDonald's Happy Meal Toys Are Here
  5. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15 Wraps Block 3 Filming
  6. Editorial And Creative Clashes In DC Comics' New 52, Ten Years On
  7. Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 Looks at Chris Kanyon's Double Life
  8. Hellraiser Writer David S. Goyer Says New Film Looks "Terrifying"
  9. Mark Millar's Night Club – What If Vampires Wanted To Be Superheroes?
  10. Looks Like I'm Coming To Thanksgiving San Diego Comic-Con After All

LITG one year ago, American Horror Stories and John Oliver

  1. American Horror Stories Teaser Fuels Our Dumpster Fire of Speculation
  2. Last Week Tonight Host John Oliver Wins 5th Emmy, Addresses Danbury
  3. Destiny 2 Hunter Sovereign Heroes Get New Threezero Figures
  4. Jim Campbell on Unauthorized Watchmen Sequel: "F*** Tom King"
  5. Rick and Morty Emmy Shock: Rick Reveals Why He Hasn't Tackled COVID
  6. Star Wars The Mandalorian Black Series Credit Collection Revealed
  7. Are Abilities, Natures, & New Characters Coming To Pokémon GO?
  8. Thundercats Ultimates By Super7: Let's Look At Lion-O
  9. Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Articuno
  10. Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Preview: Morgan's Right Here, Virginia
  11. Dan DiDio Appointed Tutor at The Kubert School, From Concept to Sale
  12. Mike Mignola Suggests Nazi-Punching Hellboy Might Vote Biden/Harris
  13. Next Week's Spawn #310 Has Orders Of 120,000 Copies
  14. Immortal She-Hulk Preview – Is Krakoa A Well For Mutants?
  15. The Bad Idea Hero Trade Preview Sells For $780 on eBay

LITG two years ago, Dan DiDio was crossing over Svengoolie

  1. Dan Didio Finally Gives DC Fans the Crossover They Deserve
  2. Proper Nightwing to Return in 2020 in James Tynion IV's Batman Run
  3. Back to Watchmen and Batman With Tom King
  4. IDW Cancels "Magic The Gathering: Chandra: The Trials Of Alara" Comic Before Publication
  5. James Tynion IV is DC Comics' New Batman Writer in 2020 – Is Something Killing The Robins?
  6. "Star Trek" Characters Who Should "Boldly Go" to Spinoff Series [Opinion]
  7. OFFICIAL – Dan DiDio Confirms James Tynion IV as New Batman Writer in 2020
  8. COSPLAY 9-1-1: 5 Things This Cosplayer Needs You to Know [OPINION]
  9. "Crisis" Management: 9 "Guarantees" for "Arrow," "The Flash," & More
  10. Speculator Corner: Marvel Comics #1000 – First Appearance of Apocalypse's Original Four Horsemen From HOXPOX
  11. Magneto Joins the X-Men in New Mezco One:12 Figure
  12. Another Deep-Dive Reference into Grant Morrison's New X-Men in House Of X #2
  13. MMPRxTMNT – Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Vs Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – New Comics Crossover For December
  14. Can Cosmic Ghost Rider Lift Thor's Hammer? Avengers #24 [Preview]
  15. Claremont and Sienkiewicz Return and Haven't Lost a Step in New Mutants: War Children #1 [Preview]
  16. "Supernatural" Season 15: "Back and to the Future" Overview [PREVIEW]
  17. OFFICIAL: Tony Daniel, Danny Miki and Tomeu Morey as New Batman Ongoing Artists in 2020
  18. Marvel Promises a Very Different Marvel Universe in 2020, With Iron Man and Incoming
  19. Meet Osita, Lok, and Chaos Kitten, the New Members of DC's Suicide Squad
  20. Speculator Corner: Will Last Avengers Story #2 Beat Spider-Girl #59?
  21. Lucius Fox to Play a Big Role Next Year in Batman Comic – Is Luke Fox Being Teased?

LITG three years ago, there was only one thing on our mind

  1. Bleeding Cool Brings You Batman's Penis In All Its Batglory From Batman: Damned #1
  2. Nightwing May Be Losing His Dick But Batman Is Getting One 
  3. Has DC Comics Got Nightwing Completely the Wrong Way Round? (Batman #55 Spoilers) 
  4. Chelsea Cain Rips Marvel and Comics Industry a New One in Scorching Interview
  5. At the End of X-Men Blue, the X-Men Return to the Beginning (Preview) 

Comic Book birthdays today.

  • Peter Kuper, creator of World War 3 Illustrated, Spy Vs Spy cartoonist.
  • Magdalene Visaggio, co-creator of Kim & Kim, Eternity Girl, writer on Dr Mirage.
  • Spike, Night of the Living Dead and Afterburn artist Matt Busch.
  • Joe Mulvey, creator of Scam.
  • Springheeled Jack creator Dave Hitchcock.
  • Steve Lavigne, creator of Cudley the Cowlick, Sgt. Bananas, and Stump and Sling.
  • Matt Busch, professor of Media and Communication Arts at Macomb Community College.

