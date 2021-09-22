Dark Side Of The Ring's Dark Side- The Daily LITG 22nd September 2021
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Dark Side of the Ring: Rob Van Dam Looks to Clarify Ric Flair Comments
- Family Guy Gets Heartbreaking Goodbye Bumper from Adult Swim
- Saying Goodbye To Family Guy in The Daily LITG, 21st September 2021
- Disney Parks 50th Anniversary McDonald's Happy Meal Toys Are Here
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15 Wraps Block 3 Filming
- Editorial And Creative Clashes In DC Comics' New 52, Ten Years On
- Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 Looks at Chris Kanyon's Double Life
- Hellraiser Writer David S. Goyer Says New Film Looks "Terrifying"
- Mark Millar's Night Club – What If Vampires Wanted To Be Superheroes?
- Looks Like I'm Coming To Thanksgiving San Diego Comic-Con After All
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Scarecrow's Fear Manifesto Seems Very Familiar (Batman #113 Spoilers)
- Ablaze Unveils Artbook and Manga Releases for December 2021
- Sensor is Junji Ito's Most Ambitious Cosmic Horror Tale Yet
- Miracle Molly As A Fable Of Work-For-Hire And Creator-Owned Comics?
- House Of Slaughter #1 Gets Almost Half A Million Orders
- How Batman Talks To The Governments Of The World (Spoilers)
- Our First Look At Jason Aaron and Mahmud Asrar's King Conan #1
- The X-Men, Thomas Edison And The Teslelephant
- PrintWatch: Shang Chi, Recount, Department of Truth, Ordinary Gods
- Alex Toth-Inspired Zorro Black & White Noir in AMP December Solicits
- First Look At Bryan Hitch and Geoff Johns' Redcoat
LITG one year ago, American Horror Stories and John Oliver
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- American Horror Stories Teaser Fuels Our Dumpster Fire of Speculation
- Last Week Tonight Host John Oliver Wins 5th Emmy, Addresses Danbury
- Destiny 2 Hunter Sovereign Heroes Get New Threezero Figures
- Jim Campbell on Unauthorized Watchmen Sequel: "F*** Tom King"
- Rick and Morty Emmy Shock: Rick Reveals Why He Hasn't Tackled COVID
- Star Wars The Mandalorian Black Series Credit Collection Revealed
- Are Abilities, Natures, & New Characters Coming To Pokémon GO?
- Thundercats Ultimates By Super7: Let's Look At Lion-O
- Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Articuno
- Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Preview: Morgan's Right Here, Virginia
- Dan DiDio Appointed Tutor at The Kubert School, From Concept to Sale
- Mike Mignola Suggests Nazi-Punching Hellboy Might Vote Biden/Harris
- Next Week's Spawn #310 Has Orders Of 120,000 Copies
- Immortal She-Hulk Preview – Is Krakoa A Well For Mutants?
- The Bad Idea Hero Trade Preview Sells For $780 on eBay
LITG two years ago, Dan DiDio was crossing over Svengoolie
And didn't that work out well?
- Dan Didio Finally Gives DC Fans the Crossover They Deserve
- Proper Nightwing to Return in 2020 in James Tynion IV's Batman Run
- Back to Watchmen and Batman With Tom King
- IDW Cancels "Magic The Gathering: Chandra: The Trials Of Alara" Comic Before Publication
- James Tynion IV is DC Comics' New Batman Writer in 2020 – Is Something Killing The Robins?
- "Star Trek" Characters Who Should "Boldly Go" to Spinoff Series [Opinion]
- OFFICIAL – Dan DiDio Confirms James Tynion IV as New Batman Writer in 2020
- COSPLAY 9-1-1: 5 Things This Cosplayer Needs You to Know [OPINION]
- "Crisis" Management: 9 "Guarantees" for "Arrow," "The Flash," & More
- Speculator Corner: Marvel Comics #1000 – First Appearance of Apocalypse's Original Four Horsemen From HOXPOX
- Magneto Joins the X-Men in New Mezco One:12 Figure
- Another Deep-Dive Reference into Grant Morrison's New X-Men in House Of X #2
- MMPRxTMNT – Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Vs Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – New Comics Crossover For December
- Can Cosmic Ghost Rider Lift Thor's Hammer? Avengers #24 [Preview]
- Claremont and Sienkiewicz Return and Haven't Lost a Step in New Mutants: War Children #1 [Preview]
- "Supernatural" Season 15: "Back and to the Future" Overview [PREVIEW]
- OFFICIAL: Tony Daniel, Danny Miki and Tomeu Morey as New Batman Ongoing Artists in 2020
- Marvel Promises a Very Different Marvel Universe in 2020, With Iron Man and Incoming
- Meet Osita, Lok, and Chaos Kitten, the New Members of DC's Suicide Squad
- Speculator Corner: Will Last Avengers Story #2 Beat Spider-Girl #59?
- Lucius Fox to Play a Big Role Next Year in Batman Comic – Is Luke Fox Being Teased?
LITG three years ago, there was only one thing on our mind
How many articles could we get out of this one?
- Bleeding Cool Brings You Batman's Penis In All Its Batglory From Batman: Damned #1
- Nightwing May Be Losing His Dick But Batman Is Getting One
- Has DC Comics Got Nightwing Completely the Wrong Way Round? (Batman #55 Spoilers)
- Chelsea Cain Rips Marvel and Comics Industry a New One in Scorching Interview
- At the End of X-Men Blue, the X-Men Return to the Beginning (Preview)
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Peter Kuper, creator of World War 3 Illustrated, Spy Vs Spy cartoonist.
- Magdalene Visaggio, co-creator of Kim & Kim, Eternity Girl, writer on Dr Mirage.
- Spike, Night of the Living Dead and Afterburn artist Matt Busch.
- Joe Mulvey, creator of Scam.
- Springheeled Jack creator Dave Hitchcock.
- Steve Lavigne, creator of Cudley the Cowlick, Sgt. Bananas, and Stump and Sling.
- Matt Busch, professor of Media and Communication Arts at Macomb Community College.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more discussion about wrestling, Twilight Of The Superheroes, Pokemon, Red Hood, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.