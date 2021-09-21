Saying Goodbye To Family Guy in The Daily LITG, 21st September 2021
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Family Guy Gets Heartbreaking Goodbye Bumper from Adult Swim
- Batman To Get A Brand New Super-Power From DC Comics (Spoilers)
- What If…? Poster Proves Thor's Hammer is Good For Pointing at Things
- Disney/LucasFilm Pulls Star Wars Middle-Grade Comics From IDW?
- Ric Flair Issues Statement Denying Dark Side of the Ring Allegations
- Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 Looks at Chris Kanyon's Double Life
- Babylon 5 Future Could Include a Series of Animated Movies
- Our First Look at Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto's Devil's Reign #1
- DC Vs Marvel #1 CGC 9.8 Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
- Mark Millar's Night Club – What If Vampires Wanted To Be Superheroes?
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Way of X Artist Reveals Unused Hellfire Gala Costume Designs
- Monster Fun: Rebellion Launches New British Kids' Comic in April 2022
- Todd McFarlane On Brett Booth, Gunslinger Spawn, and Dinosaurs
- X-Men #3 Preview: Who Invited the High Evolutionary to This Party?
- The Return Of The Guilt Hulk – In Symbiote Spider-Man (Spoilers)
- Captain America Descended From English/Irish Abolitionists? (Spoilers)
- Captain America: The Ghost Army: Scholastic Previews Character Art
- DC Comics Trademarks Jason Momoa For Towels, Diaper Changing Pads
- Will Gunslinger Spawn #1 Set A New Comic Book Record?
- No Predator Comics From Marvel At All In 2021 Now
- Pennsylvania School Banned I Am Rosa Parks Comic And More, For A Year
- A King's Vengeance & Cult Of Ikaris in Scout's December 2021 Solicits
- Leonardo TMNT #1 From Mirage Studios At Heritage Auctions
- Nell Nelson's Graphic Novel, Stunt Girl by Nora Neus & Julie Robine
- Something Something Pokémon Something- Daily LITG 20th September 2021
LITG one year ago, Pokemon and American Horror Stories
- Is The Decoding Porygon Ticket Worth It In Pokémon GO?
- American Horror Stories Teaser Fuels Our Dumpster Fire of Speculation
- Full Decoding Porygon Research Tasks For Pokémon GO Community Day
- Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Preview: Morgan's Right Here, Virginia
- Brian Michael Bendis Comments On Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Porygon Community Day Guide For Pokémon GO Trainers
- Funko New York Comic Con 2020 Shared Retailer Exclusive List
- Transformers Get Poppin' as Funko Announces New Wave of Retro Pops
- Are Abilities, Natures, & New Characters Coming To Pokémon GO?
- McFarlane Toys Announces Batman: Last Knight on Earth Figure Set
- Marvel Runs "Rest In Power" Chadwick Boseman Tributes On Comic Covers
- 25 Hot Comics in September For a Comic Store In Your Future
- Batman Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List 20th September 2020 – Twice
- IDW Publish Spider-Man and Thanos Origins in December 2020 Solicits
- Maiden, Taarna, Black Beacon, Rise, Heavy Metal December 2020 Solicits
LITG two years ago, we were right about James Tynion IV
- James Tynion IV is DC Comics' New Batman Writer in 2020 – Is Something Killing The Robins?
- DC Comics to Announces New Batman Writer Tomorrow on Batman Day
- When Storm Welcomed Back Jean Grey in House Of X #5 – and in Uncanny X-Men #242
- Marvel Promises a Very Different Marvel Universe in 2020, With Iron Man and Incoming
- MMPRxTMNT – Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Vs Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – New Comics Crossover For December
- COSPLAY 9-1-1: 5 Things This Cosplayer Needs You to Know [OPINION]
- Another Deep-Dive Reference into Grant Morrison's New X-Men in House Of X #2
- Review: "Dungeons & Dragons" Descent Into Avernus Dice
- Has DC Comics Just Created Its Very Own Rick And Morty?
- Dan Didio Finally Gives DC Fans the Crossover They Deserve
- House Of X/Powers Of X Hardcover Jumps a Hundred Pages and Another Ten Bucks
- When a Pregnant Superhero Has to Fight the Baby's Father… "Supermom Expecting Trouble" Launches in Action Lab December 2019 Solicitations
- James Tynion IV – Confirming Nothing About Batman, But Taking The Congratulations
- The Cancellation of Marilyn Manor – and the End Of Black Crown at IDW (UPDATE)
LITG three years ago, there was only one thing on our mind
- Bleeding Cool Brings You Batman's Penis In All Its Batglory From Batman: Damned #1
- Nightwing May Be Losing His Dick But Batman Is Getting One
- Batpenis No More? Future Printings of Batman Damned Will Be Censored
- Robert Kirkman Orders All Copies of Next Week's Die!Die!Die! #3 Destroyed
- Comic Retailer Writes to Dan DiDio About Batman Damned Content
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Matthew Summo, Former Writer/Editor at Anarkist Productions
- Kurt KC Christenson, Comic Book Creative Consultant
- Wayne Winsett, Owner/ President at Time Warp Comics
