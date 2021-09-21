Saying Goodbye To Family Guy in The Daily LITG, 21st September 2021

Posted on
by
|
Comments

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first

Saying Goodbye To Family Guy in The Daily LITG, 21st September 2021
LITG: Family Guy screencap

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

  1. Family Guy Gets Heartbreaking Goodbye Bumper from Adult Swim
  2. Batman To Get A Brand New Super-Power From DC Comics (Spoilers)
  3. What If…? Poster Proves Thor's Hammer is Good For Pointing at Things
  4. Disney/LucasFilm Pulls Star Wars Middle-Grade Comics From IDW?
  5. Ric Flair Issues Statement Denying Dark Side of the Ring Allegations
  6. Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 Looks at Chris Kanyon's Double Life
  7. Babylon 5 Future Could Include a Series of Animated Movies
  8. Our First Look at Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto's Devil's Reign #1
  9. DC Vs Marvel #1 CGC 9.8 Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
  10. Mark Millar's Night Club – What If Vampires Wanted To Be Superheroes?

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, Pokemon and American Horror Stories

  1. Is The Decoding Porygon Ticket Worth It In Pokémon GO?
  2. American Horror Stories Teaser Fuels Our Dumpster Fire of Speculation
  3. Full Decoding Porygon Research Tasks For Pokémon GO Community Day
  4. Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Preview: Morgan's Right Here, Virginia
  5. Brian Michael Bendis Comments On Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  6. Porygon Community Day Guide For Pokémon GO Trainers
  7. Funko New York Comic Con 2020 Shared Retailer Exclusive List
  8. Transformers Get Poppin' as Funko Announces New Wave of Retro Pops
  9. Are Abilities, Natures, & New Characters Coming To Pokémon GO?
  10. McFarlane Toys Announces Batman: Last Knight on Earth Figure Set
  11. Marvel Runs "Rest In Power" Chadwick Boseman Tributes On Comic Covers
  12. 25 Hot Comics in September For a Comic Store In Your Future
  13. Batman Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List 20th September 2020 – Twice
  14. IDW Publish Spider-Man and Thanos Origins in December 2020 Solicits
  15. Maiden, Taarna, Black Beacon, Rise, Heavy Metal December 2020 Solicits

LITG two years ago, we were right about James Tynion IV

  1. James Tynion IV is DC Comics' New Batman Writer in 2020 – Is Something Killing The Robins?
  2. DC Comics to Announces New Batman Writer Tomorrow on Batman Day
  3. When Storm Welcomed Back Jean Grey in House Of X #5 – and in Uncanny X-Men #242
  4. Marvel Promises a Very Different Marvel Universe in 2020, With Iron Man and Incoming
  5. MMPRxTMNT – Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Vs Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – New Comics Crossover For December
  6. COSPLAY 9-1-1: 5 Things This Cosplayer Needs You to Know [OPINION]
  7. Another Deep-Dive Reference into Grant Morrison's New X-Men in House Of X #2
  8. Review: "Dungeons & Dragons" Descent Into Avernus Dice
  9. Has DC Comics Just Created Its Very Own Rick And Morty?
  10. Dan Didio Finally Gives DC Fans the Crossover They Deserve
  11. House Of X/Powers Of X Hardcover Jumps a Hundred Pages and Another Ten Bucks
  12. When a Pregnant Superhero Has to Fight the Baby's Father… "Supermom Expecting Trouble" Launches in Action Lab December 2019 Solicitations
  13. James Tynion IV – Confirming Nothing About Batman, But Taking The Congratulations
  14. The Cancellation of Marilyn Manor – and the End Of Black Crown at IDW (UPDATE)

LITG three years ago, there was only one thing on our mind

  1. Bleeding Cool Brings You Batman's Penis In All Its Batglory From Batman: Damned #1
  2. Nightwing May Be Losing His Dick But Batman Is Getting One 
  3. Batpenis No More? Future Printings of Batman Damned Will Be Censored
  4. Robert Kirkman Orders All Copies of Next Week's Die!Die!Die! #3 Destroyed 
  5. Comic Retailer Writes to Dan DiDio About Batman Damned Content 

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Matthew Summo, Former Writer/Editor at Anarkist Productions
  • Kurt KC Christenson, Comic Book Creative Consultant
  • Wayne Winsett, Owner/ President at Time Warp Comics

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more discussion about wrestling, Twilight Of The Superheroes, Pokemon, Red Hood, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.