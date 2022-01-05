Five Nights At Freddy's In The Daily LITG, 5th January 2022

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. Hopefully a few fewer in 2022. And the 100 most-read stories of 2021.

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, American Horror Story and Dan DiDio

LITG two years ago, Superboy-Prime came back for the first time

And we had a great plan for Dracula watchers.

LITG three years ago, JK Rowling dodged transphobia in the weirdest way possible

And Batgirl displayed her scars.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Mike Costa, writer on God Is Dead, Transformers, Venom and Cobra.

writer on God Is Dead, Transformers, Venom and Cobra. Brad! Brooks , comics publisher and journalist

, comics publisher and journalist Shy Allott, former Events Director at SDCC, former Director of Sales at Oni Press, former Senior Account Manager at Bonfire Marketing

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.