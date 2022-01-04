Space Force Returns For S02 In The Daily LITG, 4th January 2022
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Space Force Season 2 Blasts Off This February; Preview Images Released
- Brandon Routh Talks The Rookie, Nathan Fillion & Playing Against Type
- Sir Ian Livingstone, Founder Of Games Workshop, Gets A Knighthood
- Yellowjackets Season 1 E08 Review: Someone Deal with Jackie, Please?
- Did DC Comics Change Superman Son Of Kal-El #6? Seems So (Spoilers)
- DC Comics Clayface is Back as McFarlane Toys Reveals New Megafig
- Legends of Tomorrow S07E08 Images: Someone Embraces His Inner Bro
- DC Comics Gave Vixen A Giraffe's Tongue To Improve Cunnilingus Skills
- Battlefield 2042 Players Outraged Over Lack Of Content
- BC Toy Talk: Why I Decided 2021 Was My Last Year Collecting Funko
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer #33 Preview: Scoobies vs. Actual Scoobies
- Bernie Mireault's The Jam Returns, Rejects Blockchain Kickstarter
- Joe Prado Lanches Prado's Art And Design Agency
- Daniel Freedman & Robert Sammelin Create Kali Original Graphic Novel
- Tom Gauld Collects Literary Cartoons In Revenge of the Librarians
- Sandman #8, First Appearance Of Death, On Auction At Heritage
- No, The Guardian Didn't Pull JK Rowling From "Person Of The Year" Poll
- Star Wars: Darth Vader #19 Review: Rough Customers
- Blue Delliquanti's Across A Field Of Starlight Is Out Next Month
- Ghost Rider's First Appearance Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
- Shawn Martinbrough Writing Red Hood Six-Issue Series From DC In 2022
- Eat The Rich #5 Review: Enjoyable
- William Shatner To Publish Book Of Essays Called "Boldly Go"
- Brandon Routh in The Daily LITG, 3rd of January 2022
- The Umbrella Academy Gets Another Boom On eBay
LITG one year ago, 1,780 Votes For Baby Pokémon GO
- It's Time For The Baby Pokémon To Return To Pokémon GO
- Warrior: Justin Lin Campaigns for HBOMax Move, More Seasons
- SEGA Adds Dark Easter Egg To Holiday Sonic The Hedgehog Art
- Aubrey Sitterson Wrestled a Pit Bull to Ring in the New Year
- Lucifer Season 5b: Dad Has Something to Ask His Son; NYE Preview?
- Pokémon GO Artist Jason Marino Explains Hopeful 2021 Screen
- The Kyurem Scale: Rating Bosses In Pokémon GO – Hoenn Dragons
- Wonder Woman 1984: Chris Pine On Filming That Big Scene [SPOILERS]
- Brodie Lee Honored with New CrossFit Workout by WWE Star Seth Rollins
- What Does Death Metal #7 Mean For Alfred Pennyworth? (Spoilers)
- Thank You Is Not Enough – What Do I Know By Steven T Seagle
- James Hepplewhite's Top 6 Comics Of 2020
- Cleveland Browns Last Made The Playoffs In 2002, A Comics Perspective
- The Pop Art Power Comics Style of L.B. Cole
- Dark Horse Announce New Dave McKean Graphic Novel: Raptor
- Amber Heard's Mera For Aquaman 2 Based On Stjepan Šejić Design?
- Erika Moen & Matthew Nolan's First Teen Sex Education Graphic Novel
- Obscure Comics: Batman: The Shadow Of Sin Tzu #1 – 52, AOL & Jim Lee
- A Very Sweary Etrigan The Demon In Death Metal #7? (Spoilers)
- Joe Glass, The First Comic Creator To Get Vaccinated Against COVID?
- Amazing Spider-Man #55 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Keanu Reeves' BZRKR Graphic Novel In Shops For October 5th
- Sneak Peek at Kate Leyh's Thirsty Mermaids Original Graphic Novel
- Tom Taylor On More DC Comics – And Chip Zdarsky On Justice League?
LITG two years ago, Twitch was creating PSA
And Michael Eisner was clearly a Last Jedi fan.
- Twitch Streamer PaladinAmber Creates Her Own "Australian Fire" PSA
- Michael Eisner, Former Disney CEO, Criticizes 'Rise of Skywalker', Daisy Ridley
- Top 10 Horror Films of the Decade Worth Revisiting
- Comic Store In Your Future – Saying Goodbye to Free Comic Book Day For 2020?
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- McFarlane Toys Reveals First DC Comics Figures, In Stores this Month!
- [OP-ED] The Disturbing Implications of the "Cats" Post-Release Patch
- DC Comics Cancels Absolute Gotham By Gaslight
- All 36 Retailer Variant Covers for Wonder Woman #750
- X-23, Synch, and Darwin Make a New X-Men Team in X-Men #5 as a Lead In to Jonathan Hickman's Future Plans
LITG three years ago, Batgirl has her scars
And we had much to predict.
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Chris Weston, artist on Judge Dredd, Ministry Of Space, Akira
- Bob Almond, comic book inker
- Darrin O'Toole, founder of Dot Comics
- Arnau París Rousset, editor at Norma Editorial
- Douglas Wolk, comic book journalist and reviewer
- Rob Mead, store manager of Heroes Comics, Newport, Isle of Wight
