Going Home To Smallville in The Daily LITG, 1st of October 2021
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Jonathan Kent Introduces A Special Friend To His Parents (Spoilers)
- Scarlett Johansson and Disney Settle that Black Widow Suit
- The Final Lake Trio Raid Hour Of 2021 Happens Tonight In Pokémon GO
- Genesect & Mega Gengar Arrive In Pokémon GO For October 2021
- Today's X-Books Remember When Storm Beat Cyclops Without Powers
- Control, Cerebro Helmets & Cloning in Today's X-Men Comics (Spoilers)
- Douse Genesect Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: September 2021
- Superman's Potential Boyfriend in The Daily LITG, 29th September 2021
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Pokémon Shining Pearl Announced
- Babylon 5: JMS Needs B5 Fans Support, Not Storyline & Character Ideas
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Kyle Baker Creates A Graphic Novel With John Lee Hooker's Estate
- Mystery Science Theater 3000 Homages Comic Covers For NYCC Posters
- Marvel Cancels Avengers #750 Sketchbook, Replaces With Calendar
- I Just Won A Spawn Sketch By Ryan Stegman – Was It Fixed?
- Foul-Mouthed Wrestling Romance Comic Crowdfunded in Under an Hour
- Valiant Entertainment Hires Audrey Meeker and Nic Osborn
- Jennifer Harned is New Chief Financial Officer of Boom Studios
- Just 15% Of BRZRKR #1's 650,000 Print Run Returned
- Five More Characters Designs By Ryan Benjamin For Something Unknown
- Steam, a New YA Graphic Novel by Shaenon K. Garrity and Emily Holden
- Jonathan & Jay Na-Kent-Amura in the Daily LITG, 30th September 2021
LITG one year ago, It's Always Sunny In Pokémon GO
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day Responds to Trump Diss
- Star Wars The Child Vintage Collection Cardback Showcased by Hasbro
- Pokémon GO to End Certain Pandemic Bonuses: R.I.P. Incense
- Pokémon GO Dragonite Raid Spotlight: Solo Trainers Can Now Defeat It
- Batwoman, Riverdale, Supergirl Shuttered Over COVID Test Delay: Report
- First Appearance of New Green Ranger in Power Rangers to FOC Today
- Star Trek Picard: Marina Sirtis Finds a Fan in the Trump Family
- The Boys: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Makes Supernatural, TWD Comparisons
- Supernatural Season 15 Teaser: It's Sam & Dean vs. The World
- Victini Special Research Is Now Live In Pokémon GO
- Defund Batman – How Bruce Wayne Changes In 2021 Thanks To Lucius Fox
- Defund Judge Dredd? 2000AD Tells A Very Different Story (Spoilers)
- Justin Jordan's Urban Animal Comic Read By 100,000 A Week on WebToon
- Batman #313 Rockets On eBay After Joker War Zone Tim Fox Rumours
- Moira MacTaggert – Spotted In X-Factor #4? (Spoilers)
- Marvel Comics Takes All Top Ten in Diamond August 2020 Chart
- Mutant Warning: Don't Die On Otherworld (X-Factor #4 Spoilers)
LITG two years ago, it was all Magic The Gathering
And Rebellion was saying that they were the Law.
- "Throne of Eldraine" Quality Control Problems – "Magic: The Gathering"
- A Surprise Commander Deck Tech – "Magic: The Gathering"
- The Irony Age Of Comics – Judge Dredd Publishers Oppose Parodies of Judge Badges (UPDATE)
- Fans Will Decide Whether The Three Jokers Will Be In DC Comics Continuity…
- The Insanely Big After-Party List of New York Comic Con 2019 #NYCC
- "Supernatural" Season 15: What We Know – Episodes #1-#7 [PREVIEW]
- "Fear the Walking Dead" S05 "End of the Line": "TWD"/Grimes [Spoilers]
- Todd McFarlane to Get Guinness World Records Award at NYCC For Spawn #301
- "Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order" DLC Pack 1 Is Out
- Dynamite Will Lose Money On Every Issue Of Vampirella #6 With Acetate Cover
LITG three years ago, Richard Meyer sued Mark Waid.
And DC Comics weren't talking to Mike Barr.
- Richard Meyer Sues Mark Waid Over 'Tortious Interference With Contract and Defamation'
- DC Comics Hasn't Spoken to Mike W Barr About Young Justice: The Outsiders Since He First Asked
- We Have Details on Upcoming Episodes of The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, and Riverdale!
- Cyclops Was Right and Cullen Bunn is a Hero Who Knows It [X-ual Healing 9-26-18]
- American Horror Story: Apocalypse – Michael Langdon? Meet Coven's Cordelia Goode (PREVIEW)
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- David Dorman, artist on Batman, Spider-Man, Superman, G.I. Joe, Alien, Predator, Indiana Jones, King Kong, and Alien vs. Predator
- Comic convention owner Spat Oktan.
- Research and Communications Officer and former Bleeding Cool contributor Tom Huxley.
- Cartoonist Derek Egy
- Comic book writer and former Bleeding Cool contributor, Heather Kenealy.
