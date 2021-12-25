It's Grampá Christmas – The Daily LITG On Christmas Day 2021
The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Rafael Grampá, The New Big Artist On Marvel's Amazing Spider-Man?
- Secretlab Celebrates Pokémon's 25th Anniversary With Gaming Chairs
- The Matrix Resurrection Stars Talk Fishburne & Weaving's Absence
- Image Comics Full March 2021 Solicits & Solicitations
- Wrestler Nyla Rose Revives Thunderbird For Marvel Comics X-Men
- Was The Original DC Comics Robin Based On PJ Harvey?
- Batwoman: Javicia Leslie Thanks Team, May Have Confirmed Season 4
- Why The Amazing Spider-Man 3 Needs to Spin Its Web as Disney+ Series
- Are Jonathan Hickman & Chris Bachalo Marvel's New Spider-Man Team?
- Saturday Night Live: "Blues Brothers" Wiig & McKinnon Honor Michaels
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Full Free Comic Book Day FCBD Listings For 7th May 2022
- Jack Black, Ho99o9 & Lucas Mendonça in Behemoth March 2022 Solicits
- Rick & Morty Parodies Star Wars In March 2022 Oni Press March Solicits
- Doctor Who, Blade Runner, Bloodborne- Titan Comics March 2022 Solicits
- The Best Of 2000AD in Rebellion's March 2022 Solicits
- Boom Studios March 2022 Solicits With Buffy's 25th Anniversary
- Bettie Page Has An Alien Agenda in Dynamite March 2022 Solicitations
- Cerebus's Emily The Strange in Aardvark Vanaheim March 2022 Solicits
- Full IDW March 2022 Solicits Includes Sonic 2 Movie Adaptation
- We Have Demons & Astro City On Cover Of Diamond Previews #400
- We're Going To Need A Bigger Daily LITG, Christmas Eve 2021
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- DC Super Hero Girls and My Little Pony artist Agnes Garbowska.
- Comic book journalist Jason Borelli.
- Comic writer of Planet of Daemons, Future Primitive and DIS, Kevin Gunstone.
- Owner of Tricon, James Maddox.
- Comic colourist and creator of My Gal, The Zombie, Dan Conner.
- My Dad.
