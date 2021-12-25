It's Grampá Christmas – The Daily LITG On Christmas Day 2021

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. Merry Christmas one and all…

We're Going To Need A Bigger Daily LITG, Christmas Day 2021

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

  1. Rafael Grampá, The New Big Artist On Marvel's Amazing Spider-Man?
  2. Secretlab Celebrates Pokémon's 25th Anniversary With Gaming Chairs
  3. The Matrix Resurrection Stars Talk Fishburne & Weaving's Absence
  4. Image Comics Full March 2021 Solicits & Solicitations
  5. Wrestler Nyla Rose Revives Thunderbird For Marvel Comics X-Men
  6. Was The Original DC Comics Robin Based On PJ Harvey?
  7. Batwoman: Javicia Leslie Thanks Team, May Have Confirmed Season 4
  8. Why The Amazing Spider-Man 3 Needs to Spin Its Web as Disney+ Series
  9. Are Jonathan Hickman & Chris Bachalo Marvel's New Spider-Man Team?
  10. Saturday Night Live: "Blues Brothers" Wiig & McKinnon Honor Michaels

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

Ho, Ho, Ho... The Daily LITG - Christmas Day 2020

LITG one year ago, Firefly, Batmobile and SNL

  1. 20 Years Later: A New Firefly Series With Wash & Zo's Daughter, Emma
  2. The New Look Batmobile From Batman #106 (Preview)
  3. Saturday Night Live Dress Rehearsal: Pete Davidson vs. Yellow Contacts
  4. The Wheel of Time Preview: Watch Thom Merrilin's Guitar Come to Life
  5. Star Trek: Discovery S03E11 Preview: Burn Notice; Grudge Worth Holding
  6. Pokémon GO's Best and Worst of 2020: Best Shiny Releases
  7. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Yule Log Gives Implication of Warmth
  8. Pokémon GO's Best & Worst Of 2020: Best New Features
  9. Rick Ain't Afraid of No Ghosts in New "Rick and Morty" Holiday Promo
  10. Riverdale Season 5 Poster, Tagline Only Add to Time Jump Mystery
  11. The FBI, Comic Pros and the Fake News Controversy of the 1964 Election
  12. Trump's Titans Becomes Biden's Titans In March 2021
  13. Steve Orlando, Ivan Shavrin's Starward From Heavy Metal in March 2021
  14. The Joker #1 Preview Recalls The Killing Joke
  15. Kissing Poison Ivy – Thorns DC Graphic Novel Preview
  16. DC Cancels Orders For Zatanna: The Jewel Of Gravesend Graphic Novel
  17. NetGalley Graphic Novel Reviewers' Private Data Leaked
  18. UCS Comic Distributors Reborn For Back Issues And Variants
  19. Hazel Newlevant Sells Queer And How We Got Here Comic To Little Brown

LITG two years ago… Eddie Murphy Returned

And Doomsday Clock pulled heartstrings.

  1. "SNL": Why Did Eddie Murphy's Return Need to Be Marred? [OPINION]
  2. Doomsday Clock as a Love Letter to Superman (Spoilers)
  3. Neil Gaiman on the BBC, Streaming Globally For Free, This Christmas – With David Tennant, Kit Harington, Amanda Palmer and Glenda Jackson
  4. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  5. More Incest-Kissing in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker? (Spoilers)
  6. "Rick and Morty": Netflix Makes Season 4 Available in 30+ Countries
  7. Did John Paul Leon Cast Jake Gyllenhaal as John Constantine in Hellblazer?
  8. When Todd McFarlane Pops By Your Comic Store For Five Hours Straight
  9. "Umbrella Academy" Vanya Has a Funko Pop Chase! [Review]
  10. Frank Darabont Paid Over a Million – You Get a Limited Print of Bernie Wrightson's Frankenstein for $150

LITG three years ago… the Doctor dropped Christmas

And Apple and DC went to war.

  1. Doctor Who: Yet Another Other Holiday Tradition Fizzles Out
  2. Apple Vs DC Comics Over Shazam Trademark?
  3. It's Not Just Valeria and Franklin Who Have Been Aged in Fantastic Four #5 (SPOILERS)
  4. Now Marvel Gets a Special Tray For Comics at Walmart – 3 For $5
  5. Seth MacFarlane and Raising 'The Orville' Bar for Season 2

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • DC Super Hero Girls and My Little Pony artist Agnes Garbowska.
  • Comic book journalist Jason Borelli.
  • Comic writer of Planet of Daemons, Future Primitive and DISKevin Gunstone.
  • Owner of Tricon, James Maddox.
  • Comic colourist and creator of My Gal, The Zombie, Dan Conner.
  • My Dad.

