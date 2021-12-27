It's Tom Hardy, Not Venom, Stupid- The Daily LITG, December 27th 2021

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. Merry Christmas one and all…

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

  1. Spider-Man: No Way Home: Mid-Credit Scene Shows Sony Doesn't Get It
  2. Gundam Creator: Japan "No Longer an Advanced Country" for Animation
  3. Eternals Meet X-Men In Judgement Day From Marvel In 2022
  4. GI Joe ReAction Figures Are The Sleeper Line You Need To Collect
  5. The Batman: 3 High-Quality Images and a Motion Poster
  6. GI Joe Classified Alley Viper & BAT Are About To Invade Collections
  7. The Matrix Resurrection Stars Talk Fishburne & Weaving's Absence
  8. Game of Thrones Star: Fans Want Happy Ending for "Pretty White People"
  9. X-Men: The Trial Of Magneto #4 Review: Exhausting
  10. What's This CGC-Slabbed Bad Idea Comic Being Taken To Comic Cons?

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, Rick, Morty, and DC Comics

  1. The Big Mystery (One Of Them) in Marvel's Incoming #1, Revealed (Spoilers)
  2. Five Struggles That The New DC Timeline Will Have Incorporating Doomsday Clock in 2020
  3. The Thirteenth Doctor Who On Martha's Feelings For Her – and Him (Spoilers)
  4. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  5. "Letterkenny": Canadian Comedy Gem Has Heart, Humor & Hockey
  6. Was Cats as bad as everyone says? Let's take a look!
  7. Awkward! Daniel Warren Johnson Brushes Off Jim Lee Job Offer in Middle of DC Interview
  8. What Are DC Comics Planning for General Zod?
  9. REVIEW: Incoming #1 "Strings Together What Feels Like A Few Billion Trailers For Other Comics"
  10. "Star Wars": Dave Filoni Alludes to [SPOILER]'s Cameo in "Rise of Skywalker"

LITG three years ago, there was fallout for Fallout.

And Titan cancelled its DC Comics newsstand range.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Nick Bradshaw, artist on X-Men, Justice League, Amazing Spider-Man, Army Of Darkness.
  • Comic store employee RJ Bowman.
  • Mitch Byrd, artist on Cat And Mouse, Guy Gardner: Warrior, Miss Fury, and Darkstars.

