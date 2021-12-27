It's Tom Hardy, Not Venom, Stupid- The Daily LITG, December 27th 2021
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Spider-Man: No Way Home: Mid-Credit Scene Shows Sony Doesn't Get It
- Gundam Creator: Japan "No Longer an Advanced Country" for Animation
- Eternals Meet X-Men In Judgement Day From Marvel In 2022
- GI Joe ReAction Figures Are The Sleeper Line You Need To Collect
- The Batman: 3 High-Quality Images and a Motion Poster
- GI Joe Classified Alley Viper & BAT Are About To Invade Collections
- The Matrix Resurrection Stars Talk Fishburne & Weaving's Absence
- Game of Thrones Star: Fans Want Happy Ending for "Pretty White People"
- X-Men: The Trial Of Magneto #4 Review: Exhausting
- What's This CGC-Slabbed Bad Idea Comic Being Taken To Comic Cons?
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Laura Perlmutter Sues New York Law Firm Over Use Of Stolen DNA
- Star Wars: Crimson Reign #1 Review: Soft Power
- Mary Jane's Iconic Moment in Amazing Spider-Man #42, Up for Auction
- Human Target #2 Review: No Mean Feat
- The Me You Love In The Dark #5 Review: Satisfying
- Alan Moore's Crossed+100 CGC 9.8 Matching Numbered Set Up for Auction
- Omnibus In 2022 For Spider-Man, Black Panther And Serial
- Death Of Doctor Strange: Spider-Man #1 Review: Effective
- Sabba Khan To Launch New Graphic Novel, What Is Home, Mum?
- Batman '89 #4 Review: Raises The Stakes & Drops Your Jaw
- From Firefly To Junkwraith, Thank FOC It's Boxing Day 2021
- One-Star Squadron #1 Review: Uneven
- JJ O'Connor Mystery Continues In Valiant Comics March 2022 Solicits
- Comic Store In Your Future: 2021, What A Year for Comics And Games
- Lead City In Red 5 Comics March 2022 Solicits
- Humble Bundle Launches Ed Brubaker Comics Fundraiser
- Winchester Mystery House in Source Point Press March 2022 Solicits
- Laurence and Hugo in The Daily LITG, Boxing Day 2021
LITG one year ago, Rick, Morty, and DC Comics
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland's Update on Jerry Made Our Holidays
- The Week Several DC Comics Creators Realised They Were Out Of Work
- The Kyurem Scale: Rating Bosses In Pokémon GO – Hoenn Titans
- Cyberpunk 2077 Added Another Hotfix To The Game This Week
- The Boys 2021 "C*ntdown" Continues: Frenchie Comes A Knocking
- Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker To Get Naruto Uzumaki (Last Battle)
- Riverdale Season 5: Veronica's Strut Gets Better Over Time (Jump)
- Spider-Man To Get A Brand New Costume For Christmas
- I May Destroy You/Schitt's Creek – Bleeding Cool TV Top 10 of 2020: #6
- Star Trek: Discovery "Su'Kal" Review: The Fellowship of the Burn
- The True Crime Roots of Fox Feature's Phantom Lady
- Obscure Comics: The X-Men Premium Edition #1, Toys R' Us & Deadpool
- Fiction House's War Birds Comic and Operation Vagabond
- Theo Ellsworth To Adapt Jeff VanderMeer's Short Story Secret Life
- Last Robin, High Republic, Elektra Daredevil Top Advance Reorders
- Jessica Cruz Gets Her Own Green Lantern Graphic Novel With I.C.E.
- The King In Black – Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, 27th December 2020
- Fight Planets With Planets – Dark Nights: Death Metal #7 Previewed
- Riley Rossmo's Messed-Up Gotham In Harley Quinn #1 Sneak Peek
LITG two years ago, Incoming was setting up Empyre
And DC Comics was ready to ignore Doomsday Clock.
- The Big Mystery (One Of Them) in Marvel's Incoming #1, Revealed (Spoilers)
- Five Struggles That The New DC Timeline Will Have Incorporating Doomsday Clock in 2020
- The Thirteenth Doctor Who On Martha's Feelings For Her – and Him (Spoilers)
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- "Letterkenny": Canadian Comedy Gem Has Heart, Humor & Hockey
- Was Cats as bad as everyone says? Let's take a look!
- Awkward! Daniel Warren Johnson Brushes Off Jim Lee Job Offer in Middle of DC Interview
- What Are DC Comics Planning for General Zod?
- REVIEW: Incoming #1 "Strings Together What Feels Like A Few Billion Trailers For Other Comics"
- "Star Wars": Dave Filoni Alludes to [SPOILER]'s Cameo in "Rise of Skywalker"
LITG three years ago, there was fallout for Fallout.
And Titan cancelled its DC Comics newsstand range.
- Bethesda is Banning Fallout 76 Cheaters Until They Do Homework
- Titan Cancels Its DC Comics Newsstand Range
- Dan Slott Retcons John Byrne AND Mark Millar in Today's Fantastic Four #5… (SPOILERS)
- Cartoon Network 2019: ThunderCats, Teen Titans Go! and More! (VIDEO)
- God of War Creator David Jaffe Slams Beyond Good and Evil 2 Critics
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Nick Bradshaw, artist on X-Men, Justice League, Amazing Spider-Man, Army Of Darkness.
- Comic store employee RJ Bowman.
- Mitch Byrd, artist on Cat And Mouse, Guy Gardner: Warrior, Miss Fury, and Darkstars.
