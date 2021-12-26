Laurence and Hugo in The Daily LITG, Boxing Day 2021

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. Merry Christmas one and all…

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, Firefly, Batmobile and SNL

LITG two years ago… that Just Dance 2020 article hit No 1 for the first time.

And Doomsday Clock was having issues.

LITG three years ago… we have fewer comics

And Karen loved Jodie.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Kenny Penman, Publisher of Blank Slate Books and co-owner of Forbidden Planet International

Publisher of Blank Slate Books and co-owner of Forbidden Planet International Lauren Brown, creator of Norovirus

creator of Norovirus Comics journalist Gary Gray.

Steve Saffel, former Marvel editor, Senior Acquisitions Editor at Titan Books.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about the purchase of Dark Horse Comics, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: matrix, newlitg