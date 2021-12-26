Laurence and Hugo in The Daily LITG, Boxing Day 2021
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. Merry Christmas one and all…
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- The Matrix Resurrection Stars Talk Fishburne & Weaving's Absence
- GI Joe ReAction Figures Are The Sleeper Line You Need To Collect
- Game of Thrones Star: Fans Want Happy Ending for "Pretty White People"
- Rafael Grampá, The New Big Artist On Marvel's Amazing Spider-Man?
- Eternals Meet X-Men In Judgement Day From Marvel In 2022
- Smallville: Tom Welling on How He Was Sold on Series; Breaking Point
- Wrestler Nyla Rose Revives Thunderbird For Marvel Comics X-Men
- Was The Original DC Comics Robin Based On PJ Harvey?
- Comic Store In Your Future: Have Variants Outlived Their Usefulness?
- Nat Gertler Buys Rights To Salimba, Gives Back To Paul Chadwick
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Space Bastards and Asphalt Blues in Humanoids March 2022 Solicits
- Gail Simone Writes A Wrong Earth For Ahoy Comics March 2022 Solicits
- Ben Dunn Launches Cat Girl #1 in Antarctic Press March 2022 Solicits
- Pentagram Of Horror Launches In Scout Comics March 2022 Solicits
- Tim Seeley's West Of Sundown in Vault Comics' March 2022 Solicits
- We Live Gets White & Black #1 In AfterShock March 2022 Solicits
- IDW To Publish The Fever In Urbicande Obscure Cities Graphic Novel
- Scott Kurtz Sells Table Titans As Children Graphic Novel Series
- PrintWatch: Crimson Reign #1, Hellions #18 Apache Delivery Service #1
- It's Grampá Christmas – The Daily LITG On Christmas Day 2021
LITG one year ago, Firefly, Batmobile and SNL
- Saturday Night Live Dress Rehearsal: Pete Davidson vs Yellow Contacts
- 20 Years Later: A New Firefly Series With Wash & Zo's Daughter, Emma
- Riverdale Season 5: Veronica's Strut Gets Better Over Time (Jump)
- Spider-Man To Get A Brand New Costume For Christmas
- A Third Wave Of Job Cuts In The New Year For DC Comics and Warners
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Yule Log Gives Implication of Warmth
- Pokémon GO's Best & Worst Of 2020: Best New Features
- The New Look Batmobile From Batman #106 (Preview)
- The Stand Lets You Unleash "Captain Trips" on Your Holidays for Free
- Sneek Peek at Brian Bendis and David Marquez' Justice League
- The Reason More People Don't Read Comics Is They Aren't Good Enough.
- Sarah Clawson Willis, Ana Hinojosa Sell OGN Band Nerd To HMH/Etch
- When Comic & Dime Novel Pubs. Lost 5th Ave. Real Estate in a Pool Game
- The Antagonists Shows How Retirement Is Hard For Supervillains
- Bones Leopard Sells Graphic Novel, Identical, About A Non-Binary Twin
- Breena Bard Sells Graphic Novel, Wildfire, to Little Brown
- More Art From John Constantine Young Readers Graphic Novel
- New Era Of Firefly #25 Kicks Off With 50% Higher Orders
- Christmas Is Problematic – Should It Be Cancelled By Snowflakes?
- The FBI, Comic Pros and the Fake News Controversy of the 1964 Election
LITG two years ago… that Just Dance 2020 article hit No 1 for the first time.
And Doomsday Clock was having issues.
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Five Struggles That The New DC Timeline Will Have Incorporating Doomsday Clock in 2020
- Donny Cates is Making Thor is His New Cosmic Title (Spoilers)
- The Thirteenth Doctor Who On Martha's Feelings For Her – and Him (Spoilers)
- What Are DC Comics Planning for General Zod?
- More Incest-Kissing in Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker? (Spoilers)
- Doomsday Clock as a Love Letter to Superman (Spoilers)
- "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Season 7 Gets Timey-Wimey Preview
- Neil Gaiman on the BBC, Streaming Globally For Free, This Christmas – With David Tennant, Kit Harington, Amanda Palmer and Glenda Jackson
- Will Connective Tissue Tie Iron Man 2020 and Empyre Together? (Spoilers)
LITG three years ago… we have fewer comics
And Karen loved Jodie.
- No New DC Comics Tomorrow – and One Fewer Image Comic Than You Were Expecting
- God of War Creator David Jaffe Slams Beyond Good and Evil 2 Critics
- Timeless: Our Final Thoughts on 'The Miracle of Christmas'
- Doctor Who: Karen Gillen Pens Op-Ed Praising Jodie Whittaker
- Overwatch is Handing Out Five Free Holiday Loot Boxes
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Kenny Penman, Publisher of Blank Slate Books and co-owner of Forbidden Planet International
- Lauren Brown, creator of Norovirus
- Comics journalist Gary Gray.
- Steve Saffel, former Marvel editor, Senior Acquisitions Editor at Titan Books.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about the purchase of Dark Horse Comics, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.