Nightmare Well Before Christmas in The Daily LITG 4th November 2022
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
LITG: Nightmare Before Christmas Prequel
- Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas Gets A Prequel For 2023
- How Dark Crisis Slips Between Action Comics 1049 & 1050
- Abigail Brand Explains Her Entire Plan In X-Men Red #10 (Spoilers)
- Star Wars Deluxe Bike Scout Trooper TVC Figure Revealed┬by Hasbro
- The Sandman Season 2: Gaiman Knew for "Many Weeks"; Corinthian Icon
- Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti New Marvel on Free Comic Book Day
- Will A New DC Comics Stormwatch Take The Justice League's HQ
- WBD Zaslav: More Cuts, JKR/"Harry Potter"; New Streamer, DCU & More
- Indiana Jones: Ke Huy Quan Wasn't Sure If Harrison Ford Remembered Him
- Ironheart Wraps Filming; New Look at Riri Williams In Action
ICYMI: In case you missed it
- Iron Circus Comics Moves SmutPeddler From Kickstarter To BackerKit
- PrintWatch: Riddler, Deadpool, Secret Invasion, Behold Behemoth & More
- Chris Farley Gets A Comic Book Origin From Z2
- First Appearance of Iron Man in Tales of Suspense #39, Up for Auction
- Fantagraphics Publish Giovan Battista Carpi Literary Disney Parodies
- Michael Northrop & Sam Lotfi's Young Alfred: Pain In The Butler OGN
- Brendan Reichs & Jerry Gaylord's Young Superman: Clark & Lex From DC
- Charlotte Woo Sells Crow Girl, Her First Graphic Novel For Six Figures
- Nightmare Before Before Christmas in The Daily LITG 3rd November 2022
LITG one year ago, Scream If You Want To Read
- New Scream Posters Display Sidney vs Ghostface and Mini-Ghostfaces
- The Sopranos Creator Clarifies Tony's Fate; Not Anxious for New Series
- Swamp Thing To Get Second Season From DC Comics In 2022
- Hasbro Reveals Packaging for Star Wars Clone Wars Micro-Series Figures
- Miss Minutes From Loki TV Show To Be Part Of Marvel's Timeless
- Bookies Suspend Bets Over Omari Douglas As The Next Doctor Who
- Batman/Superman Authority – Abandoning Continuity & Killing Dan DiDio
- David Aja Would Like To Be Paid For Marvel's Hawkeye Posters
- Image Comics Issues Statement After Union Vote By Staff
- Tony Khan Unfairly Updates Dynamite Card After Moxley Announcement
- Carl Burgos does Pre-Code Horror in Haunted Thrills #13, at Auction
- The Mark of the Beast on 1953's Chilling Tales #16, Up for Auction
- New Criminal Macabre Coming from Steve Niles and Dark Horse in 2022
- A Pre-Code Horror Comic Primer: Lost World of Pre-Comics Code Horror
- Tim Drake Finally Goes Out With Bernard In Batman: Urban Legends #10
- Marvel Discovers New Way to Exploit Jack Kirby: With Eternals NFTs
- Mark Millar Owns Up To Fake Granny Reviewer As A Witch Casts A Spell
- Comic Book Creator Lilah Sturges Tells Her Transition Story
- Lady Qi'Ra Meets Princess Leia In Today's Star Wars #18 (Spoilers)
- Peach Momoko, David Baldeon, Draw Surprise Strange Academy Comics
- Fox And Hare #1 From Vault Comics Delayed Till 2022 Due To Coronavirus
- Cara Delevingne, Kieron Gillen & Sean Phillips' Most Important Comic
- Respect Batman & Superman's Authority- Daily LITG 3rd of November 2021
LITG two years ago, Philadelphia, Supernatural and Pokémon Go
- How To Catch More Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Goes All-In On America
- Supernatural: Eric Kripke Urges Midwesterners to Be Like Sam & Dean
- Defiant Paige Refuses to Hand Over Twitch Account to WWE
- Avengers #38 Will Be A Very Important Marvel Comic, Apparently
- The Mandalorian Mando Monday Reveals – NERF, Funko, and more.
- The DC Omniverse – Continuity Changes In 2021, After Future State
- Titans Season 3 Cinematographer Shares Look at Anna Diop's Starfire
- Superman & Lois Star Elizabeth Tulloch Makes Fans a Purple Promise
- The Mandalorian Bestows High Honor Upon Olyphant's Cobb Vanth
- DC Comics Wants to Hire a Head of Digital and Mobile Product Strategy
- Batman #102 Reveals Yet Another History Of Bruce Wayne (Spoilers)
- George Pérez's Wonder Woman Gets Absolute Treatment in 2021
- "Earth Exceptionalism" In The DC Omniverse
- Jim Steranko Says Don't Vote For "Socialists, Marxists Or Communists"
- Diamond UK Will Continue Distributing Comics Through Lockdown 2
- Bryan Hitch Is Related To The Nolan Sisters, Everyone
- Marvel – Is It Time To Reprint The Captain Britain Omnibus?
LITG three years ago, Joe Abercrombie was terminated
While Jessica Fletcher popped.
- "Terminator: Dark Fate": Fantasy Writer Joe Abercrombie Contributed a Major Element to the Movie
- Jessica Fletcher From Murder She Wrote Meets Bluto in Animal House in New Funko Pop Figures
- The X-Men Take on a Sentinel in New Iron Studios Statue
- New Star Wars Figures Announced by Hasbro at Italian Convention
- Opinion: Pioneer Bans Will Be Fierce – "Magic: The Gathering"
- Why Domino Refuses to Take a Blood Test in X-Force #1 [Preview]
- When Guillem March's Catwoman Was Just Too Naked For DC Comics
- Reed Richards Seeks Scientific Proof He's Not a Cuck in Fantastic Four #16 [Preview]
- Opinion: Why We Should Support "Magic: The Gathering"
- Get Your Final League of Extraordinary Gentlemen: The Tempest, Signed by Alan Moore and Kevin O'Neill
LITG four years ago, racebending complaints were weraponised
And Walmart was getting premiere Superman.
- Alleged Kentucky Kroger Shooter Complained About Racebending Superheroes
- How Tom King and Andy Kubert's Superman Pushes Walmart's Buttons
- Wanna Know Lin-Manuel Miranda's 5 Favorite Musicals?
- Marvel Comics Announces Old Man Quill at Lucca
- Mark Waid Legal Response to Richard Meyer's Defamation and Tortious Interference Lawsuit
- Milo Manara and PornHub Debut Sex Card Game This Weekend at Lucca
Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Renae Geerlings of Darby Pop Publishing
- Robert Garrett of Xmoor Studios
- Michael Sumislaski, graphic designer and illustrator
