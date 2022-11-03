Nightmare Before Before Christmas in The Daily LITG 3rd November 2022
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
LITG: Nightmare Before Christmas Prequel
- Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas Gets A Prequel For 2023
- Abigail Brand Explains Her Entire Plan In X-Men Red #10 (Spoilers)
- Will A New DC Comics Stormwatch Take The Justice League's HQ
- Indiana Jones: Ke Huy Quan Wasn't Sure If Harrison Ford Remembered Him
- Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti New Marvel on Free Comic Book Day
- Wild C.A.T.S. Is Now The Wild Crisis Aversion Tactical Squad
- A Very New Deathblow Is Coming To DC Comics (Spoilers)
- Before You Read X-Men Red #8, Read X-Men #10 From Two Years Ago
- Marvel Comics Trademarks Lethal Legion For Wonder Man?
- How People Reacted To A Black Green Lantern, In 1971,1132
ICYMI: In case you missed it
- WildCATS' Zealot Meets Angel Breaker – And Wants Her Sword Back
- An Original Piece of Liana Kangas Art Hits Auction At Heritage
- Own Original Charlie Adlard Art From The Crow: Wild Justice
- Deadpool Gets Carnage Symbiote – Should We Call Him Carpool Now?
- Avengers Unisex Bathroom Harder To Identify Secret Invasion Skrulls
- Bad Idea Comics Launch $1000 Fan of The Year Competition
- Folio Society Does Ta-Nehisi Coates & Brian Stelfreeze's Black Panther
- Nightmare Before Christmas Eve in the Daily LITG 2nd November 2022
LITG one year ago, Respect Batman & Superman's Authority
- Batman/Superman Authority – Abandoning Continuity & Killing Dan DiDio
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Ellis & Day Costumes Own Halloween
- Image Comics Issues Statement After Union Vote By Staff
- Seth MacFarlane Calls Out FOX News New Low: Tuck's White "Whine" List
- David Aja Would Like To Be Paid For Marvel's Hawkeye Posters
- Glitchwatch: DC Comics & Amazon Cancelling $25 One Million Omnibuses
- Wil Wheaton: Fans Okay to Separate Buffy from "Garbage" Joss Whedon
- Scarlet Witch Breaks Reality with New WandaVision Iron Studios Statue
- Dave Bautista Shoots on Lack of Decency from Drama Queen Ted Cruz
- Scott Pilgrim: Edgar Wright Envy of Rachel Zegler's Halloween Costume
- USA Sues to Block Penguin Random House Buying Simon & Schuster
- The Human Target- Watchmen Meets Warhol Meets Parker Meets Bwa-Ha-Ha
- Barbara Gordon's Gotham Future Rewritten In Batman #116 (Spoilers)
- Things To Do In London If You Like Comics in November 2021
- Brian Azzarello & Cliff Chiang's Most Important Comic Book On Earth
- Doctor Who- And How Many? The Daily LITG, 2nd November 2021
LITG one year ago, Arrow, Supernatural and Pokémon
- Heels: Stephen Amell Says COVID Nearly Resulted in Arrow Return, More
- Supernatural: Padalecki, Ackles, Collins Know Who They Would Vote For
- The Generation Six Legendary Pokémon Headed For Pokémon GO
- Defiant Paige Refuses to Hand Over Twitch Account to WWE
- Brett Booth Boycotts Over Return To the X-Men in 2021?
- Doctor Who: Steven Moffat Offers His Last Word On Blink
- Chris Claremont On Nightcrawler Being Alive In Days Of Future Past
- The Mandalorian Mando Monday Reveals – NERF, Funko, and more.
- Death Metal: Rise Of The New Gods Shows A Path Beyond Future State
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Goes All-In On America
- This Week's Avengers #38 Shows What's Happening At Marvel In 2021
- Avengers #38 Will Be A Very Important Marvel Comic, Apparently
- DC Shows Off Whistle: A New Gotham City Hero by E. Lockhart
- Fired DC Comics Staffers Get Another Three Weeks If They Want Them
- Borat 2's Jeanise Jones Is To Play An Angel In New Comedy Movie
LITG two years ago, Crisis was getting cast
And fake signatures were getting certified.
- "Crisis" Management: Casting News Will Make "Arrow" Fans VERY Happy
- The Todd McFarlane-Signed, Slabbed and Certified Spawn… That Wasn't
- Why Domino Refuses to Take a Blood Test in X-Force #1 [Preview]
- Why Adam Kubert Refused to Sign the Industry-Only Stan Lee Tribute Comic
- Our First Look Inside the Pages of Batman/Dylan Dog #0 at LUCCA Comics And Games
- Getting Marvel's Money's Worth with Conan 2099 #1 [Improbable Previews]
- Why Should We Support Magic: The Gathering When They No Longer Support Us
- Keanu Reeves Appears as John Constantine in Today's Hellblazer
- "Rick and Morty" Season 4: "SNL" Hate, "Space Snakes" & More [Preview]
- "Doctor Who": BBC Unleashes Dalek for Halloween Frights [VIDEO]
Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Tomm Coker, artist on Black Monday Murders, Agents Of Atlas, Marksman, The Stand
- James Sterna, Owner / Photographer / Editor at Comics Xaminer
- Bruno Letizia, teacher at ACCA Academy, artist on Izuna.
- Flint Dille, Transformers comics writer
- Edgar Delgado, artist on Darth Vader, Spider-Man
- Matthew Sardo, founder of Monkeys Fighting Robots
- Comics colourist, Holly M. Sanfelippo
- Tom Grindberg, artist on 2000AD, Action Comics, Silver Surfer, Star Trek, Warlock & The Infinity Watch
- Aaron Sowd, storyboard artist, comics artist on Batman, Robin, Weapon Zero, Codename: Strykeforce
