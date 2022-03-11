Pulped Batman In The Daily LITG, 11th March 2022

Posted on
by
|
Comments

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG: Batman, ComiXology and the ten most-read stories, yesterday

DC Comics Withdraws, Pulps, Reprints Batman: The Detective Hardcover
DC Comics Withdraws, Pulps, Reprints Batman: The Detective Hardcover
  1. DC Comics Withdraws, Pulps, Reprints Batman: The Detective Hardcover
  2. ComiXology Founder & CEO David Steinberger Quits And Moves On
  3. My Dress-Up Darling Captures Our Hearts But Raises Some Concerns
  4. Marvel June 2022 Solicits for Avengers, X-Men, Eternals Judgment Day
  5. The Return Of Dr Manhattan's Son In Flashpoint Beyond #0
  6. Predator: New Film Prey Will Be Set In The Year 1719
  7. Greg Rucka Joins Ed Brubaker On Batman: Caped Crusader TV Series
  8. The Walking Dead's Maggie Wonders If She Still Loves Glen
  9. The Boys: Aimee Carrero & Shane Paul McGhie Depart Spinoff Series
  10. Past, Present, Future & Krakoa Below In X-Men Comics Today (Spoilers)

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, Pokémon GO, X-Men and Spider-costumes

Spider-Man's New Costume - Where Does It Come From, What Does It Do?
LITG: Marvel Comics, Patrick Gleason

  1. Glee Co-Creator Ryan Murphy Responds to Naya Rivera Accusations
  2. Marvel to Leave Planet-Size Hole in Wallets with X-Men Special
  3. New Spider-Man Costume, Where Does It Come From, What Does It Do?
  4. Incarnate Thundurus Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2021
  5. Tasks For The Searching For Legends Timed Research In Pokémon GO
  6. Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential Shares Previews, Season Schedule
  7. Children Of The Atom – Not Who You Think They Are? (Spoilers)
  8. The King In Black Is Over, Even Though It Isn't (Daredevil #28)
  9. Today Is Incarnate Forme Tornadus Raid Hour In Pokémon GO
  10. Harley Quinn Gets Life-Size Suicide Squad Bust From Infinity Studio
  11. Is Gen Lock #6 The Rarest Modern Day DC Comic Ever?
  12. Alan Moore's New Novel Series, Long London, Is Being Auctioned Off
  13. IDW Make DC/Black Label Founder, Mark Doyle, Editorial Director
  14. Folio Society Captain America 80th Anniversary Selected By Roy Thomas
  15. Malorie Blackman Talks To Kingsley Nebechi About Noughts & Crosses
  16. Today's Children Of The Atom #1 Has A 1:7 Secret Variant Cover
  17. MMPR: Can Omega Rangers And Drakkon Save The Universe Together?
  18. Postcards From Krakoa, Today – Inferno, Eyes Up and Entry Permits
  19. Only Place To Find Scarlet Witch In Marvel Comics Is Strange Academy
  20. Batman Fortnite Comic Will Arrive In Plastic Bags With Sealed Sticker
  21. X-Men, Wildstorm & Gina Carano – The Daily LITG 10th March 2021

LITG two years ago – Trump kept out of Bond

And Lizzie McGuire was pushing the envelope.

  1. "No Time To Die": Daniel Craig Says They Struggled to Keep Trump out of the Movie
  2. "Lizzie McGuire" First Disney+ Ep Script Contains Sex, Cheating [Report]
  3. Hulk to Smash Juggernaut in June, but Probably Not the Same Way She-Hulk Did
  4. Will Molly Leave the Runaways to Live on Krakoa This Summer?
  5. 'Spawn' May Have Lost Jamie Foxx, as Todd McFarlane Regroups
  6. "Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot" Time Machine DLC is On the Way
  7. "Supergirl" Star David Harewood Teases J'onn's New Super Suit
  8. "The Flash" S06 "Death of the Speed Force" [Preview]: Something's Wrong
  9. Funko Soda Brings Limited Edition Back to Collecting [Review]
  10. Yen Press Announces New Manga and Light Novel Titles for August 2020

LITG three years ago – Batman Damned changed things

And The Punisher was in trouble.

  1. Batman: Damned Forced DC to Rethink Who They Were as a Publisher
  2. The Punisher Canceled a Second Time in Next Week's Punisher #9
  3. Black Cat Objects to Shoddy Female Representation in Amazing Spider-Man #17
  4. Superman: Year One by Frank Miller and John Romita Gets a Cover
  5. SHOWTIME's Farewell Fiona Video Ahead of Emmy Rossum's Final 'Shameless' Episode

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Comics writer and editor Dani Colman
  • Steve Novak, comic creator of The Bad Guys.
  • SSDG! creator Rob Bass.
  • Sal Abbinanti, artist and official art dealer of Alex Ross and Bill Sienkiewicz.
  • Tiina Birgitta Räisänen, artist of Bella.
  • Arthur Goodman of Favourite Crayon Comics

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.