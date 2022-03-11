Pulped Batman In The Daily LITG, 11th March 2022
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
LITG: Batman, ComiXology and the ten most-read stories, yesterday
- DC Comics Withdraws, Pulps, Reprints Batman: The Detective Hardcover
- ComiXology Founder & CEO David Steinberger Quits And Moves On
- My Dress-Up Darling Captures Our Hearts But Raises Some Concerns
- Marvel June 2022 Solicits for Avengers, X-Men, Eternals Judgment Day
- The Return Of Dr Manhattan's Son In Flashpoint Beyond #0
- Predator: New Film Prey Will Be Set In The Year 1719
- Greg Rucka Joins Ed Brubaker On Batman: Caped Crusader TV Series
- The Walking Dead's Maggie Wonders If She Still Loves Glen
- The Boys: Aimee Carrero & Shane Paul McGhie Depart Spinoff Series
- Past, Present, Future & Krakoa Below In X-Men Comics Today (Spoilers)
- Marvel Comics Launches Alligator Loki Comic On Marvel Unlimited
- Speculator Corner: DC's Very Merry Multiverse #1
- DC Announces 24 Successful Milestone Media Initiative Participants
- Suicide Squad: Get Joker #3 Now 7 Months Late, and More DC Lateness
- DC Comics Makes David Talaski's Nightwing Available To All
- Time Bomb Publish Captain Scarlet, Space Precinct & Terrahawks Comics
- Jared Padalecki And The Punisher in The Daily LITG 10th March 2022
LITG one year ago, Pokémon GO, X-Men and Spider-costumes
- Glee Co-Creator Ryan Murphy Responds to Naya Rivera Accusations
- Marvel to Leave Planet-Size Hole in Wallets with X-Men Special
- New Spider-Man Costume, Where Does It Come From, What Does It Do?
- Incarnate Thundurus Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: March 2021
- Tasks For The Searching For Legends Timed Research In Pokémon GO
- Dark Side of the Ring: Confidential Shares Previews, Season Schedule
- Children Of The Atom – Not Who You Think They Are? (Spoilers)
- The King In Black Is Over, Even Though It Isn't (Daredevil #28)
- Today Is Incarnate Forme Tornadus Raid Hour In Pokémon GO
- Harley Quinn Gets Life-Size Suicide Squad Bust From Infinity Studio
- Is Gen Lock #6 The Rarest Modern Day DC Comic Ever?
- Alan Moore's New Novel Series, Long London, Is Being Auctioned Off
- IDW Make DC/Black Label Founder, Mark Doyle, Editorial Director
- Folio Society Captain America 80th Anniversary Selected By Roy Thomas
- Malorie Blackman Talks To Kingsley Nebechi About Noughts & Crosses
- Today's Children Of The Atom #1 Has A 1:7 Secret Variant Cover
- MMPR: Can Omega Rangers And Drakkon Save The Universe Together?
- Postcards From Krakoa, Today – Inferno, Eyes Up and Entry Permits
- Only Place To Find Scarlet Witch In Marvel Comics Is Strange Academy
- Batman Fortnite Comic Will Arrive In Plastic Bags With Sealed Sticker
- X-Men, Wildstorm & Gina Carano – The Daily LITG 10th March 2021
LITG two years ago – Trump kept out of Bond
- "No Time To Die": Daniel Craig Says They Struggled to Keep Trump out of the Movie
- "Lizzie McGuire" First Disney+ Ep Script Contains Sex, Cheating [Report]
- Hulk to Smash Juggernaut in June, but Probably Not the Same Way She-Hulk Did
- Will Molly Leave the Runaways to Live on Krakoa This Summer?
- 'Spawn' May Have Lost Jamie Foxx, as Todd McFarlane Regroups
- "Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot" Time Machine DLC is On the Way
- "Supergirl" Star David Harewood Teases J'onn's New Super Suit
- "The Flash" S06 "Death of the Speed Force" [Preview]: Something's Wrong
- Funko Soda Brings Limited Edition Back to Collecting [Review]
- Yen Press Announces New Manga and Light Novel Titles for August 2020
LITG three years ago – Batman Damned changed things
- Batman: Damned Forced DC to Rethink Who They Were as a Publisher
- The Punisher Canceled a Second Time in Next Week's Punisher #9
- Black Cat Objects to Shoddy Female Representation in Amazing Spider-Man #17
- Superman: Year One by Frank Miller and John Romita Gets a Cover
- SHOWTIME's Farewell Fiona Video Ahead of Emmy Rossum's Final 'Shameless' Episode
Comic book industry birthdays.
Comic book industry birthdays.
- Comics writer and editor Dani Colman
- Steve Novak, comic creator of The Bad Guys.
- SSDG! creator Rob Bass.
- Sal Abbinanti, artist and official art dealer of Alex Ross and Bill Sienkiewicz.
- Tiina Birgitta Räisänen, artist of Bella.
- Arthur Goodman of Favourite Crayon Comics