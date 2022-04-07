Rick And Morty's Jerry And Mharti in the Daily LITG 7th April 2022

LITG one year ago, it was all Omniverse

LITG two years ago, the strangest Marvel/DC crossover came to market.

And the Zoom background wars began.

LITG three years ago – JK Rowling avoided gendered bathroom discussion in the most bizarre way possible.

And started to flush her fandom down the pan.

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Steve Skroce , creator of Maestro

, creator of Maestro Ron Hill, co-owner of JHU, New York

co-owner of JHU, New York Karl Altstaetter, owner & lead designer at Lizard Brain Studios

owner & lead designer at Lizard Brain Studios Chris Lynch , writer of The Dark

, writer of The Dark Larry Nadolsky, writer for Fem Force, Heavy Metal Magazine, Rock'n'Roll Comics

