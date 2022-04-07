Rick And Morty's Jerry And Mharti in the Daily LITG 7th April 2022
LITG: Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. I'm off to London Book Fair today, feel free to give me a shout if you are going.
LITG: Jerry and Mharti in the ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Confirms Jerry Michaels Passing, Age 15
- Marvel's X-Men Accuse Russia Of War Crimes
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Confirms Mharti Michaels Has Passed
- New Mutant History Revealed On Krakoa Today (Krakoan X-Men Spoilers)
- Marvel Cancels Black Widow Today – For Now
- Are We Getting A New Punisher/Daredevil Crossover? (Spoilers)
- Jack Of Hearts' Origins To Be Rewritten In She-Hulk & Fantastic Four?
- Warner Bros. Reportedly Pauses All Projects Involving Ezra Miller
- DC Comics' Big Event Of 2023 Will Focus On Magic And The Supernatural
- New Comic-Inspired Star Wars Figures Coming Soon from Hasbro
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Gwen Stacy Comes Off The Marvel Missing In Action MIA List
- New Weekly Black Hammer Comic Launched on Substack Today
- Young Justice: Targets by Weisman, Jones Heads to DC Infinite in June
- Old Punisher Logo Gets Used For Increasingly Bizarre Pro-Gun T-Shirts
- Jack Of Hearts' Origins To Be Rewritten In She-Hulk & Fantastic Four?
- FF #42 Reveals How She-Hulk Was Responsible For The Reckoning War
- Marvel Makes Luke Cage Mayor Of New York City For 50th Anniversary
- Jerry And Mharti, Remembered In The Daily LITG 6th April 2022
- Zoe Thorogood's New OGN, It's Lonely At The Centre Of The Earth
LITG one year ago, it was all Omniverse
- Everyone's Talking Omniverse At DC Comics These Days
- Confirmed: Ghost-Maker Is Batman's New Bisexual Buddy
- Cobra Kai Goes Anime with New Take on Netflix Series Intro
- DC Launches New Character Monkey Prince For Asian Superhero Comics
- The Future Of Poison Ivy In Today's Batman Comic Books? (Spoilers)
- Fear the Walking Dead: AMC Releases Massive Season 6 Image Preview
- Today Is Shiny Buneary Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO
- Stunning Legendary Art Coming In Pokémon TCG's Chilling Reign Set
- Pokémon GO Tricky Pokémon Event Review: April Fool's
- James Tynion IV Introduces Five More Bat-Villains In Batman #107
- DC Comics Editors Answer Questions About Round Robin, JLQ, More
- Martina And The Bridge Of Time – A Smithsonian Graphic Novel
- Big Lick Comics – New Comic Store Opens In Roanoke, Virginia
- Ed Brisson & Damian Couceiro's Beyond The Breach, From AfterShock
- Secure And Fearless Engagement to Replace Arkham Asylum in Gotham
- A New Origin For A New Owlman in Crime Syndicate #2 (Spoilers)
- Boom's Magic Biggest Gathering Ever – Over 85,000 Copies Ordered
- The Future Of Poison Ivy In Today's Batman Comic Books? (Spoilers)
- Pokemon, Monkey Prince & Dracula- Daily LITG, Tuesday, 6th April 2021
LITG two years ago, the strangest Marvel/DC crossover came to market.
And the Zoom background wars began.
- The Marvel Comic With a DC Cover, on eBay for Over a Million Dollars
- DC Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
- The Future Looks Bleak for AMC Theaters
- Now Marvel Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
- Diamond to Pay 25% of What They Owe Publishers, Take Pay Cut
- How The Batman Who Laughs Got His Fingers Back
- First Page Of Alan Moore Gen 13 Script For DC Comics Revealed
- 26 DC Big Books For 2020/2021, From Jim Lee to Stan Lee to Lee Bermejo
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- John Byrne Originally Imagined a Very Different Wolverine
LITG three years ago – JK Rowling avoided gendered bathroom discussion in the most bizarre way possible.
And started to flush her fandom down the pan.
- In Latest Retcon, J.K. Rowling Reveals Wizards Used to Poop on the Floor at Hogwarts
- Matt Horak 'Bummed Out' Over Rob Liefeld's Spider-Man/Deadpool #47 Major X Comments
- Why DCEased Will Be An Even Bigger Part of DC Lore Than We Thought [Spoilers]
- Rob Liefeld Will Never Sign Spider-Man/Deadpool #47, the First Appearance of Major X?
- Rob Liefeld Versus Tom Brevoort. Oh, It's On. (From 2012)
Comic book birthdays today
Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Steve Skroce, creator of Maestro
- Ron Hill, co-owner of JHU, New York
- Karl Altstaetter, owner & lead designer at Lizard Brain Studios
- Chris Lynch, writer of The Dark
- Larry Nadolsky, writer for Fem Force, Heavy Metal Magazine, Rock'n'Roll Comics
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.