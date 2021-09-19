What If… We Had Different Opinions? Daily LITG, 19th September 2021

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. You know what? I really like the Marvel TV series What If. But not everyone agrees, it seems…

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, Sneasels, Zombies, and DC Comics

LITG two years ago, JJ Abrams' Spider-Man was coming out

And Year Of The Villain was looking really familiar.

LITG three years ago, the best headline I ever wrote.

Well, I think it was. Do you disagree?

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Garry Leach , artist on Miracleman, creator of The Warpsmiths.

, artist on Miracleman, creator of The Warpsmiths. Cynthia Martin , comics artist on Star Wars.

, comics artist on Star Wars. Mike Mars, artist on Cardinal.

artist on Cardinal. Jesse Snider , creator of Dead Romeo.

, creator of Dead Romeo. Daniel Crosier, co-founder of Dink Comic & Art Expo

co-founder of Dink Comic & Art Expo Shaun Manning, comic book journalist.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more discussion about wrestling, Twilight Of The Superheroes, Pokemon, Red Hood, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Comics, newlitg