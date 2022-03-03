Writing A Story About Anything In The Daily LITG 3rd of March 2022
Comments
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
LITG: Jensen Ackles and the ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Walker Director Jensen Ackles Facing An Identity Crisis on Set?
- Bob Odenkirk Makes Case for Steven Seagal as SNL's Worst Host Ever
- Jim Valentino's The Last ShadowHawk From Image Comics In August 2022
- Warning: Today's Daredevil May Reveal Next Week's Devil's Reign Twist
- King Conan #3 Heavily Criticised For Portrayal Of "Pocahontas"
- Ben Grimm, Saved By Marriage, In Fantastic Four #41 (Spoilers)
- War, Peace & Espionage In Three Krakoan X-Men Comics Today (Spoilers)
- Artists Elite Comics To Launch In June With Big Name Artists
- New-Look Punisher Debuts Today In Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #3
- The Shield: Michael Chiklis on Storyline Moment He Felt Went Too Far
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Jason Aaron Apologises For Pocahontas Slight, Donates Conan Payment
- ABLAZE Announces Chess Manga Blitz and Heavenly Demon Reborn!
- Craig Yoe Puts His Heart into Ban This Book!: Starring Match and Book
- Wiper: We Forget What This New OGN From Dark Horse is About
- The Psychopathic Spider-Man – With Great Power Comes Nothing
- What If… Miles Morales Was Thor Too? More Multiverse Shenanigans
- Marvel Expands Variant Obsession to Fruit Universe in New Partnership
- Speculator Corner: Mark Waid & Peter Krause's Irredeemable #1
- In Crossover #12 Donny Cates Talks Directly To Bleeding Cool
- Bob Odenkirk On Steven Seagal in The Daily LITG 2nd of March 2022
LITG one year ago, Always Sunny In Philadelphia, The Mandalorian and Infinite Frontier – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Rob McElhenney's Return to Paddy's
- The Mandalorian: Bill Burr Defends Gina Carano, Action Figure's Future
- DC Has Infinite Frontier Event, Marvel Has Infinite Destinies Event
- Law & Order: SVU/OC Event: Ice-T's Fin Drops Stabler Tease on Benson
- Michael Rosenbaum, Jon Cryer Continue Trolling, Out-Lexing Each Other
- Star Trek: Picard Season 2: Jonathan Frakes Teasing More TNG Alum?
- Infinite Frontier #1 To #6 – DC Comics' Summer Event For 2021
- Superman & Lois Episode 2: Meet Hipster, Struggling Writer Clark Kent
- Tonight Is Shiny Krabby Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO
- Bryan Hitch Draws Frank Quitely All-Star Superman For Crime Syndicate
- Overwatch Anthology: Expanded Edition Coming From Dark Horse
- After 20 Years Joe Madureira Teases Return Of Battle Chasers With #10
- Tom King Writes Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow, Drawn By Bilquis Evely
- The World Wakes Up To Shazadam Being A Thing In Infinite Frontier #0
- Infinite Frontier Reflects Justice League Zack Snyder Cut? (Spoilers)
- Taskmaster #3 Taegukgi Variant References Captain Marvel #17 2nd Print
- Tommy Lee Edwards Draws Mark Millar's Jupiter's Legacy: Requiem
- "Who Is Red X" Mystery In Infinite Frontier and Teen Titans Academy
- Barbara Gordon, Happy To Be Oracle in Infinite Frontier and Batman
- Nubia And Hippolyta's Wonder Woman Role In DC Infinite Frontier #0
- The Joker, Batman, Bane, A-Day And Arkham Asylum In Infinite Frontier
- Roy Harper, Black Canary and Green Arrow In Infinite Frontier?
- Jonathan Kent As Superman – The Biggest Danger To The DC Universe?
- Green Lantern Alan Scott, Gay With Two Kids, In DC Infinite Frontier
LITG two years ago – the children were Timeless
And New York had Warlords.
- The Cartmel Masterplan is Now the Chibnall Masterplan – 19 Questions (And Some Answers) From Doctor Who Finale
- Wally West – a New Pariah For DC Comics?
- "The Division 2" Gets Release Details About "Warlords Of New York"
- Tonight's Doctor Who Rewrites The Entire History Of The Show (Spoilers)
- Superman's Villains React to Secret Identity Reveal in Superman: Villains #1 [Preview]
- Catwoman Has Some 'Splainin' to Do in Batman #90 [Preview]
- "Marvel Didn't Want To Have To Explain Periods To Readers" – The Women Of Marvel Panel at C2E2
- Ten Thoughts About Doctor Who: The Timeless Children
- "Doctor Who": Walsh, Cole to Exit After "Revolution of the Daleks" [Report]
- Let's All Watch a Certain Clip From Doctor Who: Brain Of Morbius
LITG three years ago – Animal Kingdom inherited the mantle
And Bryan Hitch was on the TV with a new Batman comic.
- Diana Gabaldon Shares 'Outlander' Book 9 "Go And Tell The Bees I Am Gone" Details
- A Rare Magic: The Gathering Black Lotus Just Broke Ebay's MTG Sales Record
- Black Cat Having Sex Dreams About Spider-Man in Next Week's Amazing Spider-Man #16.HU
- Joe Quesada and C.B. Cebulski Fight for the Survival of Comics at SXSW
- Brie Larson Is… Captain America?
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Skottie Young, cartoonist, creator of Middlewest, I Hate Fairyland and writer of Deadpool.
- Ruwan Jayatilleke, former Senior Vice President of Strategic Development, Acquisitions and Licensing at Marvel Comics.
- Comic book retailer Jon Browne.
- Dan Mishkin, co-creator of The Blue Devil, Princess Amethyst and Gemworld.
- Stephen Jondrew, co-founder of Project Fanboy.
- Emily W, comic book columnist.