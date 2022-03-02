Bob Odenkirk On Steven Seagal in The Daily LITG 2nd of March 2022
Comments
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
LITG: Bob Odenkirk and the ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Bob Odenkirk Makes Case for Steven Seagal as SNL's Worst Host Ever
- DC Comics Moving Offices Yet Again, To A "Hot Desk" Model
- The Shield: Michael Chiklis on Storyline Moment He Felt Went Too Far
- Jim Valentino's The Last ShadowHawk From Image Comics In August 2022
- A Return To Earth-Flash 1 Ahead Of Justice League #75 (Spoilers)
- Star Trek: Number One & Spock Save Paramount Mountain But Not Kenny
- What Did Mister Sinister Know About The House Of X?
- Jamie Lee Curtis Does A Keanu Reeves With Graphic Novel Mother Nature
- The Comics Publisher "Not In The Cullen Bunn Business Anymore"
- Tonight Is Cubone Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: March 2022
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Andrew Marino & Marquis Draper Promoted By DC Comics Editorial
- Brian Bendis & André Lima Araújo's Graphic Novel Series Phenomena
- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Headlines Comic Lineup from AMC Networks
- Gotham Notices Batman Is Missing In Today's Batmannery (Spoilers)
- An Extract From Michael Uslan Batman's Batman, Published Today
- Bagieu, Doucet & Meurisse Nominated For Angoulême Comics Grand Prix
- DC Comics Creates Its Own Bored Ape NFT For One Star Squadron
- Can Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn Only Be Together In Other Realities?
- Paramount Mountain In The Daily LITG 1st of March 2022
LITG one year ago, Michael Rosenbaum, Jon Cryer and Ice T
- Michael Rosenbaum, Jon Cryer Continue Trolling, Out-Lexing Each Other
- Law & Order: SVU/OC Event: Ice-T's Fin Drops Stabler Tease on Benson
- Been Spending Most Our Lives Living for These 10 Eps of Criminal Minds
- The Justice Society Of America In DC's Infinite Frontier (Spoilers)
- Superman & Lois Writer: "I Can't Say I Felt Heard"; Fisher/JL Case
- Warner Bros Black Superman Movie Sees DC Comics eBay Sales Explodes
- Marvel Finally Publish Scarlet Witch Darkhold Comic After WandaVision
- Masters of the Universe Mattel Keldor and Kronis 2-Pack Coming Soon
- New Events Coming To Pokémon GO In March 2021
- Joss Whedon Report Offers Insight Into Carpenter, Trachtenberg Claims
- A Black History Milestone And Then Some – Michael Davis From The Edge
- AWA Studios Comics Now Available to Read on Demand on GlobalComix
- BINC Opens Grant Applications For Comic Shops In Need
- Maria Fröhlich and Naomi Franquiz Join Women Of Marvel Anthology
- Meet Balldo: The Most Authentic Wolverine Cosplay Device Available
- WhedonCon Distances From Joss Whedon, Changes To Hellmouth Convention
- More Comic Publishers Leaving Diamond Books For Simon & Schuster
- Two Big New First Appearances in Firefly: Brand New Verse #1
- Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow For June, Infinite Frontier #1 To Follow
- Marvel Finally Publish Scarlet Witch Darkhold Comic After WandaVision
- Gen:Lock #6 – A Pulped DC Comic That Escaped To The UK?
LITG one year ago – the children were Timeless
And New York had Warlords.
- Tonight's Doctor Who Rewrites The Entire History Of The Show (Spoilers)
- "The Division 2" Gets Release Details About "Warlords Of New York"
- "Doctor Who": Could Missy Actually Be The Master's Final Regeneration?
- Ten Thoughts About Doctor Who: The Timeless Children
- Jim Lee Says DC Comics Isn't Going Away, But Also Claims He Will Live to Age 140
- Giving The Inhumans A Rest at Marvel's C2E2 Empyre Panel
- Thor as a Horror Comic and Other Quick Hits from the Marvel Next Big Thing Panel at #C2E2
- Falling In Love With the Flash and Other Quick Hits From the Super Heroes of DC Panel at #C2E2
- Review: "Game Of Thrones" Limited Edition Six Kingdoms Scotch Whisky
- Let's All Watch a Certain Clip From Doctor Who: Brain Of Morbius
LITG two years ago – Animal Kingdom inherited the mantle
And Bryan Hitch was on the TV with a new Batman comic.
- 'Mayans MC'? 'Animal Kingdom' is Heir to 'Sons of Anarchy' [REVIEW]
- 'American Horror Story': Stevie Nicks Ready to Get Coven Back Together
- Emmy Rossum Wanted to Leave 'Shameless' Fiona "On a High Note"
- 'The Orville' Season 2, Episode 9 "Identity Part II" A Triumph [Review]
- When Bryan Hitch Met Samuel L Jackson, the Man He Made Nick Fury, On The Jonathan Ross Show
- Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch – Reuniting on Batman
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Mark Evanier, comic creator, historian, writer of Groo The Wanderer.
- Kevin Farrell, artist on Ninja.
- Simon Coleby, artist on Judge Dredd, Rogue Trooper, The Authority, Fringe, Low Life.
- Tomeu Morey, comics colourist
- Lee Newman, comic book retailer
- Andrew Wildman, artist on Galaxy Rangers, Thundercats, The Real Ghostbusters, and Transformers.