Fatty Owls in The Daily LITG, the 23rd of February 2023 An LITG runaround the previous day on Bleeding Cool, as well as over the past few years, and a bunch of comic book industry birthdays.

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG: The ten most popular stories yesterday

LITG: more comics stories you may prefer

LITG one year ago, Red X Revealed

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.