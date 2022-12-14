Bosch Nosh in The Daily LITG, 14th December 2022
LITG: Bosch Nosh
- Bosch: Legacy Season 2: Michael Connelly Post Confirms Filming Wrap
- Even More Batman Figures Are On the Way from McFarlane Toys
- Luis Rojas, A Lex Luthor For Jon Kent In His Final Issue (Spoilers)
- Comic Book Publishers Not Paying Comic Book Creators: Part Two
- Todd McFarlane Suggests A Batman/Spawn Sequel (Spoilers)
- Vince McMahon Plots Comeback as New Accusation Surfaces
- Ghost-Maker Created a Robin to Rub Batman's Nose In It (Batspoilers)
- Comic Book Publishers Not Paying Comic Book Creators
- Dark Crisis: The Big Bang Details The New DC Multiverse (Spoilers)
- The Nevers Ends; Joss Whedon Series, Westworld Pulled From HBO Max
ICYMI: More comic book stories from yesterday
- Action Comics #19 and a Level-Up for Superman and DC, at Auction
- Far Cry 6 Gets Its Full Prequel In Ablaze March 2023 Solicits
- Bleeding Cool Goes Gourmet with a TMNT Cowabunga Casserole Recipe
- Stephen L. Holland's UK Comics Laureate Term Extended Another Year
- DC Comics' Tribute To Carlos Pacheco, In Comics Today
- Simon Harrison's Shuk & Doode, Collected In Time For Christmas
- All-Out Avengers Switches To Become Avengers Beyond
- Radiant Hollywood Party to Launch Radiant Pink #1
LITG one year ago, Shiny Pokémon
- The Shiny Pokémon That Will Release During Pokémon GO Tour: Johto
- Only Murders In The Building A Masterclass In TV Dramedy; Season 2 BTS
- Pokémon GO Event Review: Dragonspiral Descent 2021
- New Marvel Omnibus – What If, Heroes Reborn, King In Black, Venom
- Saturday Night Live Review: Eilish Proves Double Threat in Season-Best
- The Orville Prod Posts S03 Look Not Because Aaron Sorkin Asked Him To
- Alex Ross to Publish First Graphic Novel, Fantastic Four: Full Circle
- Tom Taylor, Now Exclusively At DC Comics
- Wastelanders: Wolverine #1 Preview: Young Man Old Man Logan Returns
- Better Call Saul Foursome Makes Final Season Feel A Little Too Real
- David Michelinie & Ivan Fiorelli Create Venom: Lethal Protector Anew
- Dark Horse Unveils Next Critical Role: The Mighty Nein Origins OGN
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 CGC 9.8 Sells for Record $250,000
- Alex Ross to Publish First Graphic Novel, Fantastic Four: Full Circle
- First Appearance of Hawkeye in Tales of Suspense #57, Up for Auction
- Barry Windsor-Smith's Conan The Barbarian #6 Original Art At Auction
- The Panel Gallery, Dedicated To Comic Artwork, Opens In Northampton
- Jerry Robinson Original Batman Artwork From 1942 and 1943 At Auction
- 22 Brides #1 W/ Painkiller Jane Debut Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions
- Gil Kane Original Artwork Cover To Inhumans #1 Up For Auction Today
- King Of King Court by Travis Dandro Gets A Sequel, Hummingbird Heart
- Preview: Evangelical & Goth Girl Sleepovers in Jessica Campbell's Rave
- Jordan Crane's "Keeping Two" Graphic Novel, From Fantagraphics
LITG two years ago, Explaining His Dark Materials
- Why Is "His Dark Materials" Called "His Dark Materials" Anyway?
- Tasks & Rewards For December Community Day 2020 In Pokémon GO
- The Flight Attendant Updates the Hitchcockian Comedy-Thriller for HBO
- DC Comics Misprints Lois Lane Collection, With Printer Guidelines
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day's Message to The Emmys
- The Kyurem Scale: Rating Bosses In Pokémon GO – Johto Beasts
- Titans Season 3 Star Joshua Orpin Introduces Series' Newest Krypto
- Riverdale Season 5 Premiere Preview Images: An Ending & A Beginning
- A Very Peculiar Cover To JLA Omnibus
- Pokémon GO December Recap Community Day: Prep Guide Part 2
- What If John Carter Was Black?
- Comic Store In Your Future – Goodbye 2020, Here Comes 2021
- Sylvie Kantorovitz Creates Graphic Novel About Her Artistic Life
- Amazing Spider-Man #54 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- DC Comics Misprints Lois Lane Collection, With Printer Guidelines
LITG three years ago… Orlando Jones was fired from American Gods
And we were number-crunching comic store data.
- "American Gods" Star Orlando Jones Announces Firing [VIDEO]
- Are These The 25 Biggest Comic Book Stores in the USA?
- Looks Like Stjepan Sejic is Serious About His Poison Ivy Sequel to Harleen, Isley
- In Hell Arisen Finale, Lex Luthor and Batman Who Laughs Fight Over Who Will Reboot DC Universe
- Art Thibert Finally Talks About Getting Blacklisted at Marvel, to Promote His Comic, Chrono Mechanics
- "Rick and Morty" S04 "Rattlestar Ricklactica" Preview: Rick's Not "Walken"
- No, The Amazing Mary Jane is Not Cancelled With #5 – And Here's The Proof
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Is Captain America Still Worthy Enough to Lift Thor's Hammer in Avengers #28? [Preview]
- "Modern Family" Season 11 "The Last Christmas": Ho-Ho-Hoping Santa Brings "Less Ethnic Stereotyping" This Year [REVIEW/OPINION]
LITG four years ago… DC cancelled Border Town
And we were watching Aquaman.
- DC Comics Cancels Border Town in Light of Allegations Against Its Writer? (UPDATED)
- Konami Releases Info on Upcoming Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Duel Power Cards
- Is There a Post-Credit Scene in Aquaman? (No Spoilers)
- Heroes In Crisis, Spoilers and the Lessons of Armageddon 2001
- Jason Momoa Comments on Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck Reportedly Leaving the DC Universe
Comic book industry birthdays
- Faust creator David B Quinn
- Comics creator George Williams
- Black Lightning/Green Lantern writer/producer Lamont Magee
- Batman artist Amancay Nahuelpan
