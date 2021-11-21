Doctorin the TARDIS in the Daily LITG, 21st November 2021
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. Now, it is Doctor Who's birthday on Tuesday but today it is mine. And this is what my eldest daughter Eve painted for me as a birthday card for when I woke up this morning. I do not have the words…
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Drops First 3 Podcast Eps
- GI Joe Straight Arm 9 Back Snake Eyes Up For Auction
- Calvin And Hobbes Rare Teaching Book On Auction Today
- Marvel Spills Identity Of Spider-Man's Queen Goblin On Variant Cover
- National Taco Bell Commercial Features Live-Action Version Of Saga
- Funko Reveals Day 2 of Festival of Fun 2021 Exclusive Pop Vinyls
- Buffy Cancelled & An All-New Firefly in Boom February 2022 Solicits
- AEW Dynamite: Without WWE Writers, CM Punk Has Run Out of Words
- Hasbro Star Wars Rancor Update – Full Paint Deco and Final Unlocks
- Doctor Who: Jo Martin's Fugitive Doctor Needs to Lead with Series 14
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Harbinger #5 and Shadowman #6 in Valiant February 2022 Solicitations
- Tim Pilcher, New Comics Head Of Showmasters' London Film & Comic Con
- Silver Surfer #4 Is Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions Today
- Indiana School Shuts Down Over V For Vendetta Protest
- Joker's First Origin Is Restored & On Auction At Heritage Auctions
- TKO Studios Launches TKO Rogue Imprint to Publish Novels
- Diamond Looks To Returning Closer To Normal After Ransomware Attack
- Bryan Hitch Started Drawing The Ultimates Twenty Years Ago
- Brian Bolland Spins 2000AD 45th Anniversary in February 2022 Solicits
- Sunny Philadelphia Podcasts in the Daily LITG, 20th November 2021
LITG one year ago, Snowboards and shoplifters – The ten most-read stories yesterday…
- PUBG Mobile Lite Gets A New Winter Update With Snowboards
- The Joy Of Shoplifters – Comic Store In Your Future
- Walker Star Jared Padalecki Looks Forward to Welcoming You to Texas
- Boba Fett Goes Vintage With Limited BAIT x Kotobukiya Statue
- Nightwing #76 Review: At Last, It's Over
- Is The "No Match For Magmar" Ticket Worth Buying In Pokémon GO?
- Transformers Beast Wars in IDW February 2021 Solicits
- Top Choices For GO Battle League Season 5 Kanto Cup In Pokémon GO
- Shiny Slowpoke Has Been Released In Pokémon GO
- Flint & Lady Jaye Join The GI Joe Classified Line From Hasbro
- Anthrax's Charlie Benante and Scott Ian on Their New Z2 Graphic Novel
- Early Snoopy Appearance in Peanuts Original Strip Hits Record $192,000
- Geof Darrow Is Post Americana – Thank FOC It's Friday
- Image Comics' Full February 2021 Solicitations – And Two Moons
- AWA Has a Casual Fling – and Redemption – in February 2021 Solicits
- W.E.B. Of Spider-Man Back On Marvel Comics' Missing In Action List
- 2009 Origins of Blade Runner in Titan Comics February 2021 Solicits
- New Rick And Morty #1 Comic in Oni Press February 2021 Solicits
- Dave Sim Parodies Spider-Man No More For Cerebus In February 2021
- Faith, Luna, Orcs, Specter Inspectors in Boom February 2021 Solicits
- James Tynion IV Teases A Something Is Killing The Children Spin-Off
- The Origin Of The First Blade Runner on Next Week's Previews Cover
LITG one year ago, Ric was on his way out
But it would still take another year.
- Nightwing #66 Spoilers – Ric Grayson No More
- How Did Bruce Wayne Kill Alfred Pennyworth? Batman #83 Spoilers
- Comic Store In Your Future, All-Hail New Overlord of Marvel Comics Kevin Feige
- "Dead By Daylight" Shows Off New Killer With The Oni
- Is Wally West Going to Sit Down on Brainiac Then? Justice League #36 and Flash Forward Spoilers…
- MST3K Announces Their Own 24/7 Twitch Channel
- Alan Moore Announces He'll Be Voting – For The First Time in Over 40 Years – For Labour and Jeremy Corbyn
- Castlevania Is Ready for Your Return to Fight Dracula in New Statue
- "The Walking Dead" Season 10 Wrap; Jeffrey Dean Morgan "Outta Here"
- "Watchmen": Moore & Gibbons' Veidt NOT Damon Lindelof's [OPINION]
LITG two years ago, bars were suing comic shops
They won as well.
- New York Bar Sues Image Comics and Forbidden Planet For $2 Million Over Dead Rabbit Trademark
- Cyclops and Wolverine Rebuild the X-Men in February, Starting With Another 8 Dollar Issue
- Who Does Marvel Believe Your Least Favorite X-Man Is?
- How is Your Walmart Displaying Those 100-Page Exclusive DC Comics?
- So… How Are You Meant To Count Avengers Issue Numbers Now?
Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. And I'm getting a cake.
- Former Head Of Content at LINE Webtoon, and of Graphite, Tom Akel.
- Vault PR man David Dissanayake.
- Tess Fowler, artist on Kid Lobotomy.
- Underground cartoonist Larry Welz .
- Comico's Dennis LaSorda.
- Me.
