Sunny Phildelphia Podcasts in the Daily LITG, 20th November 2021

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, Alan Dean Foster Vs. Disney

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

LITG two years ago, it was Alan Moore's birthday

And no more Batman from Bale.

LITG three years ago, Dune wasn't afraid of anything

And solicitations were coming.

Comic book industry birthdays

There's a lot more of a party atmosphere these days. All depends on which state, or state of mind, you are living in. And comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. Hmm, it's mine tomorrow…

Jill Thompson , creator of Scary Godmother and Sandman artist.

, creator of Scary Godmother and Sandman artist. Birds Of Prey artist Ed Benes

Rian Hughes , comics creator and designer, of Dare, I Am A Number and Logo A Gogo.

, comics creator and designer, of Dare, I Am A Number and Logo A Gogo. Sandman Mystery Theatre writer, Guy Davis.

Dave Schreiner, creator of Snarf.

creator of Snarf. Creator of Hopster's Tracks and artist on Powerpuff Girls, Simpsons, Flintstones, Ren & Stimpy, Wolf & Red and Peanuts comics, Stephanie Gladden.

Mahmud Asrar , Dynamo 5, Superman, Supergirl and upcoming Conan artist.

, Dynamo 5, Superman, Supergirl and upcoming Conan artist. Captain America, Ruse and Carnage artist, Mike Perkins

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about Love Sausage, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.