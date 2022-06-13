Finishing American Gods In The Daily LITG, 13th June 2022

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Cover image for AMERICAN GODS JACKS CROCODILE BAR PINT GLASS SET (JUL180517)
Dark Horse Comics PR

LITG: Finishing American Gods in the ten most-read stories, yesterday

  1. American Gods: Gaiman and Whittle Agree: It's Time to #FinishTheStory
  2. 3 Years Ago Rob Liefeld Predicted DC's Collapse – LITG 12th June 2022
  3. Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Dragon Majesty – Complete Expansion Review
  4. Pokémon GO Ultra Unlock: Research Day Features Boosted Shinies Today
  5. Stranger Things 4 Volume 2: Our Theory About Eddie's Upside Down Song
  6. The Penguin To 'Occupy Gotham' As 'Woke' Terrorist (Batman Spoilers)
  7. Mark Millar Stealing Marvel/DC's Best Artists for Millarworld/Nemesis
  8. Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy To Double-Date With Vixen & Elle
  9. Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Chilling Reign In June 2022
  10. The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Answers Questions: Constantine, Death, More

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago – Ultimate Explosive Diarrhoea- The Daily LITG, 14th June 2021

Ultimate Explosive Diarrhoea- The Daily LITG, 14th June 2021
LITG Image: Shutterstock.com

  1. Ultimate Slip 'N Slide Prod Halted Over "Explosive Diarrhea" Outbreak
  2. Kissing, Separated At Birth – Thor and Sif, Superman and Raja
  3. Titan Cancels Captain Jack/Doctor Who Comic Over John Barrowman
  4. If You Like That, You Should See His Butt – Nightwing #81 [Preview]
  5. Pokémon TCG: Evolving Skies Will Adapt Eevee Heroes
  6. Transformers Shattered Glass Soundwave Debuts From threezero
  7. Pulitzer Issues No Prize For Editorial Cartooning, Rejects Finalists
  8. Zack Snyder: If A Business Degree & Axe Body Spray Had A Baby- Opinion
  9. Todd McFarlane Designs His Own Wonder Woman With DC Multiverse
  10. This Is What Shiny Galarian Slowpoke Will Look Like In Pokémon GO
  11. PrintWatch: Image Increases Reprint Discounts If Stores Order Today
  12. Gorgo and Konga: The Monsters Steve Ditko Made His Own, at Auction
  13. Wonder Woman's Sort-of Sisters from Another Planet, Up for Auction
  14. Some Thoughts On Vampire The Masquerade: Winter's Teeth #6
  15. Writers Vs Artists In Comics Breaks Out One More Time On Social Media
  16. Spider-Man & X-Men Beat Batman & Joker- Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  17. Obscure Comics: Comic-Con Special 2015 #1 Supergirl: "Sister Act"
  18. Winsor McCay Little Nemo/Rarebit Fiends Original Artwork at Auction
  19. A Darkness In The Light: Luna #2
  20. That Time Streak the Wonder Dog Replaced Green Lantern, Up for Auction
  21. Trese: Filipino Supernatural Noir Series Offers a New Voice in Horror
  22. Orbital Comics Of London Transforms Into Orbital Art Gallery
  23. Westworld's Prodigal Son in The Daily LITG, 13th June 2021

LITG two years ago, closing comic book stores

To be fair, by now I would not have been surprised by hundreds of comic book stores having closed at this point. That one year ago, five had chosen to close is very sad, but it was good news that it was comparatively so few.

  1. Five Comic Book Stores Announce Permanent Closure
  2. Nightwing #71 Review: This Is All as Dumb as It Sounds
  3. Nickelodeon Post Fuels SpongeBob SquarePants Sexuality Speculation
  4. Games Workshop Announces Warhammer 40,000 Indomitus Boxed Set
  5. One Hundred Marvel Comics By Black Creators, For Free
  6. Transformers Battlegrounds Is Coming In October 2020
  7. Gold Lantern Gives Legion Of Super-Heroes a 2nd Print and 1:25 Cover
  8. "Hasty, Sociopathic Decisions" – Image Comics' Publisher On DC Comics
  9. Death Metal Gets Spinoffs in DC Comics September 2020 Solicitations
  10. DC Comics Has News For Comics Shops, in the USA and Abroad

LITG three years ago, it was still all about Rob Liefeld…

We were reminded of when Rob Liefeld was predicting the imminent fall of DC Comics…

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Paul Kupperberg, longstanding DC Comics writer, current writer and executive editor at Charlton Neo Comics and Pix-C Webcomics, author with Crazy 8 Press
  • Mark Heike of AC Comics
  • Dan Beauvais, Predator artist.
  • Mike Bannon, creator of Mordant Orange.
  • Bryan J.L. Glass, creator of The Mice Templar
  • Jason Ridler, creator of Caravan.
  • Chris Mitchell, author of The Realm Legends
  • Alessandro Borroni, artist on Cyberines

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.