Gina Carano Vs Whoopi Goldberg In The Daily LITG 4th February 2022

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. Hopefully fewer in 2022.

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, Drag Race Doctor

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.

LITG two years ago – the BBC rejected America

And Phoenix Jones was arrested himself.

LITG three years ago – we still have no more Fire or Ice

And Final Fantasy was coming to the Switch.

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Randy Lofficier , writer, editor and translator of comics.

, writer, editor and translator of comics. Joe Bennett, former artist on Immortal Hulk.

former artist on Immortal Hulk. Byron Erickson , comic book editor, including of Don Rosa.

, comic book editor, including of Don Rosa. Richard Marschall , writer/editor and comic strip historian.

, writer/editor and comic strip historian. Tim A. Conrad, comic book inker and painter.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.