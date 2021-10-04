Guardians Of The Galaxy Character Intro, Daily LITG, 4th October 2021
- GotG Holiday Special Intros "One of the Greatest MCU Characters" Ever
- Star Trek: Lower Decks S02E08 Review: It's Time to Rename the Series
- Superman's Potential Boyfriend in The Daily LITG, 29th September 2021
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Deserves Late-Night Love: Et Tu, FXX?
- Daredevil: Cox's Matt Murdock & D'Onofrio's Kingpin Return Rumors Grow
- Justice League Infinity #4 Preview: Wonder Woman and Darkseid?!
- Batman Does His Own Kamen Rider Decade Story From DC Comics
- Jonathan Kent Introduces A Special Friend To His Parents (Spoilers)
- Amazing Spider-Man Beats Inferno in the Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Becomes Teenage Mutant Punk Frogs In 2022
- Graveneye: TKO Previews New Horror Graphic Novel for Halloween
- Does DC Comics Have Their Own Squid Game In Unfollow?
- Guardians Of The Galaxy #18 Review: Showing of Spectacle
- Footsteps On The Wind, Played Out At The Serpentine With Sting
- Aquaman: The Becoming #1 Review: Effective Characterization
- Girls Give Me Butterflies, a Sapphic Lizzie McGuire by Dresden Douglas
- Robert Venditti & Olivia Stephens Adapt Tristan Strong Graphic Novel
- Eat The Rich #2 Review: Impossible Situations
- Parachute Kids, a New Middle-Grade Graphic Novel by Betty C. Tang
- Comics Creators React To… British Petrol & Fuel Crisis
- Man And Superman in The Daily LITG, 3rd October 2021
- Cobra Kai Posts Season 3 Teaser That Will Not Make Miguel Fans Happy
- Darth Maul is Unleashed with the Newest Hot Toys Star Wars Figure
- Fashion Week Event Begins in Pokémon GO for Longchamp Collaboration
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Rob McElhenney Goes Dennis on Trump
- Stranger Things Offers Season 4 Prod Greetings from the Upside Down
- Swamp Thing Hijacks Arrowverse in Desperate Bid for Second Season
- Batman Designed by Todd McFarlane Exclusive to Walmart Goes Live
- Complete Fashion Week Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO
- Regal Cinema Will Close All 543 Venues in the US
- The Stand: Randall Flagg Teaser Honors Stephen King Novel's 42nd Anniv
- 14 Peach Momoko Comic Book Covers For October 2020
- A Comic Shop Has Two Bad Idea Comics' Hero Trade #1s To Give Away
- Donny Cates' Throg, Frog Of Thunder Tweet Sees Thor #384 Sell On eBay
- Comic Book Creators React To President Trump's Coronavirus Infection
- Scholastic Graphix to Publish Jamar Nicholas' Leon Graphic Novels
- Umbrella Academy Was the Second Most-Watched Netflix Show Of 2019
- Natalie Portman on Lucy in the Sky criticism
- Kitty Pryde Is Not The Red Queen Of The Hellfire Club As Reported (Spoilers)
- Mary Jane and Mysterio Sitting in a Tree K-I-S-S-I-N-G?! Art from Amazing Mary Jane, Amazing Spider-Man, and Ghost-Spider at NYCC
- 'The End' is Near – Marvel One-Shots Coming in January for Captain Marvel, Deadpool, Venom, Doctor Strange, Miles Morales
- Long Read: A Great Big Doomsday Clock/DC Comics Conspiracy Theory
- It's Immortal Hulk Vs The History Of The Marvel Universe For The Ninth Reality (#24 Spoilers)
- Return of "Sex Criminals", "The Goddamned", "DieDieDie", "Low", "Nailbiter" and, Yes, "Saga", From Image Comics in 2020
- Ruins of Ravencroft Spins Out of Absolute Carnage at Marvel in January
- Jody to Announce Doctor Who Year Two Details of Familiar Faces at NYCC
- New Star Wars Funko Pops Coming to a Galaxy Near You
- Wonder Woman Goes Classical Greek in a New Cryptozoic Statue
- "My Little Pony" & "Magic: The Gathering" Crossover Planned
- Kabam Announces "Marvel Realm Of Champions" At NYCC
- Fantastic Four Funko Pops Have Been Announced!
- DC Reveals First Look at Tom King, Mitch Gerads, and Doc Shaner's Strange Adventures
- AEW Dynamite's TNT Debut Made Wrestling Fun Again [Spoiler Review]
- Marvel Art and Cover Reveals from NYCC – Absolute Carnage, Venom, Deadpool, More
- The League of Extraordinary Gentlewomen Coming in February?
- Spinning Out Of Captain Marvel, Star Gets Her Own Series
- What Will We Call Dick Grayson Today? Nightwing #50 Spoilers
- When Superman Snogs Lois Lane In Front Of Everyone – Action Comics #1004, Page and Script
- Where Is Kitty Pryde? Uncanny X-Men #1 Previewed
- Green Arrow's Heroes In Crisis Crossover Spoiler
- Introducing Controller Mu – Grant Morrison's Big Bad for The Green Lantern
- Marc Lombardi, comic book PR.
- Ali Smith, co-owner of Little Apple Comic Expo
- Tod Smith, artist on Darkhawk, Vigilante, Omega Men, Green Hornet
- Chris Warner, co-creator of Barb Wire and Ghost.
- DK Upshaw, cartoonist
- Marc McLaurin, writer on Vage, Punisher, editor of Epic Line at Marvel.
