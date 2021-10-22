Heading To MCM London Comic Con in The Daily LITG, 22nd October 2021

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. And today it is the return of Britain's biggest comic book convention, MCM London Comic Con, as run by ReedPOP and Reed Expo. Will I see you there? There will be photos… maybe I can jump on Tom Hiddlestone again.

LITG Screencap: MCM London Comic Con guests

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

  1. Full Marvel Comics January 2022 Solicitations – So Much Wolverine
  2. Saturday Night Live Intro Vid Welcomes Jason Sudeikis & Brandi Carlile
  3. Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 E13 Preview: New Jack Talks XPW "Perk"
  4. Nightwing & Batgirl Revealed As Heterosexual (Nightwing #85 Spoilers)
  5. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Gang Had a Fan in Norm Macdonald
  6. Now The Comics Industry Is Running Out Of Bags And Boards
  7. Batwoman Update: Dougray Scott – Ruby Rose Claims "Entirely Made Up"
  8. Bewitched Was A Classic TV Master Class in Abusive Relationships
  9. Where Is Spiritomb In The Pokémon GO Halloween Event 2021?
  10. Marvel Cancels Savage Avengers with January's Savage Avengers #28

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, the most-read stories

A look at Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Part 4 (Images: Netflix).
Sabrina, Sabrina, Dabrine – The Daily LITG, 22nd October 2020 (Images: Netflix).
  1. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina EP Aguirre-Sacasa: "Wicked News" Soon?
  2. Animal Kingdom, Mayans M.C., Lucifer & More: FilmLA Production Update
  3. Batman Grim Knight Arrives as Our Next McFarlane Toys Review
  4. An Old Friend Begins The Reckoning War? Fantastic Four #25 Spoilers
  5. Fantastic Four #25 Changes New York In The Marvel Universe (Spoilers)
  6. Marvel Comics January 2021 Solicits, 26 Titles Frankensteined UPDATE
  7. Darkrai & Alolan Marowak Raid Day Coming To Pokémon GO
  8. The Final Giratina Origin Forme Raid Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO
  9. X-Men #13's Real Reason Apocalypse Does What He Does (Spoilers)
  10. RJ Torbert Shuts Down Mask Rumor for Scream 5
  11. Venom Tops Diamond Comics Top 500 September 2020 Chart, Marketshare
  12. DC Shows Off Wonder Woman Earth One Vol 3 Artwork But Not Well Enough
  13. Dark Horse Comics Full January 2021 Solicits – A Flowering Of Crimson
  14. Long Read – The Full Todd McFarlane Bleeding Cool Spawn Interview
  15. Guardians Of The Galaxy #7 – Rocket Raccoon Remembers Fortnite Island
  16. Amazon Glitchwatch: Upcoming Dan Slott She-Hulk Omnibus
  17. Boom Gives New Origin To Faith In Buffy The Vampire The Slayer Comics

LITG two years ago, something to do with Magic The Gathering was happening

And Gorr was setting up so much that was to come…

  1. Wizards' October "State Of The Game" For "Magic: The Gathering: Arena"
  2. Gorr the God of God Butchers Returns in King Thor #2 [Preview]
  3. Superman Is Out To Kill Batman In A New Prime 1 Studio Statue
  4. Robocop Meets Wolverine Meets Memento – Vin Diesel and Guy Pearce in First Official Bloodshot Trailer Debut
  5. "Arrow" Spinoff: Katherine McNamara Signals "Canaries" Filming [Video]
  6. Marvel Comics Planning For Jonathan Hickman to Write House Of X Back in 2015?
  7. X-Men #1 is Already Better Than All of HoXPoX [X-ual Healing 10-16-19]
  8. "Pokemon Sword and Shield" Steelbook Case is a US Target Exclusive
  9. "Rick and Morty" Season 4: Deer People & More from "B-Story Generator"
  10. Lee Shi Tian Wasn't Censored During Mythic Championship V
  11. Letting It All Hang out With Frank Cho
  12. Brian Bendis' Superman Secret Identity Reveal Will Make Him the Best Version of Himself and Inspire a Villain to Switch Sides
  13. You Can Play A Hidden "Stranger Things" Game On Polaroid's Website
  14. Marvel Comics January 2020 Solicitations, From Star to Ravencroft, Frankensteined
  15. "Magic: The Gathering: Arena" to Make Emergency Ban Announcement

LITG three years ago, we had the last of Marvel Netflix

And it was all about Hallowe'en

  1. Punisher Season 2 and Jessica Jones Season 3, the Last Marvel Netflix Shows?
  2. Konami Releases Details on the First Three Yu-Gi-Oh! Sets of 2019
  3. Let's Discuss That Halloween Ending and Twist *SPOILERS*
  4. Laurie Strode Is Not Michael Myers's Sister for a Reason in New 'Halloween' Film
  5. The Flash Season 5, Episode 3 Preview: "The Death of Vibe"

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Populariser of The Punisher, co-creator of Whisper and 2 Guns, Steven Grant.
  • Transformers  artist Dheeraj Verma
  • Bradley Bankston, Co-Owner at Austin Books & Comics
  • Dylan McVillain, comic book creator Kevin Coulston
  • Carlos D Chenet, founder of Dare2DrawStudios in New York
  • Jim Wheelock, animation writer and creator of comics Inferno: Los Angeles
  • Keith Gleason, manages Plastic City Comic Con
  • Comic book inker/illustrator John Tighe

