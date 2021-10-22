Heading To MCM London Comic Con in The Daily LITG, 22nd October 2021
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. And today it is the return of Britain's biggest comic book convention, MCM London Comic Con, as run by ReedPOP and Reed Expo. Will I see you there? There will be photos… maybe I can jump on Tom Hiddlestone again.
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Full Marvel Comics January 2022 Solicitations – So Much Wolverine
- Saturday Night Live Intro Vid Welcomes Jason Sudeikis & Brandi Carlile
- Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 E13 Preview: New Jack Talks XPW "Perk"
- Nightwing & Batgirl Revealed As Heterosexual (Nightwing #85 Spoilers)
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Gang Had a Fan in Norm Macdonald
- Now The Comics Industry Is Running Out Of Bags And Boards
- Batwoman Update: Dougray Scott – Ruby Rose Claims "Entirely Made Up"
- Bewitched Was A Classic TV Master Class in Abusive Relationships
- Where Is Spiritomb In The Pokémon GO Halloween Event 2021?
- Marvel Cancels Savage Avengers with January's Savage Avengers #28
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- DC Comics Introduces Trans Women To Wonder Woman's Paradise Island
- Hi-Fi Studio Are The New Colorists Of Superman: Son Of Kal-El #5
- Christopher Cantwell Writes New Buffy Spin-Off Comic, Angel, In 2022
- Matt Kindt, Tyler Jenkins, & Hilary Jenkins' Apache Delivery Service
- Image Launch Creator Imprints, Starts With Chris Ryall & Ashley Wood
- Invincible Iron Man #55 Gets An New Aftermarket Sales Bump
- House Of Slaughter #1 Second Printing Dominates Advance Reorders
- Marvel's Masked Raider To Be Revealed In 2022
- Maestro Trilogy Begins to End in January with World War M Mini
- Marvel to Collect Everything They Published in June 1962 as Omnibus
- No Excalibur or S.W.O.R.D. in Marvel's January Solicitations
- Juni Ba Takes His Monkey Meat To Image Comics From January 2022
- Bolero by Wyatt Kennedy & Luana Vecchio Launches From Image Comics
- Nyx #1 From Dynamite Tripled Numbers From 11,656 to Over 30,000 at FOC
- Saturday Night Lasso in The Daily LITG, 21st of October 2021
LITG one year ago, the most-read stories
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina EP Aguirre-Sacasa: "Wicked News" Soon?
- Animal Kingdom, Mayans M.C., Lucifer & More: FilmLA Production Update
- Batman Grim Knight Arrives as Our Next McFarlane Toys Review
- An Old Friend Begins The Reckoning War? Fantastic Four #25 Spoilers
- Fantastic Four #25 Changes New York In The Marvel Universe (Spoilers)
- Marvel Comics January 2021 Solicits, 26 Titles Frankensteined UPDATE
- Darkrai & Alolan Marowak Raid Day Coming To Pokémon GO
- The Final Giratina Origin Forme Raid Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO
- X-Men #13's Real Reason Apocalypse Does What He Does (Spoilers)
- RJ Torbert Shuts Down Mask Rumor for Scream 5
- Venom Tops Diamond Comics Top 500 September 2020 Chart, Marketshare
- DC Shows Off Wonder Woman Earth One Vol 3 Artwork But Not Well Enough
- Dark Horse Comics Full January 2021 Solicits – A Flowering Of Crimson
- Long Read – The Full Todd McFarlane Bleeding Cool Spawn Interview
- Guardians Of The Galaxy #7 – Rocket Raccoon Remembers Fortnite Island
- Amazon Glitchwatch: Upcoming Dan Slott She-Hulk Omnibus
- Boom Gives New Origin To Faith In Buffy The Vampire The Slayer Comics
LITG two years ago, something to do with Magic The Gathering was happening
And Gorr was setting up so much that was to come…
- Wizards' October "State Of The Game" For "Magic: The Gathering: Arena"
- Gorr the God of God Butchers Returns in King Thor #2 [Preview]
- Superman Is Out To Kill Batman In A New Prime 1 Studio Statue
- Robocop Meets Wolverine Meets Memento – Vin Diesel and Guy Pearce in First Official Bloodshot Trailer Debut
- "Arrow" Spinoff: Katherine McNamara Signals "Canaries" Filming [Video]
- Marvel Comics Planning For Jonathan Hickman to Write House Of X Back in 2015?
- X-Men #1 is Already Better Than All of HoXPoX [X-ual Healing 10-16-19]
- "Pokemon Sword and Shield" Steelbook Case is a US Target Exclusive
- "Rick and Morty" Season 4: Deer People & More from "B-Story Generator"
- Lee Shi Tian Wasn't Censored During Mythic Championship V
- Letting It All Hang out With Frank Cho
- Brian Bendis' Superman Secret Identity Reveal Will Make Him the Best Version of Himself and Inspire a Villain to Switch Sides
- You Can Play A Hidden "Stranger Things" Game On Polaroid's Website
- Marvel Comics January 2020 Solicitations, From Star to Ravencroft, Frankensteined
- "Magic: The Gathering: Arena" to Make Emergency Ban Announcement
LITG three years ago, we had the last of Marvel Netflix
And it was all about Hallowe'en
- Punisher Season 2 and Jessica Jones Season 3, the Last Marvel Netflix Shows?
- Konami Releases Details on the First Three Yu-Gi-Oh! Sets of 2019
- Let's Discuss That Halloween Ending and Twist *SPOILERS*
- Laurie Strode Is Not Michael Myers's Sister for a Reason in New 'Halloween' Film
- The Flash Season 5, Episode 3 Preview: "The Death of Vibe"
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Populariser of The Punisher, co-creator of Whisper and 2 Guns, Steven Grant.
- Transformers artist Dheeraj Verma
- Bradley Bankston, Co-Owner at Austin Books & Comics
- Dylan McVillain, comic book creator Kevin Coulston
- Carlos D Chenet, founder of Dare2DrawStudios in New York
- Jim Wheelock, animation writer and creator of comics Inferno: Los Angeles
- Keith Gleason, manages Plastic City Comic Con
- Comic book inker/illustrator John Tighe
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about Love Sausage, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.