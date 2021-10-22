Heading To MCM London Comic Con in The Daily LITG, 22nd October 2021

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. And today it is the return of Britain's biggest comic book convention, MCM London Comic Con, as run by ReedPOP and Reed Expo. Will I see you there? There will be photos… maybe I can jump on Tom Hiddlestone again.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

Populariser of The Punisher, co-creator of Whisper and 2 Guns, Steven Grant.

Transformers artist Dheeraj Verma

Bradley Bankston, Co-Owner at Austin Books & Comics

Co-Owner at Austin Books & Comics Dylan McVillain, comic book creator Kevin Coulston

Carlos D Chenet, founder of Dare2DrawStudios in New York

founder of Dare2DrawStudios in New York Jim Wheelock, animation writer and creator of comics Inferno: Los Angeles

animation writer and creator of comics Inferno: Los Angeles Keith Gleason, manages Plastic City Comic Con

manages Plastic City Comic Con Comic book inker/illustrator John Tighe

