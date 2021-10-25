Pony Cosplay in The Daily LITG on the 25th of October, 2021
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Marvel Legends Reveals Come Fast And Furious At Hasbro PulseCon
- 79 Cosplay Photos From MCM London Comic Con 2021
- Batwoman: Ruby Rose Doubles Down on Claims; Posts Emails, Messages
- GI Joe Team Dazzles W/ New Figures, HasLab Revealed At Hasbro PulseCon
- Better Call Saul: Thomas Schnauz's Season 6 Stuck-at-Airport Update
- Bewitched Was A Classic TV Master Class in Abusive Relationships
- Dune is the Final Harry Potter Movies, Not Lord of the Rings
- Dear Saturday Night Live: Please Don't Destroy Sketches Are Mandatory
- Star Wars Galaxy's Edge Black Series Figures Revealed At PulseCon
- What We Do in the Shadows S03 Finale: Nandor Wants His Groove Back
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Politics and Punishment on Krypton in Superman #65, Up for Auction
- Early Green Arrow and Aquaman in More Fun Comics #76, Up for Auction
- The Orville #1: Artifacts Review: Understands The Assignment
- Eat The Rich #3 Review: Horrifying
- Hecate's Will & Destiny NY in Black Mask January 2022 Solicitations
- The Flash #775 Review: Ended Poorly
- X-Men: The Trial Of Magneto #3 Review: Trying Your Patience
- The Hulk Bounces Back in Incredible Hulk #102, Up for Auction
- The Hulk Crashes the Party in Fantastic Four #12, Up for Auction
- Paul Allor's Past The Last Mountain From CEX In January 2022 Solicits
- Radio Apocalypse Now, Thank FOC It's Sunday, 24th of October 2022
- Rich Douek & Joe Mulvey's Happy Hill from ComixTribe in January 2022
- Black's Myth, Edgar Allen Poe & My Bad in Ahoy January 2021 Solicits
- Jeff McComsey, Lee Loughridge, Mike Deodato's The Fourth Man from AWA
- Van Jensen, Erica Schultz, Aneke's Byline In Blood #1 From Aftershock
LITG one year ago, Pokémon GO, LA filming, and Green Lantern
- How To Evolve Galarian Farfetch'd To Sirfetch'd In Pokémon GO
- Animal Kingdom, Mayans M.C., Lucifer & More: FilmLA Production Update
- Arrowverse: Marc Guggenheim Ready to Move On; Talks Green Lantern
- Pokémon GO to Feature Surprise "Familiar" Raid Boss in November 2020
- Let's Take A Look At NECA's Back To The Future Marty Figure
- Heels: Stephen Amell Enjoys Being Back to Work, Digs His Short Shorts
- Back to the Future Writer Bob Gale Explains Opening Clock Sequence
- Marvel Vs Aliens Begins In January 2021, With Variant Covers
- Star Trek: Voyager – Kate Mulgrew Appearing at Janeway Statue Unveil
- Full Mega Gengar Timed Research Tasks & Rewards In Pokémon GO
- Giga, That Texas Blood, We Live, X-Men, Champions, Get More Printings
- Source Point Press Launch Four Comics in January 2021 Solicitations
- Gus Mauk Draws Shi No Kage #1 Launching From BlackBox in January 2021
- Black Mask Studios Returns To Diamond Comics In January 2021
- Lorelei Bunjes, IDW VP Technology & Information Services, Quits?
- Wrong Earth: Night & Day Returns in Ahoy Comics January 2021 Solicits
- Scout Comics Launches Six New Comics in January, 2021 Three For $1.99
LITG two years ago, Tony Harris was destroying artwork
And MCM London was kicking off.
- Surprise, "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's" Servers Are Already Down
- Tony Harris Destroys Art Rather Than Give it to Customer Who Wants a Refund (UPDATE)
- So Why Can't Kate Pryde Walk Through Krakoan Portals Anyway?
- The Avengers Get New Looks in January: War Widow, Brood Thor, Captain Corsair, and More
- Remember That A.I. Generated Batman Screenplay? It's Just Been Adapted Into a Comic Book…
- Today, Finally, Betty and Veronica Kiss in Archie Comics (Spoilers)
- Why Was Batman/Catwoman Not in DC Comics' January 2020 Solicitations? Tom King Spills All
- Is The DC Comics Timeline Already Screwed? Doom Signals Suggest So (Spoilers)
- Jim Lee Draws Watchmen – And Then Lost It
- The X-Men's Bishop Was Based On Efren 'Bata' Reyes
LITG three years ago, Wolverine had hot claws…
And Barbara Gordon was reconnecting with the Joker.
- Barbara Gordon and the Joker in DC Comics Today (Spoilers)
- What Do Logan's Claws Look Like When They Get Hot From the Inside? (Return Of Wolverine #2 Spoiler)
- Teen Titans GO! vs. Teen Titans: Let Reasoned Discussion, Debate Begin!
- Jean Grey Does Her Best 'Last Jedi' Luke Skywalker Impersonation (X-Men Red #9 Spoilers)
- AHS: Apocalypse Episode 7 Traitor: Cordelia Comes Callin' (PREVIEW)
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- June Brigman, artist and co-creator of Power Pack.
- Kyle Stevens of Kirby Krackle
- Richard Clark, colourist on Happy.
- Tomm Gabbard, artist on Jesus Hates Zombies.
- Miguel Orta, manager of Hooligan Comics studio in Las Vegas.
- Brian E Lau CCO/Founder at Staunch Ambition
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about Love Sausage, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.