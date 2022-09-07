Still Stern vs Sarah in The Daily LITG 7th September 2022
Comments
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
LITG: Howard Stern Vs Sarah Michelle Gellar
- Howard Stern's Mouth Wrote Check Sarah Michelle Gellar Wants Cashed
- Tales of the Walking Dead S01E04 Recap/Review: Rick Grimes Was Right
- Tonight Is Munna Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: September 2022
- The Flash S09: Grant Gustin Posts Training Vid, Not Happy With Shaving
- Jason Pearson Says Afua Richardson Gets Work Because She's Beautiful
- Namor Gets A Dark Knight Returns To Follow Black Panther 2
- The Pokémon TCG Trick Or Trade BOOster Packs Product Hits Shelves
- Pick Up The Pokémon TCG Holiday Calendar Box Today
- Star Trek: Voyager Star Kate Mulgrew Confirms Janeway Spinoff "Talks"
- Howard Stern Vs Buffy in The Daily LITG, 5th of September 2022
ICYMI: In case you missed it
- Scott Shaw! Channels Sergio Aragonés For 'See You At San Diego' Show
- Poison Ivy Speaks In Favour Of Unions, While Murdering The Workforce
- Marvel Announces 8 Exclusive Artist Stormbreakers Contracts For 2023
- Bad Idea Two Preorder Deadline Tomorrow, If You Want Your Sticker
- Olby's Creative Hub On Why They Cancelled Jerry Sadowitz's Show
- Diamond Comics Issues Warning About Social Security Number Leaks
- Course To Teach Librarians How To Resist Graphic Novel Bans
- Chip Zdarsky & Leonardo Romero To Tell Batman: Zur-En-Arrh Year One
- MidJourney Draws More Comic Book Creators And Things Are Getting Weird
- Namor Gets A Dark Knight Returns To Follow Black Panther 2
- Dark Crisis #4 Vs Flashpoint Beyond #5 On If Infinite Earths Matter
- Stern Vs Sarah in The Daily LITG, 6th of September 2022
LITG one year ago, Seth McFarlane Vs Tucker Carlson
- Seth MacFarlane Calls Out Fox for Family Guy/Tucker Carlson Hypocrisy
- Thoughts on Shang-Chi from a Viewer Who Knows Chinese Culture
- Dave Bautista Puts Over Kid Who Gave Finger to Anti-Mask Protestors
- WWE Gets Even More Cheap As They've Now Cut Backstage Catering
- Warners Deletes Cyborg From DC Fandome After Ray Fisher Comments?
- Nick Spencer Isn't Reversing One More Day, He's Reversing Sins Past
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S15: A Dee-Less Gang Goes for a Ride
- Mark Millar, James Tynion IV, Gerry Duggan On Cancelling Twitter
- How Wizard World Used To Market Themselves In 2001
- Lucifer: Lesley-Ann Brandt, Troll-Crushing Champ Six Seasons Running
- Donny Cates Talks Flood Plans With Megan Hutchison-Cates
- Fanboy Rampage: Webtoon Comic Creators – Amateur Or Professional?
- Kelly Sue DeConnick & Matt Fraction Undecided On Substack Offer
- Megaton #3, First Appearance Of "Savage" Dragon, At Auction
- Wonder Woman Historia #1 Delayed A Month By DC Comics
- Usagi Yojimbo #1 CGC Copy Taking Bids At Heritage Auctions Today
- Four New Character Designs From Ryan Benjamin, Leaked
- How Wizard World Used To Market Themselves In 2001
- Your First Look at Peacekeeper-X In Batman #112 (Spoilers)
- Scud The Disposable Assassin #1 CGC At Heritage Auctions
- Hero Collector DC Hardcovers & USS Sulaco Solicits For December 2021
- Chinese Culture in Shang-Chi, The Daily LITG, 6th September 2021
LITG two years ago, The Boys, The Boys and The Boys
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- The Boys: Eric Kripke Just Tied Rick and Morty for Best Response Ever
- Square Enix Reveals Details For Marvel's Avengers 1.05 Update
- How To Get Sinnoh Stones & Upgrades For Porygon Community Day
- Unova Pokémon that Still Haven't Been Released In Pokémon GO
- Warner Bros. Issues a Statement Concerning Justice League Allegations
- The Rarest Generation Five Shiny Pokémon In Pokémon GO
- American Horror Story: Ryan Murphy Wants to Know Where You're Sitting
- Will Shiny Mew Ever Be Released In Pokémon GO?
- First Appearance Of Black Panther's Shuri Sells Copies For $800 Each
- PUBG Mobile Announces Another Wave Of Anti-Cheat Measures
- Marvel Gives 300+ Black Panther Comics Away Free on Amazon In Tribute
- Frank Tieri Writes New Court Of The Dead Graphic Novel For Sideshow
- We Only Find Them When They're Topping The Bestseller Chart
- So How's 2020 Going So Far? Comic Store In Your Future
- Drawn & Quarterly To Publish Cyclopedia Exotica by Aminder Dhaliwal
LITG three years ago, Avengers Children Crusade
So, who bought a comic book shop a year ago? What you were reading on Bleeding Cool a year ago.
- Marvel To Launch New Doctor Strange Series "Surgeon Supreme"
- Avengers: Children's Crusade Sells Out After Rio Mayor Orders Recall for Gay Kiss
- Buy the Entire Contents of a British Comic Shop For $3,657.90
- Batwing #19 – First Appearance of Luke Fox, The New Batman, Hits $90 on eBay
- AB5 – Will DC Comics Creators Rise Up Against Dan Didio And Claim Their Workers Rights?
- Details on DC Comics' 100-Page Giants With John Layman, Gail Simone, Mark Russell, Amanda Conner, Tom Taylor and More
- "Let's Play": WEBTOON Webcomic Adapted as Anime Series [TRAILER]
- We Got The Other Half Of That Weird Megan Fox "Black Desert" Trailer
- Matthew Rosenberg Says Yes to Donny Cates…
- The Masked Raider Returns in Marvel Comics' Incoming
- Officials Sent to Confiscate Gay Comics at Rio Book Biennial in Children's Crusade Controversy
LITG four years ago, our first look at Captain Marvel
- So What's Going To Happen Between Damian and Bruce Wayne Then? (Spoilers)
- 10 Photos from 'Captain Marvel': Skrull, Mar-Vell, and Ronan
- A Gutpunch is Coming For Bruce Wayne in July 2019 in Batman #75
- Women's Comic Book Retail Group The Valkyries Disbands Following Diversity Crisis
- DC Comics, Heroes In Crisis, Mental Health and Arkham Asylum
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Dave Music of Comic Book Displays.
- Drew Moss of Terrible Lizard.
- Franco Stagni of Z-Time.
- Jeff Mariotte, co-creator of Desperadoes.
- Jeff Loew, co-creator of The Regulators