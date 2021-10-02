Superman's Boyfriend in The Daily LITG, 2nd of October 2021
- Jonathan Kent Introduces A Special Friend To His Parents (Spoilers)
- Genesect & Mega Gengar Arrive In Pokémon GO For October 2021
- Did Amazing Spider-Man #74 Really End The Way Nick Spencer Intended?
- Superman's Potential Boyfriend in The Daily LITG, 29th September 2021
- Douse Genesect Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: September 2021
- Scarlett Johansson and Disney Settle that Black Widow Suit
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Becomes Teenage Mutant Punk Frogs In 2022
- Today's X-Books Remember When Storm Beat Cyclops Without Powers
- Babylon 5: JMS Needs B5 Fans Support, Not Storyline & Character Ideas
- Control, Cerebro Helmets & Cloning in Today's X-Men Comics (Spoilers)
- Adrian Tomine Is Substack's First Writer In Residence
- All Guts, No Glory Leads Zenescope November 2021 Solicits
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin #5 Out In February 2022
- Black Eyed Peas' Taboo Writes Ghost Rider: Kushala As Marvel Webtoon
- The Promise Collection 1946: Superheroes of the Atom
- Scott Snyder's #Scottober ComiXology Party at NYCC Next Week
- Diamond Comics Retailer Best Practice Awards 2021 Announced
- Tyler Boss Local Comic Shop Day 2021 Cover For Bendis' Joy Operations
- Sales Are Up On 2019 As Diamond Prepares For 40th Anniversary
- The Harrowing, A New Graphic Novel By Kristen Kiesling & Jen Hickman
- Chris Grabenstein's Lemoncello Gets Graphic Novel Adaptations
- Hexagon Comics In October 2021 With Kevin O'Neill
- Ned Hartley, Commissioning Editor at Penguin Random House, Bananaman comic creator
- Barbara Kesel, former comics editor/writer for DC, CrossGen, Image, Dark Horse, IDW, creator of Grace, Titan, Bloody Mary, Catalyst: Agents of Change, editor on Watchmen.
- John Talbot Marshall, creator of Buford strip, artist on Blondie.
- Bill W. Miller, of Jontar Returns and Vamperotica.
- Eric Palicki, writer on No Angel and This Nightmare Kills Fascists.
- Piotr Kowalski, artist on Robocop, Hulk, Dark Tower and Sex.
- Mark Borax, former managing editor of Comics Interview.
- Randy Zimmerman, of Flint Comix & Entertainment.
- Bruce Zick, concept artist at Pixar, artist on Thor, Pirates Of Dark Water, and Terminal Point.
