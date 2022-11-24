Supersecret Identities in the Daily LITG, 24th November 2022

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. I'm fifty, folks. How did that happen?

LITG: Supersecret Identities

ICYMI: More comic book stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, It's Always Joe Rogan in Philadelphia

LITG two years ago, Animal Crossing, Supernatural and The Walking Dead

LITG three years ago, Leah was talking about her dad.

And Avengers was going back to the beginning.

Daily LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Graphic novelist, editor and lecturer, Keith McCleary.

Comic book creator Roger A Wilbanks.

Comic creator Daniel Thollin.

Comic artist Jean Sinclair.

Graphic novelist Ade Brown.

Creator of The Shadow Conspiracy, Warwick Fraser-Coombe.

