The Flash Season Nine In The Daily LITG 30th December 2022

LITG: The ten most popular stories yesterday
- The Flash Season 9 Trailer Non-Drop Start of The CW/Nexstar Rebrand?
- Does Timeless Predict How Dark Web Leads To The Fall Of X? (Spoilers)
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: HQ Image of Peter and Gamora Released
- Ike Perlmutter's Justice League Frees Its First Prisoner
- Morgan Red, Confirmed As The Deadliest, Tastiest New Mutant Of All
- Eddie Vedder Performs "One"; Beyonce, Styles, Penn & Cohen Honor U2
- Buffy: David Boreanaz on Angel Success, Sarah Michelle Gellar Reunion
- Jeff Lemire & Malachi Ward Bring About Black Hammer: The End in March
- Pokemon GO Announces January 2023 Content Including New Shinies
- Pokemon TCG 2022 End-Of-Year List: Best Card of 2022
ICYMI: More comic book stories from yesterday
- Raising Money For Fat Jacks, Carol Flynn And Cancer Research
- Angoulême Festival Cancels Bastien Vivès Citing Physical Threats
- Snapchat Vs Marvel Comics Over Marvel Snap Trademark
- Ending 2022 With New York Post, Woke Comics And John Stossel
- Ted Anderson & Ollie Roswell Explore Gender in YA OGN Masked Princess
- BINC Mental Health Wellness Program For Comic Shop Owners/Employees
- The Flash Season Nine In The Daily LITG 29th December 2022
LITG one year ago, The Book Of Boba Fett
- The Book of Boba Fett Viewers Have "Timely" E01 Complaint (SPOILERS)
- Someone Made The Best Inventory Mod For Stardew Valley
- The Biggest Reveal In Marvel Comics' Timeless #1 (Spoilers)
- Brandon Routh Talks Legends, "Crisis" Superman, Spinoff Rumors & More
- Frank Caliendo Pays Tribute to NFL Broadcasting Icon John Madden
- McFarlane Toys Debuts Batman Arkham Asylum Titan Joker Mega Figure
- Misgendering In DC Comics Today – Teen Titans Academy & Action Comics
- Pete Davidson Keeps His NYE Promise & Miley Cyrus Shares Proof
- Doctor Who Star David Tennant Supports NHS Renationalizing Efforts
- Spider-Man: No Way Home: Mid-Credit Scene Shows Sony Doesn't Get It
LITG two years ago, Sparkly Spider-Man
- Revealed: Spider-Man's Brand New Costume For 2021
- Cobra Kai Creators Talk Aisha: "Perhaps We'll See Her Again One Day."
- Pokémon GO Guide: Prepare For The January 2020 Raid Bosses
- Star Trek: Picard Star Jeri Ryan Offers Season 2 Production Update
- Let's Take A Look At Diamond Select's New Darth Vader Gallery Statue
- WB Executives: Zack Snyder's Justice League is a Storytelling Dead-End
- Someone Found An Unused Monorail System In Cyberpunk 2077
- The Unreleased Unova Starter Pokémon Shinies In Pokémon GO
- The Big Summer 2021 X-Men Event – With The Hellfire Gala? (Spoilers)
- An Ode To The Cowboy Hat Caterpie Guy On Pokémon GO Twitter
- John Constantine Brings The Bollocks Back To The DCU In Death Metal
- Witchblood Launching in Vault Comics March 2021 Solicits
- Should Clownhunter Have Killed Harley Quinn? Batman Annual #5 Spoilers
- A Look Ahead At The Rather Delayed Catwoman: Soulstealer
- Gleb Melnikov's Exact Same Face In 40 Pages Of Jinny Hex Special
- Minions: Sports Returns To Titan Comics March 2021 Solicitations
- There's Nothing There in Black Mask Comics March 2021 Solicitations
- Impure, Rabid, Wild, Western – Scout Launches 4 Comics in March 2021
- Marvel's Ike Perlmutter Persuaded Trump To Pardon Christopher Wade
LITG three years ago, Colourists were in the dog house
And Walmart had a Crisis.
- Erik Larsen Says Colorist Who Poorly Recolored Marvel Comics Presents #48 Cover Should Be Killed
- "League Of Legends" Player Maria "Remilia" Creveling Has Passed Away
- Crisis On Infinite Earths Giant #1 – Good Read, Great Easter Eggs, Horrible Crisis Management, Bad Arrowverse Tie-In (SPOILERS)
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Barack Obama Picks His Favorite Films of the Year
- Everything We Learned In Incoming #1 – What Did We Miss?
- Someone Found The Long-Lost "Akira" Prototype From SEGA
- Mark Millar Moved to Get BTS to Sing in Upcoming Kingsman Movies
- Detective Comics 80th Anniversary 80-Page Walmart Giant Selling For $175 – Your Latest Tulip
- Star Wars: Rise Of Kylo Ren #1 Goes Mad on eBay Over Ben & Snoke Buddy Origin
LITG four years ago, Donny went anti-Comicsgate on its arse
And Bryan Hill was not retiring.
- Donny Cates Comes Out Against Comicsgate Over Venom Argument
- BC Toy Spotting: New Years Spotting! Marvel Legends, LEGO, Funko, and More!
- Did Bryan Hill Just Announce His Retirement from Comics?
- Learn Why You Shouldn't Gossip Around Superboy in Next Week's Young Justice Outsiders Prequel Comic
- Did Your Comic Store Sell Heroes In Crisis #4, Action #1006, Champions #1, Detective #995, Infinity Wars: Infinity Early?
Comic book industry birthdays
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Comic book artist of Winnebago Graveyard and Hit Girl, Alison Sampson
- Co-owner at Apotheosis Comics & Lounge, Martin Casas
- Publisher of Breakdown Press, Tom Oldham and buyer at Gosh Comics, London.
- Comic book artist on Transformers, MASK, Freakshow and Spider-Man, Joe Suitor.
- Artist on The Winter Soldier, The Shield, Swamp Thing and Spider-Man, Marco Rudy.
