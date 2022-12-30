The Flash Season Nine In The Daily LITG 30th December 2022

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

the flash
Image: The CW; Nexstar Media Group Website Screencap

LITG: The ten most popular stories yesterday

  1. The Flash Season 9 Trailer Non-Drop Start of The CW/Nexstar Rebrand?
  2. Does Timeless Predict How Dark Web Leads To The Fall Of X? (Spoilers)
  3. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: HQ Image of Peter and Gamora Released 
  4. Ike Perlmutter's Justice League Frees Its First Prisoner
  5. Morgan Red, Confirmed As The Deadliest, Tastiest New Mutant Of All
  6. Eddie Vedder Performs "One"; Beyonce, Styles, Penn & Cohen Honor U2
  7. Buffy: David Boreanaz on Angel Success, Sarah Michelle Gellar Reunion
  8. Jeff Lemire & Malachi Ward Bring About Black Hammer: The End in March
  9. Pokemon GO Announces January 2023 Content Including New Shinies
  10. Pokemon TCG 2022 End-Of-Year List: Best Card of 2022

ICYMI: More comic book stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, The Book Of Boba Fett

  1. The Book of Boba Fett Viewers Have "Timely" E01 Complaint (SPOILERS)
  2. Someone Made The Best Inventory Mod For Stardew Valley
  3. The Biggest Reveal In Marvel Comics' Timeless #1 (Spoilers)
  4. Brandon Routh Talks Legends, "Crisis" Superman, Spinoff Rumors & More
  5. Frank Caliendo Pays Tribute to NFL Broadcasting Icon John Madden
  6. McFarlane Toys Debuts Batman Arkham Asylum Titan Joker Mega Figure
  7. Misgendering In DC Comics Today – Teen Titans Academy & Action Comics
  8. Pete Davidson Keeps His NYE Promise & Miley Cyrus Shares Proof
  9. Doctor Who Star David Tennant Supports NHS Renationalizing Efforts
  10. Spider-Man: No Way Home: Mid-Credit Scene Shows Sony Doesn't Get It

LITG two years ago, Sparkly Spider-Man

Sparkly Spider-Man - The Daily LITG, 30th December 2020
LITG: Credit, Marvel.
  1. Revealed: Spider-Man's Brand New Costume For 2021
  2. Cobra Kai Creators Talk Aisha: "Perhaps We'll See Her Again One Day."
  3. Pokémon GO Guide: Prepare For The January 2020 Raid Bosses
  4. Star Trek: Picard Star Jeri Ryan Offers Season 2 Production Update
  5. Let's Take A Look At Diamond Select's New Darth Vader Gallery Statue
  6. WB Executives: Zack Snyder's Justice League is a Storytelling Dead-End
  7. Someone Found An Unused Monorail System In Cyberpunk 2077
  8. The Unreleased Unova Starter Pokémon Shinies In Pokémon GO
  9. The Big Summer 2021 X-Men Event – With The Hellfire Gala? (Spoilers)
  10. An Ode To The Cowboy Hat Caterpie Guy On Pokémon GO Twitter
  11. John Constantine Brings The Bollocks Back To The DCU In Death Metal
  12. Witchblood Launching in Vault Comics March 2021 Solicits
  13. Should Clownhunter Have Killed Harley Quinn? Batman Annual #5 Spoilers
  14. A Look Ahead At The Rather Delayed Catwoman: Soulstealer
  15. Gleb Melnikov's Exact Same Face In 40 Pages Of Jinny Hex Special
  16. Minions: Sports Returns To Titan Comics March 2021 Solicitations
  17. There's Nothing There in Black Mask Comics March 2021 Solicitations
  18. Impure, Rabid, Wild, Western – Scout Launches 4 Comics in March 2021
  19. Marvel's Ike Perlmutter Persuaded Trump To Pardon Christopher Wade

LITG three years ago, Colourists were in the dog house

And Walmart had a Crisis.

  1. Erik Larsen Says Colorist Who Poorly Recolored Marvel Comics Presents #48 Cover Should Be Killed
  2. "League Of Legends" Player Maria "Remilia" Creveling Has Passed Away
  3. Crisis On Infinite Earths Giant #1 – Good Read, Great Easter Eggs, Horrible Crisis Management, Bad Arrowverse Tie-In (SPOILERS)
  4. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  5. Barack Obama Picks His Favorite Films of the Year
  6. Everything We Learned In Incoming #1 – What Did We Miss?
  7. Someone Found The Long-Lost "Akira" Prototype From SEGA
  8. Mark Millar Moved to Get BTS to Sing in Upcoming Kingsman Movies
  9. Detective Comics 80th Anniversary 80-Page Walmart Giant Selling For $175 – Your Latest Tulip
  10. Star Wars: Rise Of Kylo Ren #1 Goes Mad on eBay Over Ben & Snoke Buddy Origin

LITG four years ago, Donny went anti-Comicsgate on its arse

And Bryan Hill was not retiring.

  1. Donny Cates Comes Out Against Comicsgate Over Venom Argument
  2. BC Toy Spotting: New Years Spotting! Marvel Legends, LEGO, Funko, and More!
  3. Did Bryan Hill Just Announce His Retirement from Comics?
  4. Learn Why You Shouldn't Gossip Around Superboy in Next Week's Young Justice Outsiders Prequel Comic
  5. Did Your Comic Store Sell Heroes In Crisis #4, Action #1006, Champions #1, Detective #995, Infinity Wars: Infinity Early?

Comic book industry birthdays

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Comic book artist of Winnebago Graveyard and Hit GirlAlison Sampson
  • Co-owner at Apotheosis Comics & Lounge, Martin Casas
  • Publisher of Breakdown Press, Tom Oldham and buyer at Gosh Comics, London.
  • Comic book artist on Transformers, MASK, Freakshow and Spider-Man, Joe Suitor.
  • Artist on The Winter Soldier, The Shield, Swamp Thing and Spider-Man, Marco Rudy.

