The Flash Season Nine In The Daily LITG 29th December 2022

The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

  1. The Flash Season 9 Trailer Non-Drop Start of The CW/Nexstar Rebrand?
  2. The Return Of Jason Oakey, 30 Years Later, in Miracleman #3 (Spoilers)
  3. Who's Who In Today's Timeless 2022 #1? (Spoilers)
  4. Ike Perlmutter's Justice League Frees Its First Prisoner
  5. Buffy: David Boreanaz on Meeting Sarah Michelle Gellar For First Time
  6. Will Crown Zenith Be The Best Pokemon TCG Set Of All Time?
  7. Today, The X-Terminators Fight For The Cause Of Bathroom Privacy
  8. Star Wars: Mark Hamill's Not a Fan of Holiday Special Ep. III Idea
  9. Pokemon GO Announces January 2023 Content Including New Shinies
  10. Pokemon TCG 2022 End-Of-Year List: Top Sword & Shield-Era Sets

LITG one year ago, Tom Hardy Must Be Sony's Only Venom

It's Tom Hardy, Not Venom, Stupid- The Daily LITG, December 27th 2021
LITG Courtesy of Sony Pictures. ©2021 CTMG, Inc. All rights reserved.
  1. Spider-Man: No Way Home: Mid-Credit Scene Shows Sony Doesn't Get It
  2. Bad Idea Comics Offers Collectors an "Invisible" Slabbed Comic
  3. Doctor Who Star David Tennant Supports NHS Renationalizing Efforts
  4. Avengers Vs Eternals Vs X-Men -Marvel Judgment Day Confirmed For 2022
  5. Misgendering In DC Comics Today – Teen Titans Academy & Action Comics
  6. Did Bendis Research Justice League #70 With This ScreenRant Listicle?
  7. McFarlane Toys Reveals DC Comics Endless Winter Build-A-Figure Wave
  8. Comic Creator Ryan "Bode" Bodenheim Dies, Aged 44. RIP
  9. The Break-Up Of Poison Ivy And Harley Quinn (Spoilers, I Suppose)
  10. Don't Look Up: Changing The Perception of Scientists & Righteous Anger
  11. The Rise Of Arkham Tower In Gotham – Not Quite As Complete Now?
  12. Comic Book Legal Defense Fund Appeals For 2022 Over Banned Comics
  13. Dan Mora Creates A Once & Future & Batman Crossover, Today
  14. Brian Bendis Continues Superhero Poop Obsession In Justice League #70
  15. Comic Folks Remember Ryan "Bode" Bodenheim, Who Died Last Week
  16. Tom Hardy Must Be Sony's Only Venom- Daily LITG, December 28th 2021

LITG two years ago, Zack Snyder and Pokémon GO

  1. WB Executives: Zack Snyder's Justice League is a Storytelling Dead-End
  2. The Unreleased Unova Starter Pokémon Shinies In Pokémon GO
  3. Star Trek: Picard Star Jeri Ryan Offers Season 2 Production Update
  4. Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker Talks Filming "Revolution of the Daleks"
  5. Riverdale Season 5: Archie, Betty & Jughead Heading Back to School?
  6. The Boys 2021 C*ntdown: A Look at Congresswoman Neuman's Leftovers
  7. Gemma Arterton Took Quantum of Solace Role to Pay Off Her Student Loan
  8. Spider-Mans Dons His Classic Suit with New Hot Toys Figure
  9. You Have 20 Pages Of Superhero Comics…
  10. Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland's Update on Jerry Made Our Holidays
  11. Wrestle Away Other Bidders To Win A Love and Rockets Original Page
  12. Bidders Take Aim At Original Art For Chris Delara's Robyn Hood Cover
  13. Dawn Of X Comics Get Over-Sized Hardcovers – Marauders and Excalibur
  14. Loki Gets An Omnibus Series, And Others, For 2021
  15. America Celebrates Kamala Harris Coloring Book From Antarctic Press
  16. A New Uncle Scrooge #1 From IDW For 2021?
  17. Vietnam Horror – Behemoth Comics March 2021 Solicitations
  18. Rick And Morty: Jerryboree in Oni Press March 2021 Solicitations
  19. Preview Of Ram V's Catwoman and Swamp Thing in 2021
  20. Pirates Anne Bonny and Mary Read Get A Graphic Novel, Tell No Tales
  21. Image Sends Free Spawn #314 Black and White Variants To Comic Stores
  22. Tolkien Vs Chicago in Tim Seeley and Freddie Williams II's Bequest

LITG three years ago, Akira was being uncovered

And Marvel #1 was being teased, long before a certain pandemic delay.

  1. "League Of Legends" Player Maria "Remilia" Creveling Has Passed Away
  2. Someone Found The Long-Lost "Akira" Prototype From SEGA
  3. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  4. First Look at Marvel #1 by Alex Ross, Steve Rude and Frank Espinosa
  5. Was Cats as bad as everyone says? Let's take a look!
  6. "The Mandalorian": The Force Is Strong with The Baby Yoda Cocktail
  7. Predator Builds His Ranks with Two New Figures from NECA [Teaser]
  8. When Jim Steranko, Neal Adams or Al Williamson Could Have Drawn a Stan Lee Silver Surfer Graphic Novel – The Jim Shooter Files
  9. Thor Doesn't Seem to Be Enjoying Retirement in Thor #1 [Preview]
  10. Keanu Reeves is a Badass Cyberpunk Rockstar with McFarlane Toys

LITG four years ago, death came to Vikings

And Marvel began showing its 2020 vision.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Dave McKean, filmmaker and comic creator of Cages, Arkham Asylum, The Black Dog.
  • Will Morgan, former owner of 30th Century Comics.
  • Matt Bowers, artist on Memphis and Like Father Like Daughter.
  • Ryan Aleong, Special Projects Manager at Paradise Comics.
  • Rick Ketcham, comic book inker and editor on Runaways, New X-Men, New Excalibur, Buffy The Vampire Slayer.
  • Vincent Ferrante, publisher of Monarch Comics.
  • Former Marvel editor Barry Dutter.

